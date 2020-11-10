Perché il blocco preciso del traffico è più efficace del tradizionale blocco IP Simon Wistow Perché il blocco preciso del traffico è più efficace del tradizionale blocco IP. Scopri come i controlli a livello 7, l'edge computing, la convalida dei token e la sicurezza in tempo reale riducono la pirateria senza interferire con gli utenti legittimi 09 aprile 2026

Real-Time CDN Monitoring for Live Events with Bronto Simon Wistow Achieve real-time CDN monitoring for live events with Fastly and Bronto. Unlock sub-second log queries, 12 months of retention, and cut logging costs by 50%. 18 marzo 2026

Control and Monetize Your Content with the RSL Standard Simon Wistow AI crawlers are scraping the web, often ignoring rules and costing publishers resources. The new RSL Standard lets you block, allow, or even charge AI for access to your content. Here’s how it works. 10 settembre 2025

Why Paying Copyright Holders for AI Training is Essential Simon Wistow, John Agger AI and creator rights don’t need to clash. A fair, consent-based model can drive innovation without exploiting creative work. 20 agosto 2025

La verità sul blocco dell'IA e come gli editori possono comunque avere la meglio Simon Wistow Molti crawler IA non seguono le regole e robots.txt non è in grado di fermarli. Bloccare l'IA Google significa compromettere la SEO, ma gli editori non sono completamente a corto di opzioni. Il controllo edge sta diventando la loro ultima vera difesa. 19 agosto 2025

Edge vs Cloud: Where Should AI Live? Simon Wistow In this article, Simon Wistow shares why hybrid AI is gaining ground and how semantic caching unlocks better performance and sustainability. 02 luglio 2025

Making the Internet Sustainable— Starting from Its Infrastructure Simon Wistow Making the internet greener starts with its infrastructure. Learn how edge computing and smarter content delivery reduce energy waste and carbon impact. 28 marzo 2025

The Gentle Art of Doing Things Differently Simon Wistow Discover how constraints can drive creativity and technological breakthroughs as we look back on the transformative impact of resourcefulness in the tech industry. 20 febbraio 2025

AI Innovation and Sustainability: Key Takeaways from the AI Action Summit Simon Wistow Delve into the highlights of the AI Action Summit in Paris, where experts addressed pressing issues in AI, including ethics, regulation, and the sustainability of technology. 14 febbraio 2025

Introducing Fastly Staging Environment: Test with Confidence, Deploy with Ease Simon Wistow Introducing Fastly's Staging Environment lets you test your CDN and Compute configurations effortlessly, with just a click, before they go live. 27 gennaio 2025

Fastly named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Edge Delivery Services 2024 Simon Wistow Celebrating our recognition as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Edge Delivery Services 2024, Fastly remains dedicated to empowering developers with cutting-edge solutions. 18 novembre 2024

It’s free, instant, and yours! Fastly’s free developer accounts are here Simon Wistow We’re excited to announce free developer accounts. You can instantly get started and take advantage of the most developer-friendly edge platform in the world. 20 giugno 2024

Fastly and the Fediverse, pt.2 Simon Wistow This is the sequel (aka 2 Fastly 2 Fediverse) of a recent blog post where we wrote about the Fediverse and how we think we can help. 09 marzo 2023

Fastly and the Fediverse, pt.1 Simon Wistow We care deeply about all things open source and standards, and we’re excited to see how the Fediverse grows in the coming months. Today, we're explaining how it works and how we support it. 09 febbraio 2023

Fastly + Fanout: real-time messaging and edge computing combined | Fastly Simon Wistow We're thrilled to join forces with Fanout. The integration of Fanout technology into our network will help enable real-time app development at the edge with improved time-to-market, reduced friction, and unprecedented scale. 30 marzo 2022

Easier edge building with Fastly and Glitch | Fastly Simon Wistow Our new partnership lets you deploy Glitch apps to Compute@Edge, making it even easier to build high-quality, customized digital experiences on our edge cloud platform. 02 febbraio 2022

Company culture in a hybrid work environment Simon Wistow In this video from Web Summit 2021, we discuss how you build and ensure your company culture when you have some team members in person and some at home. 15 novembre 2021

3 Benefits CDN's Bring to Startups Simon Wistow A modern CDN can help improve SEO rankings, make it easier to deliver personalized content, and secure your sites and apps — three keys to a startup’s success. 22 febbraio 2021

Startups & Modern CDN Benefits Simon Wistow See the 4 ways startups use CDNs to hit their goals and our list of recommended CDN providers. 20 gennaio 2021