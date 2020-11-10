Simon Wistow
Vicepresidente delle iniziative strategiche, Fastly
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Perché il blocco preciso del traffico è più efficace del tradizionale blocco IP
Perché il blocco preciso del traffico è più efficace del tradizionale blocco IP. Scopri come i controlli a livello 7, l'edge computing, la convalida dei token e la sicurezza in tempo reale riducono la pirateria senza interferire con gli utenti legittimi
Real-Time CDN Monitoring for Live Events with Bronto
Achieve real-time CDN monitoring for live events with Fastly and Bronto. Unlock sub-second log queries, 12 months of retention, and cut logging costs by 50%.
Control and Monetize Your Content with the RSL Standard
AI crawlers are scraping the web, often ignoring rules and costing publishers resources. The new RSL Standard lets you block, allow, or even charge AI for access to your content. Here’s how it works.
Why Paying Copyright Holders for AI Training is Essential
AI and creator rights don’t need to clash. A fair, consent-based model can drive innovation without exploiting creative work.
La verità sul blocco dell'IA e come gli editori possono comunque avere la meglio
Molti crawler IA non seguono le regole e robots.txt non è in grado di fermarli. Bloccare l'IA Google significa compromettere la SEO, ma gli editori non sono completamente a corto di opzioni. Il controllo edge sta diventando la loro ultima vera difesa.
Edge vs Cloud: Where Should AI Live?
In this article, Simon Wistow shares why hybrid AI is gaining ground and how semantic caching unlocks better performance and sustainability.
Making the Internet Sustainable— Starting from Its Infrastructure
Making the internet greener starts with its infrastructure. Learn how edge computing and smarter content delivery reduce energy waste and carbon impact.
The Gentle Art of Doing Things Differently
Discover how constraints can drive creativity and technological breakthroughs as we look back on the transformative impact of resourcefulness in the tech industry.
AI Innovation and Sustainability: Key Takeaways from the AI Action Summit
Delve into the highlights of the AI Action Summit in Paris, where experts addressed pressing issues in AI, including ethics, regulation, and the sustainability of technology.
Introducing Fastly Staging Environment: Test with Confidence, Deploy with Ease
Introducing Fastly's Staging Environment lets you test your CDN and Compute configurations effortlessly, with just a click, before they go live.
Fastly named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Edge Delivery Services 2024
Celebrating our recognition as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Edge Delivery Services 2024, Fastly remains dedicated to empowering developers with cutting-edge solutions.
It’s free, instant, and yours! Fastly’s free developer accounts are here
We’re excited to announce free developer accounts. You can instantly get started and take advantage of the most developer-friendly edge platform in the world.
Fastly and the Fediverse, pt.2
This is the sequel (aka 2 Fastly 2 Fediverse) of a recent blog post where we wrote about the Fediverse and how we think we can help.
Fastly and the Fediverse, pt.1
We care deeply about all things open source and standards, and we’re excited to see how the Fediverse grows in the coming months. Today, we're explaining how it works and how we support it.
Fastly + Fanout: real-time messaging and edge computing combined | Fastly
We're thrilled to join forces with Fanout. The integration of Fanout technology into our network will help enable real-time app development at the edge with improved time-to-market, reduced friction, and unprecedented scale.
Easier edge building with Fastly and Glitch | Fastly
Our new partnership lets you deploy Glitch apps to Compute@Edge, making it even easier to build high-quality, customized digital experiences on our edge cloud platform.
Company culture in a hybrid work environment
In this video from Web Summit 2021, we discuss how you build and ensure your company culture when you have some team members in person and some at home.
3 Benefits CDN's Bring to Startups
A modern CDN can help improve SEO rankings, make it easier to deliver personalized content, and secure your sites and apps — three keys to a startup’s success.
Startups & Modern CDN Benefits
See the 4 ways startups use CDNs to hit their goals and our list of recommended CDN providers.
Adobe boosts performance and MTTR with Epsagon and Fastly logs | Fastly
Working together, Epsagon and Adobe’s Project Helix team built a very cool integration that uses clever parsing of Fastly VCL to generate tracing statements showing what variables have been created, updated, or deleted at every stage of a request and response in our platform.