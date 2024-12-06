10分以内に Fastly Next-Gen WAF のデプロイを完了する方法

Web や API のエンドポイントを保護しようとする際に組織が直面する主な問題として、セキュリティソリューションの複雑さや管理の難しさと、デプロイに時間と手間がかかるという2つが挙げられます。

脅威の状況がダイナミックに発展する中、DevOps チームは素早くポリシーやルール (カスタムシグナルやレート制限ルールなど) を変更してアプリケーションに対するセキュリティ脅威に対応できる必要があります。

深刻化が進む Web の脅威に対抗するには、強力なセキュリティポリシーが必要ですが、それにはスピードと自動化が欠かせません。攻撃を防ぐためには、人によるミスを回避しながら迅速にルールを更新して脅威の状況にすぐに適応できることが重要です。このブログ記事では、IaC (Infrastructure-as-Code) を含む、効果的な統合型のアプローチをご紹介します。

次世代ソリューションの Fastly Next-Gen WAF (NGWAF) は、上記の2つの問題を解決できます。NGWAF では、セットアップ後すぐに誤検知を排除しながら脅威の検出を開始でき、ルールや正規表現パターンなどの設定や調整、管理は不要です。 NGWAF が Gartner によって5年連続で「Customers’ Choice」で選ばれている </u>背景には理由があるのです。また、NGWAF はすぐに簡単にデプロイできます。以下では、Terraform を使って素早く簡単に NGWAF のエッジデプロイを作成する方法をご紹介します。

Terraform は、IT インフラのデプロイと管理を行うツールとして、ますます人気が高まっています。Terraform を使用することで、NGWAF をエッジにデプロイしてこれまで以上に簡単に Web や API のエンドポイントを保護することが可能になります。ただし、この記事では、Terraform よりも、インフラストラクチャのプロビジョニングを簡単に行うステップを紹介することを主な目的としています。

ここでは、以下で使用されるいくつかの用語について、簡単にご説明します。詳細については、Fastly のオンラインドキュメント ( https://docs.fastly.com/signalsciences/using-signal-sciences/corp-management/ </u>) をご覧ください。

お客様から「どの NGWAF Site をエッジ統合にリンクすべきか」、「エッジ統合のために新しい NGWAF Site を作成する必要があるか」と、よく聞かれます。NGWAF では、お客様の組織に最適な構造をお選びいただけます。既存の Site を簡単に使用することもできますし、この特定のデプロイオプションのために、新しい Site を作成することも可能です。これらのオプションの詳細については、 エッジにデプロイする NGWAF の Corp と Site の構成を設計する方法を詳しく記したこちらの記事 </u>をご覧ください。NGWAF の使用を開始する最もシンプルな方法は、既存の NGWAF Site を使用することです。

Fastly は、このプロセスに必要なものをすべて提供しています。

以下の Terraform 設定を使用してエッジに NGWAF をデプロイできます。

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