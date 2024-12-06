VCL から Compute に developer.fastly.com を移行する方法

> fastly compute publish

✓ Initializing...

✓ Verifying package manifest...

✓ Verifying local javascript toolchain...

✓ Building package using javascript toolchain...

✓ Creating package archive...

SUCCESS: Built package 'developer-hub' (pkg/developer-hub.tar.gz)

There is no Fastly service associated with this package. To connect to an existing service add the Service ID to the fastly.toml file, otherwise follow the prompts to create a service now.

Press ^C at any time to quit.

Create new service: [y/N] y

✓ Initializing...

✓ Creating service...

Domain: [some-funky-words.edgecompute.app]

Backend (hostname or IP address, or leave blank to stop adding backends):

✓ Creating domain some-funky-words.edgecompute.app'...

✓ Uploading package...

✓ Activating version...

Manage this service at:

https://manage.fastly.com/configure/services/*****************

View this service at:

https://some-funky-words.edgecompute.app