Langfristiger Erfolg beginnt bei Ihren Entwicklern

Weitere Informationen
UnternehmenDas Team hinter besseren OnlineerlebnissenPOP-StandorteEine neue Architektur für das moderne InternetBranchenanalystenErfahren Sie, was Branchenanalysten über Fastly sagenNewsAktuelle Updates und AnkündigungenPlattformDie Plattform hinter besseren, schnelleren und sichereren digitalen ErlebnissenKundenfallstudienErfolgsgeschichten der besten Seiten des WebsEventsTreffen Sie uns persönlichKarriereEntwickeln Sie mit uns ein besseres Internet

Die Fastly Edge-Cloud-Plattform

Alle Produkte ansehen
Content Delivery (CDN)Liefern Sie schnelle, personalisierte Erlebnisse – weltweitLivestreamingBieten Sie nahtlose Livestreaming-ErlebnisseVideostreaming (VoD)Bieten Sie außergewöhnliche On-demand-VideoerlebnisseMedia Shield Optimieren Sie Ihre Multi-CDN-BereitstellungOn-the-Fly PackagerDynamisches Packen von On-demand-Videos in EchtzeitImage OptimizerSchnelle Bildverarbeitung auf der EdgeLoadbalancerGranulare Kontrolle über Routing-EntscheidungenTLS-VerschlüsselungVereinfachte TLS-VerwaltungOrigin Connect Ihre direkte Verbindung zu FastlyIP-AdressenEinfache Verwaltung von IP-AdressenHTTP/3 und QUICModerne ProtokolleDomain Research APISofortige, genaue Entdeckung von DomainnamenObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModerne Web-App- und API-Sicherheit, in jeder UmgebungBot-ManagementErkennung und Abwehr von Bot-AngriffenDDoS-SchutzAutomatische Abwehr disruptiver verteilter AngriffeAPI-SicherheitSichern Sie Ihre API-Endpoints abClient-seitiger SchutzSchutz vor Client-seitigen AngriffenAI-Bot-ManagementVerhindern Sie, dass KI-Bots Website-Inhalte scrapen
Edge ComputingLagern Sie Ihre Apps auf die Edge aus – mit unserer sofort einsetzbaren Plattform erstellen Sie sensationelle Nutzererlebnisse.Key Value StoreDer schnellste Key Value Store auf dem Markt ist so einfach zu bedienen wie die Datenbank-Tools, die Sie bereits kennenWebSockets und Fanout Globales Echtzeit-Messaging, das vollständig personalisierbar und einfach einzurichten istDeveloper SDKsProgrammieren Sie über die gleichen Services, die wir auch für die Erstellung von Fastly Produkten verwendenEnterprise ServerlessDie leistungsstärkste serverlose Plattform, die auf offenen Standards basiert und in die gesamte Fastly-Produktpalette integriert istKIBeschleunigen Sie Ihre KI-Workloads und verbessern Sie die Effizienz mit semantischem Caching.Object StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesProgrammierbarer CacheErhalten Sie vollständigen programmatischen Zugriff auf das legendäre Caching, das unser CDN antreibt.MCP ServerKI-gestützte Kontrolle für Ihre Fastly Services.
Echtzeit-LoggingLog-Streaming und Analyse in EchtzeitEdge ObserverEntdecken Sie Live- und historische Traffic-DatenDomain InspectorErhalten Sie Einblicke auf Domain-EbeneOrigin InspectorErhalten Sie umfassende Einblicke vom Origin-Server bis auf die EdgeBenachrichtigungenErstellen Sie Benachrichtigungen für servicebezogene MetrikenLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragieren Sie mit praktischen Einblicken

Überragende Services für überzeugende Ergebnisse

Alle Services ansehen
Professional ServicesProfessionelle Unterstützung bei der Migration oder Optimierung Ihres AuslieferungsserviceLive Entertainment ServicesLivestreaming-Erlebnisse, die sich der Publikumsgröße anpassenSupport-PläneErstklassiger Support von A–ZManaged CDNMaximale Kontrolle und FlexibilitätManaged SecurityKompetenter Schutz für WebanwendungenKunden-SupportFastly-Support: Gemeinsam wächst sich’s besser

Innovative Lösungen für digitale Anwendungen

Alle Lösungen ansehen
Medien-StreamingSorgen Sie für erstklassige Streaming-Erlebnisse – live und auf AbrufNeue MedienMehr Performance für neue MedienmarkenDigitales PublishingEchtzeitjournalismus mit besseren LesererlebnissenEinzelhandel &amp; E-CommerceSchnelle, personalisierte und skalierbare KundenerlebnisseFinanzdienstleistungenIntegrierte Sicherheit zum Schutz von KundendatenHightechSofortige Skalierbarkeit zur Unterstützung Ihres GeschäftswachstumsReise- und GastgewerbeMaßgeschneiderte Onlineerlebnisse für Gäste und BesucherE-LearningBieten Sie sichere, skalierbare LernerlebnisseGamingFördern Sie den nächsten Sieg Ihrer Player mit ultraschnellen, sicheren Spiele-DownloadsiGamingLiefern Sie schnelles, sicheres, unterbrechungsfreies und packendes Gameplay auf der Edge aus
InfrastruktureinsparungenNiedrigere, besser kalkulierbare Cloud-KostenMulti-Cloud-OptimierungSorgen Sie für weniger Komplexität und konsolidieren Sie Cloud-RessourcenKundenvertrauenErfahren Sie mehr über die Initiativen zum Thema Kundenvertrauen von FastlyDatenschutzSo schützen Sie die Daten Ihrer NutzerSustainability DashboardSehen Sie Ihren Stromverbrauch und Ihre Treibhausgasemissionen für die Fastly-Plattform

Wir geben Entwicklern die Zügel für die Entwicklung herausragender Erlebnisse in die Hand

Fastly kostenlos testen
EntwicklerEntwickeln Sie GroßartigesFast ForwardWir schaffen ein vertrauenswürdigeres InternetEntwicklertoolsHochmoderne Entwicklertools für gemeinschaftliches ArbeitenDeveloper SDKsProgrammieren Sie über die gleichen Services, die wir auch für die Erstellung von Fastly Produkten verwendenCommunityTauschen Sie sich mit Entwicklern aus aller Welt ausRegistrierenKostenlosen Entwickler-Account erstellen

Entwickeln Sie mit uns ein schnelles, sicheres und ansprechendes Internet

Gründe für eine Partnerschaft mit FastlyHelfen Sie bei der Bereitstellung sicherer, schneller und packender ErlebnisseCloud-PartnerEntdecken Sie die Vorteile einer Zusammenarbeit zwischen Fastly und Ihren Cloud-ServicesChannel-PartnerVerbessern Sie Ihr Produktangebot und Ihre Fertigkeiten mit Fastly-ProduktenTechnologie- und IntegrationspartnerEntdecken Sie unser Partnerökosystem
Login zum Partner PortalErhalten Sie Zugriff auf alle Fastly-PartnerressourcenPartner werdenSteigern Sie Ihre Umsatzchancen als Reseller oder durch Empfehlung von Fastly-ProduktenPartner findenHolen Sie sich Unterstützung bei der Suche nach dem richtigen Partner

Hilfe von Fastly

DokumentationHolen Sie mehr aus Fastly herausRessourcen-BibliothekEntdecken Sie unsere Datenblätter, Berichte und mehr.Fastly AcademyPraxisbezogenes Lernen mit Fastly-ProduktenLearning CenterErfahren Sie mehr zum Thema Internet-TechnologieBlogUnsere neuesten Gedanken und IdeenSicherheitsuntersuchungenMehr Sicherheit durch UntersuchungenDie Perspektive von Fastly Entdecken Sie Experten- und Branchen-Einblicke
Support-CenterWie können wir Ihnen helfen?Kontakt aufnehmenSprechen Sie mit uns
Zurück zum Blog

Folgen und abonnieren

Nur auf Englisch verfügbar

Diese Seite ist momentan nur auf Englisch verfügbar. Wir entschuldigen uns für die Unannehmlichkeiten. Bitte besuchen Sie diese Seite später noch einmal.

Wie Compute die frustrierendsten Probleme beim Serverless Computing angeht

MJ Jones

Principal Product Manager, Compute, Fastly

WebAssembly

Serverless promises a huge advantage: you no longer need to create and dedicate a specific amount of server resources for your applications. Instead, resources are spun up as required and you only pay for what gets used. Taking non-development tasks off your plate means more time to write applications and solve interesting problems. It also simplifies operations, increases agility, and optimizes and reduces cloud spending — a big win for management. 

But not all serverless solutions are created equal. Many may actually slow down your development cycles and add complexity to your stack in addition to impacting app performance downstream. Many of the folks we’ve talked to have shared that this prevents them from confidently migrating significant portions of their architecture to serverless. 

This has been especially true with the first generation of serverless architecture. Cold starts, regional latency, and observability are among the most commonly perceived challenges. But Compute, our serverless computing environment built on WebAssembly and Lucet, ushers in a new generation of serverless to address many of those problems. Here’s how Compute@Edge is addressing these frustrating constraints. 

Cold starts

A cold start, the delay that happens when you execute an inactive serverless function, is one of the most documented issues with serverless. Increasingly, voices in the community are helping serverless developers find ways to keep their functions warm or evaluate the overall impact cold starts have on their application. Though benchmarks vary widely, cold starts can add anywhere from 100 milliseconds to 4 minutes in startup delays. Current solutions range from custom warming systems to Amazon’s Provisioned Concurrency, neither of which are simple or serverless.

But we had a different idea: what if instead of building complex systems to avoid cold starts you could simply prevent them entirely? The reason cold starts are, well, cold, is because there’s no available container warm and ready to run your function. Even platforms built on V8 include millisecond-level start times. But because we built our own WebAssembly-based compiler and runtime for Compute, startup times are 100x faster than other offerings in the market. 

Eliminating cold starts opens new possibilities for serverless computing. The significant reduction in latency means there are actually very few applications that can’t be built using the serverless model.

Regional latency

Regional latency is another cause of unpredictability. The most popular serverless solutions ask customers to choose a single region to run their serverless logic. Unless you’re serving requests from a single region, picking just one doesn’t always make sense — the added latency of sending requests from around the world to a centralized location will affect a large swath of your audience. 

Compute, however, is designed to run logic simultaneously across thousands of servers around the world, milliseconds away from end users. This eliminates the roundtrip latency associated with executing logic in a centralized cloud region.

Observability

For all the good serverless does to diminish operational challenges, it’s undeniable that application architecture itself is still getting more complex. Applications commonly include multiple microservices, run across multiple clouds, and leverage more than one CDN. Stitching together an end-to-end view of performance across a heterogeneous and increasingly distributed system is no small feat.

An entire category of enterprise software is devoted to addressing this problem. But serverless computing platforms don’t provide the same breadth and depth of analytics that you get with other parts of your infrastructure. If something goes wrong, it’s pretty tough to diagnose and fix issues.

Compute builds on Fastly’s heritage of real-time logs to offer logging, tracing capabilities, and granular, real-time metrics out of the box. With it, you can expose performance and tracing data using industry-standard tools and export into a third-party system. And since you can use this data to enhance your business processes, like assigning arbitrary values to metrics, you can do things like measure the revenue impact of an outage or error.

Lastly, it’s worth noting that Compute’s approach to predictability extends beyond performance and visibility to address security, too. Compute’s isolation technology creates and destroys a sandbox for each request flowing through our platform in microseconds. This removes an entire class of security vulnerabilities, side-channel attacks, and holistically minimizes your attack surface area while maintaining the ability to scale and perform. 

Build without boundaries 

If you’ve read this far I hope you’re already thinking about what it could mean for your application’s performance to run logic with greater predictability and visibility — which will help both you and your company move faster. If you want to take it further, we’d love for you to join the Compute beta

With 10 commands or less, you can create services, deploy templates, and check that your applications are running around the world. It’s supported by our complete documentation and developer hub, which has recipes, templates, and server kits, making it easy to create at the edge. Sign up to receive email updates about Compute. 

Sind Sie bereit, loszulegen?

Treten Sie noch heute mit uns in Kontakt
Experten kontaktieren