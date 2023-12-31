A new architecture for the modern internet

Deploying thousands of small, scattered points of presence (POPs) may have worked for legacy CDNs in the dial-up era, but the internet has become increasingly dynamic, and spinning disks no longer get the job done.

Fastly has taken a fundamentally different approach: we’ve focused our efforts on placing fewer, more powerful POPs at strategic markets around the world. With Tier 1 transit, solid-state drive (SSD) powered servers, and an engineering team that lives to optimize for speed, we've built a blazing-fast network that requires less hardware to deliver comprehensive global reach. Fastly’s high-density POPs enable us to serve more from cache, including static and event-driven content. This improves your cache hit ratio, resulting in better user experiences.

North America

  • Ashburn*

  • Atlanta*

  • Boston

  • Calgary

  • Chicago*

  • Columbus

  • Dallas*

  • Denver

  • Detroit

  • Honolulu

  • Houston

  • Jacksonville

  • Kansas City

  • Los Angeles*

  • Miami

  • Minneapolis

  • Montreal

  • New York*

  • Phoenix

  • Portland

  • San Jose*

  • Seattle*

  • St Louis

  • Toronto

  • Vancouver

South America

  • Bogota

  • Buenos Aires

  • Curitiba

  • Fortaleza

  • Lima

  • São Paulo*

  • Santiago

  • Rio de Janeiro

Europe

  • Amsterdam

  • Copenhagen

  • Brussels

  • Dublin

  • Frankfurt*

  • Helsinki

  • Lisbon

  • London*

  • Madrid

  • Manchester

  • Marseille

  • Milan

  • Munich

  • Oslo

  • Palermo

  • Paris

  • Rome

  • Sofia

  • Stockholm

  • Vienna

Africa

  • Accra

  • Cape Town

  • Johannesburg

Asia

  • Bangkok

  • Chennai

  • Dubai

  • Fujairah

  • Hong Kong

  • Hyderabad

  • Kolkata

  • Kuala Lumpur

  • Manila

  • Mumbai

  • New Delhi

  • Osaka

  • Seoul

  • Singapore

  • Tokyo*

Australia & New Zealand

  • Adelaide

  • Auckland

  • Brisbane

  • Christchurch

  • Melbourne

  • Perth

  • Sydney

  • Wellington

Network map last updated: December 31, 2023

Global capacity

313 Tbps of connected global capacity

Capacity last updated: December 31, 2023

Performance by the numbers

  • 150ms mean purge time to clear cached content globally, as of December 31, 2022

  • Sub-millisecond TTFB on the 99th%

Protocols and standards

Fastly’s edge cloud platform supports HTTP/1.1, HTTP/2, HTTP/3, QUIC, TLS 1.0, TLS 1.1, TLS 1.2, and TLS 1.3.

Peering with Fastly

Fastly peers with other Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and Content Networks with IPv4 and IPv6 connectivity on Autonomous System (AS) 54113 for the purpose of exchanging traffic between these networks. To learn more about peering with Fastly, visit our peering page.

