A new architecture for the modern internet
Deploying thousands of small, scattered points of presence (POPs) may have worked for legacy CDNs in the dial-up era, but the internet has become increasingly dynamic, and spinning disks no longer get the job done.
Fastly has taken a fundamentally different approach: we’ve focused our efforts on placing fewer, more powerful POPs at strategic markets around the world. With Tier 1 transit, solid-state drive (SSD) powered servers, and an engineering team that lives to optimize for speed, we've built a blazing-fast network that requires less hardware to deliver comprehensive global reach. Fastly’s high-density POPs enable us to serve more from cache, including static and event-driven content. This improves your cache hit ratio, resulting in better user experiences.
Single POP
Multiple POPs
Planned new POP
Planned upgrade
Network map
North America
Ashburn*
Atlanta*
Boston
Calgary
Chicago*
Columbus
Dallas*
Denver
Detroit
Honolulu
Houston
Jacksonville
Kansas City
Los Angeles*
Miami
Minneapolis
Montreal
New York*
Phoenix
Portland
San Jose*
Seattle*
St Louis
Toronto
Vancouver
South America
Bogota
Buenos Aires
Curitiba
Fortaleza
Lima
São Paulo*
Santiago
Rio de Janeiro
Europe
Amsterdam
Copenhagen
Brussels
Dublin
Frankfurt*
Helsinki
Lisbon
London*
Madrid
Manchester
Marseille
Milan
Munich
Oslo
Palermo
Paris
Rome
Sofia
Stockholm
Vienna
Africa
Accra
Cape Town
Johannesburg
Asia
Bangkok
Chennai
Dubai
Fujairah
Hong Kong
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Kuala Lumpur
Manila
Mumbai
New Delhi
Osaka
Seoul
Singapore
Tokyo*
Australia & New Zealand
Adelaide
Auckland
Brisbane
Christchurch
Melbourne
Perth
Sydney
Wellington
Coming soon
* = Multiple POPs
Network map last updated: December 31, 2023
Global capacity
313 Tbps of connected global capacity
Capacity last updated: December 31, 2023
Performance by the numbers
150ms mean purge time to clear cached content globally, as of December 31, 2022
Sub-millisecond TTFB on the 99th%
Protocols and standards
Fastly’s edge cloud platform supports HTTP/1.1, HTTP/2, HTTP/3, QUIC, TLS 1.0, TLS 1.1, TLS 1.2, and TLS 1.3.
Peering with Fastly
Fastly peers with other Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and Content Networks with IPv4 and IPv6 connectivity on Autonomous System (AS) 54113 for the purpose of exchanging traffic between these networks. To learn more about peering with Fastly, visit our peering page.