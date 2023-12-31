A new architecture for the modern internet

Deploying thousands of small, scattered points of presence (POPs) may have worked for legacy CDNs in the dial-up era, but the internet has become increasingly dynamic, and spinning disks no longer get the job done.

Fastly has taken a fundamentally different approach: we’ve focused our efforts on placing fewer, more powerful POPs at strategic markets around the world. With Tier 1 transit, solid-state drive (SSD) powered servers, and an engineering team that lives to optimize for speed, we've built a blazing-fast network that requires less hardware to deliver comprehensive global reach. Fastly’s high-density POPs enable us to serve more from cache, including static and event-driven content. This improves your cache hit ratio, resulting in better user experiences.