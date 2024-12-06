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Introducing Professional Services and Support Plans

Kimmie Nguyen

Vice President of Product Growth

As a company, we’re centered around support and service. We were founded by operations engineers, for operations engineers, who set out to create the support experience they always wanted from a vendor. With that in mind, we’re pleased to announce our new Support Plans and Professional Services Packages.

More comprehensive Support Plans

Fastly now has Standard, Gold, and Platinum Support Plans, each of which comes with the same great service and unlimited access to support@fastly.com, our documentation, and access to our Community Forum, where you can post questions and discuss Fastly, web performance, and Varnish.

Once you’ve signed up for Fastly, you’re automatically covered by our Standard Support Plan, free of charge. If you’re looking for enhanced support, priority routing of support cases, and 24/7 incident response, you can enroll in our Gold Support Plan. Our Platinum Support Plan offers all the benefits of our Gold Support Plan, plus 24/7 phone and email support (with 15-minute escalation response times), access to a support Slack channel, and dedicated account management. Visit our Support Plans page to learn more.

Introducing Professional Services Packages

Fastly Professional Services Packages include setup and integration, hands-on training, coaching, consultation services, and direct access to in-depth technical expertise. We offer three Professional Services Packages:

  • Service Implementation Packages assist you with basic to complex service configurations. Our Customer Engineers work closely with you through every step of the implementation process, from planning to deployment to production testing.

  • Service Management Packages can help ensure you’re getting the most out of your service. These packages provide ongoing configuration assistance and access to technical expertise.

  • A range of Consulting Engagement Services which are ideal for customers who require hands-on expertise. Our Customer Engineering team can tailor these services to meet the needs of companies of all sizes.

Why the change?

Fastly is growing, and with it our customer base, not just in terms of quantity but also variety. We’re scaling our support to meet the requirements of a diverse set of needs — “one size fits all” no longer works. Our customers span across industries, countries, continents, and company size, and we have to address all needs for ongoing support, hands-on expertise and coaching. Some companies require extra support when it comes to properly configuring their services — whether due to time constraints, budget, or access to in-house expertise — and can benefit from tailored Support Plans and Professional Services Packages.  

Because our customers have varying sets of requirements, we want to ensure each one of you has clarity into the type of support and professional services you’re receiving. We’ve bucketed our support into clearly defined packages, making it easier for you to determine what best suits your needs so you can get up and running quickly.

Looking forward

We want to make sure we’re addressing your needs as we grow — although the needs of our early customers may be different than the needs of today’s, the care and respect we show all customers will be universal. Support has always been a defining factor of our organization — we’ll continue to build tools and processes to ensure you have the same great support you did from day one, and these Support Plans and Professional Services Packages are part of that goal.

As always, if you have any questions regarding these changes (or anything else) don’t hesitate to reach out.

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