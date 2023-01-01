Customer stories
How Taboola improves the end-user experience with speed and accuracy.
Taboola is a global content recommendation platform serving 500 million+ daily active users and 15,000+ advertisers. After implementing Fastly, Taboola saw real-time stats on their platform, which helped address performance, stability and availability issues. They also experienced an uptake in their synthetic monitoring, improving uptime by 12%. Watch video
“Because the Fastly product is so stable, we saw an uptake in our synthetic monitoring. So if up until that point we were around three and a half nines, by the move to Fastly we were able to move beyond four nines. So just that move there improved our availability.”
Ariel Pisetzky
VP Information Technology & Cyber