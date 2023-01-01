How Gannett gave their developers control.

Before making the switch to Fastly, Gannett developers had to deploy config changes and wait for the config to be updated across their previous delivery provider’s network. Fastly enables Gannett’s developers to be in control. Now, config changes are up and running in less than five seconds — a drop from minutes to seconds. Read more...

“Two-tenths of a second across Fastly’s platform to invalidate content and four to five seconds to push a config out across a network — I can’t tell you what a game-changer Instant Purge was for us.”

Erik Bursch

VP, Product Technology