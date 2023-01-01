Customer stories

How the best of the web thrives.

See how today’s leading companies challenge the status quo and take on the projects that excite them the most.

How Taboola improves the end-user experience with speed and accuracy.

Taboola is a global content recommendation platform serving 500 million+ daily active users and 15,000+ advertisers. After implementing Fastly, Taboola saw real-time stats on their platform, which helped address performance, stability and availability issues. They also  experienced an uptake in their synthetic monitoring, improving uptime by 12%. Watch video

“Because the Fastly product is so stable, we saw an uptake in our synthetic monitoring. So if up until that point we were around three and a half nines, by the move to Fastly we were able to move beyond four nines. So just that move there improved our availability.”

Ariel Pisetzky

VP Information Technology & Cyber

Dansons
Fastly's Compute@Edge and Fanout brings blazing-fast speed to Dansons’ Pit Boss Grills Connect app, driving down response time with a serverless compute environment.
Read more
Paramount Global
Fastly partners with Paramount Global in its quest for innovation across multiple world-class streaming products.
Read more
marfeel
Revolutionizing the user experience of content sites on mobile devices
Read more
Commonbond
CommonBond deployed Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF in their Kubernetes environment. The solution has proven to be both effective and extremely easy to manage.
Read more
Winning Group
Winning Group is a growing appliance retailer based in Australia with half a dozen web properties operating under its name.
Read more
Doordash
DoorDash is a last-mile logistics platform that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 1,200 cities across the United States and Canada.
Read more
Bambora
Bambora has joined forces with Worldline to bring the best payment services to a new home under one brand.
Read more
Movember
Fastly helped the Movember Foundation shift from a rigid traditional WAF deployment to a seamless and secure web application protection solution in order to keep up with its rapidly scaling cloud infrastructure.
Read more
FinnAI
Finn AI builds AI-Powered virtual assistance for banks and credit unions to improve their digital customer experience.
Read more
Chef
Chef is the automation software to achieve secure, continuous delivery of critical applications and infrastructure.
Read more
Duo Case Study
Duo chose Fastly for our ability to provide immediate security visibility and blocking with an architecture that operations was confident would scale without impacting performance.
Read more
Namely
Namely chose to partner with Fastly as a component within their security architecture due to better usability for security operation tasks, technical alignment with deployment updates and maintenance—all at a lower total cost of ownership.
Read more
LeanTaaS
LeanTaaS relies on Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF to detect and block known-bad threats as well as provide deep visibility across all their web services.
Read more
Prezi
With Fastly, Prezi’s security team was able to empower their developers to react faster under any scenario.
Read more
Sauce Labs
Sauce Labs immediately gained intelligent blocking of web threats from Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF and used the visibility to identify unique application abuse, which they thwarted using customizable rules.
Read more
One Medical
One Medical’s security and engineering teams chose Fastly over competitors due to greater confidence in our security capabilities.
Read more
Cybrary
Cybrary was searching for a modern, feature-rich WAF solution that can be easily configured, block attacks, natively work within Kubernetes containers, and provide real-time alerting without incurring heavy maintenance investment.
Read more
Remitly
With Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF in place, the security team is able to instrument and defend their web applications and APIs with a solution that doesn’t create false positives or block their customers’ traffic.
Read more
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A chose Fastly for both the ability to provide extensive context for web request blocking decisions and being easy to deploy.
Read more
BloomNation
With Fastly’s rate limiting features, BloomNation easily identifies malicious traffic and stops it from hitting their servers while reducing resource utilization and improving customer experience.
Read more
Magnolia
Once Fastly CDN was in place, an elegant security solution was next on Magnolia’s wish-list. Supporting customers in the finance and banking sectors meant security had always been a platform focus, but including a WAF would differentiate the PaaS package even more powerfully.
Read more
Gannett USA Today Network
Gannett | USA TODAY Network is the country's largest local-to-national digital media organization, including Gannett | USA TODAY Network, its flagship brand, and more than 200 local news outlets in 43 states.
Read more
Bell Media
Managing traffic spikes with Fastly helped Bell Media expand its customer base while improving time to first byte (TTFB) and giving developers more control.
Read more
Spread Group
With the Fastly CDN solution already working smoothly, Spread Group looked at the Fastly Next-Gen WAF as flexible security that could fit its ever-evolving platform like a glove.
Read more
amazee.io
amazee.io's customers count on its ZeroOps platform to work seamlessly, keeping infrastructure out of sight and out of mind. The company relies on Fastly's CDN and Next-Gen WAF in the same way.
Read more
The Weather Company
The Weather Company forecasts accurate, reliable weather to 400 million monthly active users by partnering with Fastly
Read more
New Relic - Video
Watch how Fastly’s high-level data availability, scalability and performance ensures New Relic delights customers around the world.
Read more
api.video
From its Bordeaux base, api.video brings quick, secure & high-quality video delivery to the world. With end-to-end video as a service, clients build engaging experiences that delight customers.
Read more
SeenThis
SeenThis first approached Fastly for a performance-focused CDN. But a complementary challenge soon emerged: evidencing superior sustainability credentials to increasingly ESG-focused clients.
Read more
Storytel (cache lightning)
A well-thought-out caching strategy was crucial when Storytel developed a new homepage – the main web gateway to let customers step swiftly into stories wherever, whenever.
Read more
Loveholidays video
Watch as David Annez, Head of Engineering at loveholidays tells how this online travel agency continuously create fast, scalable user experiences at the edge using Fastly.
Read more
GIPHY
Fastly provides reliability, availability and cost savings for GIPHY, with content delivery and its Next-Gen WAF
Read more
Pronovias Group
Pronovias adopted Fastly's Next-Gen WAF, since its rate limiting capabilities and filter improvements made it possible to greatly reduce unwanted traffic without degrading the performance of the different sites.
Read more
Slate
Slate came to Fastly after discovering that their legacy CDN lacked the agility to purge content and complete updates at the speed of their business.
Read more
Storytel
Swedish-based audiobooks and ebooks subscription app Storytel has expanded from its core Nordics market to bring 2 million+ global subscribers ‘thousands of stories for wherever, whenever’.
Read more
Taboola
As the largest platform for content recommendation, audience acquisition, and native advertising, Taboola provides those moments of next.
Read more
trademe
Trade Me is New Zealand’s favorite online marketplace and classifieds site. The success of such a large, busy, and image-heavy eCommerce site relies on optimizing customer journeys at a fast pace.
Read more
Litium
How Litium enables and accelerates business growth for itself and its ecommerce customers
Read more
OFX
Microservices and API Security for OFX’s International Wire Transfer Business
Read more
Martiz
To enhance the Maritz’ security posture in support of PCI DSS requirement 6.6, the team implemented a web application firewall as an additional layer of security to the Maritz-hosted PCI environment.
Read more
Axon
AXON’s security and development teams created a way for agencies to safely transfer digital evidence, including body cam video, dash cam footage, and other evidence data from the sources in the field to the Evidence.com central management solution.
Read more
LaunchDarkly Compute@Edge
Learn how using Compute@Edge, LaunchDarkly reduced latency for SDK rollouts from hundreds of milliseconds to 25 or less.
Read more
Betterment
Betterment needed a solution to help protect customer PII and financial assets that could automatically scale and block attacks, without requiring ongoing signature tuning or impacting performance.
Read more
Network 10
Learn how Network 10 delivered a first class streaming experience for the Network Ten's Melbourne Cup thanks to the Fastly edge cloud network.
Read more
Shoptimize
Learn how Shoptimize improved their scalability and performance with Fastly's Edge Cloud Platform and Next-Gen WAF.
Read more
Edgemesh
Learn how Fastly’s Compute@Edge helped Edgemesh deliver huge gains in performance metrics, and boosted their ecommerce customers’ conversion rates.
Read more
Brandfolder
Find out how Brandfolder took digital asset management to the edge with Fastly for real-time, automatic image conversion and reduced hosting/storage costs by over 50%.
Read more
Mediaset España
Conoce cómo Mediaset España es capaz de ofrecer vídeo bajo demanda a sus usuarios y suscriptores en todo tipo de plataformas gracias a la adaptabilidad de la solución conjunta de Fastly y Azure.
Read more
Blackpepper
Learn how adopting Fastly simplified the way Blackpepper runs front end code, all while giving them greater visibility than before.
Read more
Skillsoft
Learn how Skillsoft was able to seamlessly scale video by 400% with Fastly.
Read more
JW Player
Learn how JW Player absorbs a 900% increase in requests per second with Fastly's edge cloud network and Media Shield.
Read more
Linktree
Learn how Linktree’s move to Fastly’s edge cloud network and next-gen WAF empowered them to boost uptime to 99.999%, have more traffic at the edge, and deliver profiles reliably with low latency globally.
Read more
Nine
Learn how Fastly’s digital publishing capabilities are key to Nine’s time-sensitive media delivery to over 12 million readers across its mastheads and digital platforms.
Read more
Filestack
Learn how the leading file management provider has scaled their data processing and security by growing with Fastly’s edge cloud network, TLS management, and Compute@Edge.
Read more
Superology
Learn how Superology used Fastly’s CDN Edge Cloud network to speed up mobile applications by pushing content closer to its users.
Read more
DeNA
DeNA is a Japanese corporation that focuses on digital portals, mobile games, and e-commerce platforms.
Read more
Mercari
Learn how Mercari addressed the increased workload of an on-premises email beacon system by migrating to edge computing.
Read more
MadeiraMadeira
MadeiraMadeira is an online marketplace specialising in home products and furniture.
Read more
Split
Learn how Split’s industry-leading split testing and experimentation platform grew with Fastly by providing an instant kill switch and instant control over configuration.
Read more
RealtyNinja
RealtyNinja uses Fastly to scale their image serving architecture by 10x as they automatically update real estate listings across 1,000+ realtor sites and deliver 80+ million high-quality images each month.
Read more
loveholidays
Learn how the UK’s fastest growing travel brand boosted their conversion rate with a full infrastructure migration to Fastly.
Read more
Yottaa
See how Yottaa uses Fastly to optimize ecommerce site performance for online retailers.
Read more
LaunchDarkly
See how LaunchDarkly uses Fastly to cache 6 trillion feature flags daily, closer to the end users, for fast configuration changes to apps that their customers deploy, giving them scalable control in real-time.
Read more
Hoodoo
See how Hoodoo Digital integrates Fastly into a range of Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) solutions to help clients improve brand experiences.
Read more
Dunelm
Dunelm switched to Fastly to increase speed for their shoppers across web and mobile storefronts, enhance security, deliver site updates faster at scale, and augment an infrastructure-as-code strategy
Read more
RVU
How tech company RVU leverages Fastly’s edge cloud network to build a layer of consistency across the back end of its market comparison sites and apps.
Read more
Atresmedia
Atresmedia is one of the leading communication groups in Spain, through its various lines of business — cable and digital television, radio, film, internet, and advertising.
Read more
Wayfair
Fastly provides Wayfair consistent performance, minimal latency, and responsive support.
Read more
Jimdo
Learn how Fastly helps Jimdo create websites that can serve images quickly, leading to increased speed, conversions, and sales for Jimdo creators.
Read more
Gannett
How Gannett uses Fastly to deliver and secure the fastest-loading news site in the U.S.
Read more
La Redoute
Here’s how Fastly helped La Redoute usher in digital transformation, keep up with the ever-changing visual nature of retail, and scale with mobile-first audiences to become one of the top 10 ecommerce sites in France.
Read more
WikiHow
Here’s how Fastly’s edge cloud network helps wikiHow meet growing user expectations by providing the most up-to-date articles in real time.
Read more
FuboTV
Sports-first streaming TV service fuboTV relies on Fastly’s edge cloud network to help deliver 100k concurrent global live streams, accelerate APIs, & facilitate continuous deployment while saving $15,000/month.
Read more
Deliveroo
Learn how on-demand delivery service Deliveroo switched to Fastly for a 7% improvement in global load time (and in some areas as much as 50%), translating to a 1% increase in site conversion.
Read more
Sonatype
Fastly helped the largest open source Java repository, critical infrastructure for the world’s software development efforts, provide a reliable experience for more than 10 million users worldwide while more than doubling total monthly releases, tripling bandwidth and quadrupling total request traffic.
Read more
Yelp
Learn why Yelp trusts Fastly’s edge cloud network to provide delightful, secure, and scalable experiences for its millions of users.
Read more
Wenner Media
Wenner Media, the publisher of Rolling Stone, Us Weekly, and Men’s Journal, switched to Fastly for improved site resilience, instant editorial updates during major news events, and 75% savings in overall operations costs.
Read more
Ticketmaster
See how Ticketmaster modernized their tech stack with Fastly for performance improvements and major cost savings
Read more
Stripe
Learn how Fastly has helped Stripe reduce the time to load their checkout forms by over 80% while offering a secure solution during high-demand events.
Read more
Shazam
Learn how the world's premier audio recognition technology uses Fastly to accelerate their mobile app for 100M users who "Shazam" over 20M times daily.
Read more
Opera
Learn how Fastly helped Opera Software improve download times for its 350 million global users, increasing conversion for browser downloads significantly.
Read more
Lonely Planet
See how Lonely Planet improved page load times and decreased requests to origin 350% through more intelligent caching with Fastly.
Read more
Github
Learn why GitHub considers Fastly a huge part of their toolkit for writing high performance, high scale web apps.
Read more
Foursquare
See how Fastly helped Foursquare accelerate their API to improve performance for their popular mobile apps.
Read more
Boots UK
Learn how Fastly helps health and beauty ecommerce retailer Boots UK tailor content to global and mobile users while protecting against 100% spikes in holiday traffic.
Read more
Wired
Learn how Fastly played a major part in WIRED.com’s redesign, speeding up page load times and allowing them to make real-time configuration changes.
Read more
7digital
Learn how digital music and radio services platform 7digital uses Fastly to deliver the latest music instantly across its global user base.
Read more
1stdibs
Learn how luxury ecommerce site 1stdibs thwarts DDoS attacks while scaling their online marketplace.
Read more
Wanelo
Learn how social shopping site Wanelo improved mobile performance and cut response times while scaling 1000% in users.
Read more
Imgur
Learn how online image hosting service Imgur uses Fastly to serve nearly 2 billion images, including 1.5 million new images, every day.
Read more
New Relic
Learn how Fastly matches software analytics company New Relic’s workflow and values, helping them deploy the latest versions of their software instantly and lowering CPU usage by over 50%.
Read more
Drupal Association
Learn why the Drupal Association migrated 100% of their traffic to Fastly, reducing page load times in preparation for the worldwide release of Drupal 8.
Read more
The Guardian
Discover why the Guardian, the world's third largest news site, considers Fastly's Instant Purge capabilities to be crucial for real-time journalism.
Read more
Business Insider
Learn why the largest business news site on the web trusts Fastly to help fuel its global growth, delivering the latest business news to 40 million monthly visitors.
Read more