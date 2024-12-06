Delivering Super Bowl for more than a decade -- and breaking records in the process

L’avenir des entreprises passe par leurs développeurs

En savoir plus
EntrepriseL’équipe à l’origine de meilleures expériences en ligneCarte réseauUne toute nouvelle architecture pour l’Internet d’aujourd’huiRelations avec les analystes du secteurDécouvrez ce que les analystes du secteur pensent de FastlyNouveautésAnnonces et informations récentesPlateformeLa plateforme qui rend les expériences numériques plus efficaces, plus rapides et plus sécuriséesTémoignages clientsDécouvrez comment les meilleures entreprises du Web réussissentÉvénementsRencontrez-nous lors d’un événementCarrièresRejoignez l’équipe qui crée un meilleur Internet

Plateforme Edge Cloud de Fastly

Voir tous les produits
Distribution de contenu (CDN)Proposez des expériences rapides et personnalisées à l’échelle mondialeStreaming en directProposez des expériences de streaming fluides et efficacesVidéos à la demande (VoD)Offrez d’incroyables expériences de vidéo à la demandeMedia Shield Optimisez les déploiements multi-CDNPackaging à la voléeConditionnez du contenu vidéo à la demande de manière dynamique et en temps réelImage OptimizerTraitement des images rapide et à la pointe de la technologieÉquilibreur de charge (load balancer)Contrôle granulaire des décisions de routageCryptage TLSSimplifiez la gestion du protocole Transport Layer Security (TLS)Origin Connect Connectez-vous directement à FastlyAdresses IPGérez facilement vos adresses IPHTTP/3 et QUICProtocoles modernesAPI de recherche de domainesRecherche instantanée et précise de noms de domaineObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
WAF de nouvelle générationSécurité moderne des applications Web et des API, partout dans le mondeGestion des botsDétectez et neutralisez les attaques de botsProtection contre les attaques par déni de service distribuéAtténuation automatisée des attaques perturbatrices et distribuéesSécurité des APISécurisez vos points de terminaison d'APIProtection côté clientProtégez-vous contre les attaques côté clientGestion des bots d’IAEmpêcher les bots d’IA de copier le contenu d’un site web
Edge ComputeMettez vos applications en périphérie : notre plateforme instantanée vous aide à créer des expériences exceptionnelles pour vos utilisateursBases de données clé-valeurLa bases de données clé-valeur la plus rapide du marché et aussi facile à utiliser que vos outils de base de données habituelsWebsockets &amp; Fanout Une messagerie en temps réel, à l’échelle mondiale, entièrement personnalisable et facile à configurerSDK pour développeursProgrammez les mêmes services que nous utilisons pour créer les produits FastlyEnterprise ServerlessLa plus puissante de toutes les plateformes sans serveur, basée sur des normes ouvertes et intégrée à la suite complète de produits FastlyIAAccélérez vos charges de travail d’IA et gagnez en efficacité grâce à la mise en cache sémantiqueObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCache programmableBénéficiez d'un accès programmatique complet au même système légendaire de mise en cache qui alimente notre CDN.Serveur MCPUn contrôle alimenté par l'IA pour vos services Fastly.
Logging en temps réelDiffusez et analysez des journaux en temps réelEdge ObserverAnalysez les données de trafic en direct et historiquesDomain InspectorÉvalue les informations au niveau du domaineOrigin InspectorConsultez des informations complètes, de l’origine jusqu’à la périphérieAlertesCréez des notifications pour les métriques de serviceLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragissez avec des informations exploitables

Des services exceptionnels pour des résultats exceptionnels

Voir tous les services
Services professionnelsNos experts vous aident à migrer ou optimiser votre service de distributionServices de divertissement en directDes expériences de streaming en direct qui s’adaptent à vos audiencesPlans d’assistanceUne assistance hors pair de bout en boutCDN géréContrôle et flexibilité optimisésServices de sécurité gérésProtection des applications web gérée par des expertsAssistance clientL’assistance Fastly se tient à vos côtés pour développer vos activités

Solutions numériques innovantes

Voir toutes nos solutions
Services de streamingProposez des streamings en direct et à la demande d’une qualité exceptionnelleMédias émergentsDes performances élevées pour les marques de médias émergentesÉdition numériqueJournalisme en temps réel avec des expériences de lecture amélioréesVente au détail et e-commerceDes expériences rapides et personnalisées à grande échelleServices financiersSécurité intégrée pour protéger les données clientsHaute technologieAdaptez instantanément vos performances au rythme de votre croissanceTourisme et hôtellerieDes expériences en ligne personnalisées pour vos invités et visiteursFormation en ligneProposez des formations sécurisées à grande échelleJeuxPropulsez vos joueurs vers la victoire grâce à des téléchargements de jeux ultra-rapides et sécurisésiGamingProposer des expériences de jeu rapides, sûres, ininterrompues et attrayantes en périphérie
Réduction des coûts associés à l’infrastructureRéduisez vos dépenses cloud tout en les rendant plus prévisiblesOptimisation multicloudUnifiez et simplifiez vos ressources cloudConfiance des clientsEn savoir plus sur les initiatives de Fastly pour instaurer une relation de confianceProtection de la vie privéeDécouvrez comment protéger les données de votre utilisateurTableau de bord de performance écologiqueConsultez votre consommation d'électricité et vos émissions de GES pour la plateforme Fastly

Donnez à chaque développeur les moyens de créer des expériences extraordinaires

Essayez Fastly gratuitement
DéveloppeursCréez quelque chose d’incroyable aujourd’huiProgramme Fast ForwardPour un Internet plus fiableOutils de développementDes outils de développement qui donnent un réel avantage aux équipesSDK pour développeursProgrammez les mêmes services que nous utilisons pour créer les produits FastlyCommunautéRejoignez des développeurs du monde entierS’inscrireCréez un compte développeur gratuit

Créez un Internet sûr, rapide et attrayant avec Fastly

Pourquoi s’associer à Fastly ?Proposez des expériences sûres, rapides et attrayantesPartenaires cloudDécouvrez les avantages d’associer Fastly à vos services cloudPartenaires de distributionAméliorez vos offres et capacités avec les produits FastlyPartenaires technologiques et d’intégrationDécouvrez notre réseau de partenaires
Connexion au portail des partenairesAccédez à toutes vos ressources de partenaires FastlyDevenez partenaireDéveloppez votre activité en revendant ou en recommandant des produits FastlyTrouvez un partenaireNous vous mettons en relation avec le partenaire le mieux adapté à vos besoins

Obtenez de l’aide avec Fastly

DocumentationTirez le meilleur parti de FastlyBibliothèque de ressourcesDécouvrir des feuilles de données, des rapports et plus encoreFastly AcademyFormation pratique sur les produits FastlyCentre d’apprentissageEn savoir plus sur les technologies InternetBlogNos dernières idées et réflexionsRecherche dans le domaine de la sécuritéUne sécurité renforcée grâce à la recherchePoint de vue de Fastly Découvrez des points de vue d’experts et des informations sur le secteur
Centre d’assistanceComment pouvons-nous vous aider ?Nous contacterContactez-nous dès aujourd’hui
Revenir au blog

Follow and Subscribe

Disponible uniquement en anglais

Cette page n'est actuellement disponible qu'en anglais. Nous nous excusons pour la gêne occasionnée, merci de revenir sur cette page ultérieurement.

Delivering Super Bowl for more than a decade -- and breaking records in the process

John Agger

Principal(e) responsable du marketing industriel, médias et divertissement, Fastly

StreamingClientsPerformancesInformations sur le secteurCDN et distributionPlateforme

2023 marks the 11th year of Fastly’s involvement in the Super Bowl. Back in 2013, we secured dedicated bandwidth to online businesses advertising throughout the game. However, since 2018 Fastly has been actively involved in delivering the live Super Bowl stream from broadcasters to millions of online viewers around the globe.

For the Media & Entertainment industry, all eyes will be on online streaming growth

After a sharp decline in Super Bowl viewers from 2017 to 2021 - from a total of 114 million US viewers to 91 million viewers (source), the ‘23 Super Bowl is expected to continue to reverse the trend that saw ‘22 climb from 91 to 99 million viewers (source) . The conference championship games averaged 50 million viewers - up some 3% from last year, and the industry experts (source) are predicting viewership will be back over the 100 million mark in 2023.

Specifically for online streaming, we expect the number of online viewers to increase in ‘23 and do so at a higher rate than ‘22. As illustrated below, 2022 growth slowed compared to previous years, which can possibly be explained by people enjoying getting together again for Super Bowl parties after a couple of years of watching on their own or in very small groups.

2023 Traffic patterns on the Fastly network

For Fastly's global network, Sunday brought record levels of traffic with 81.9 Tbps. Of that 73.2 Tbps was delivered in North America; which in itself was a record. 

The chart below depicts the 2023 Super Bowl traffic Fastly delivered. Note that infrastructures separate from those of Fastly deliver the commercials, which makes for a rather jagged line with significant drops during the ads.

Developing modern applications and delivering experiences at the edge.

Voir le webinaire

As expected, once the game moved closer to the start time, we observed declining traffic at other broadcasters. Also, similarly to previous years, the halftime show resulted in a significant drop in the social media traffic we typically see at that time. However, one network, in particular, was buzzing about Rihanna’s possible pregnancy. (since confirmed - source). 

The late 35-35 tie in the game, kept viewers watching to the very end, and we saw the second-highest 2023 Super Bowl traffic peak just as the game wrapped up. 

Do or do not  - there is no try

With 25 Million US cable subscribers lost and another 25 million expected to leave by 2025 (reference), live event coverage is rapidly finding a new home online. It’s an unforgiving environment – few things online carry as much risk as live sports coverage. With no “do-over”, brands can suffer serious damage that not only can push fans to look for alternatives, but also complicate future contract negotiations. As far as delivery is concerned, it is standard practice to use multiple vendors to give you options when things go wrong, and practice and preparation is the name of the game. Case in point: During Streaming Summit ‘22 one broadcaster mentioned that they start planning for the Super Bowl up to 18 months in advance. 

This year, again, we’re helping multiple online broadcasters and aggregators deliver high-resolution streams to a myriad of fans and their devices, scattered across the globe. Fastly’s 233 Tbps global network makes us uniquely positioned to help online broadcasters reach online audiences of any size and without delay. Fastly Media Shield - an industry staple when it comes to live sport delivery in multi-CDN environments - helps consolidate origin requests and lets content distributors regain lost insight. 

Also, Fastly’s actionable insight data is available in real-time giving online broadcasters a unique position to see internet weather and bottlenecks as they occur, thereby being able to react before the broadcast itself becomes the news.

A brief note on e-commerce: 

As we have commented on in previous years, the practice of releasing Super Bowl commercials ahead of time has had a significant impact on the traffic patterns we see in the online retail space. While we do see increased traffic to the sites during the game, the increase is trending toward earlier releases, and therefore fewer peaks during the game. Maybe less fun for audiences and it certainly takes away the element of surprise, but with the cost of a 2023 Super Bowl ad reaching up to $10 million for a 30-second spot, there’s plenty of reason to do everything you can to maximize the number of people watching.

Final thoughts

There is no question the majority of Super Bowl audiences are still getting content via more traditional ways. The delta between cable and online delivery is still very significant, even when subtracting another 25 million subscribers from the cable networks. We are proud to help the world’s largest and best broadcasters deliver content online, and we in particular congratulate FOX Sports for another successful live-streaming event. 

For a previous Fastly webinar with FOX Sports where they talk about the Super Bowl and the prep work, click here.

Guide to the Modern CDN

Too many developers are still living with the dark ages of black-box content delivery networks. In this ebook, we’ll take you through the evolution of the developer’s relationship with CDNs and how traditional CDNs failed to keep up. Download ebook

Prêt à commencer ?

Contactez-nous dès aujourd’hui
Parler à un expert