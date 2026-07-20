Fastest CDN Providers: Performance, Speed & Core Web Vitals

Fastest CDNs to Boost Website Performance

Content delivery networks , which are systems of distributed servers that deliver web content and pages to users more quickly and efficiently, work by distributing your website's content across a global network of edge servers to route users to the closest edge server for faster load times. Optimizing your CDN’s performance ( or selecting a CDN that delivers on key metrics) is a great strategy for improving overall web performance and its associated benefits.

When an organization focuses on optimizing web and application performance across its portfolio, even the smallest improvements can yield a meaningful performance boost. If you’re at all concerned with improving your performance then you should consider evaluating your existing content delivery network (CDN) tooling and strategy. Choosing a CDN that boosts performance automatically can help drive conversions and business revenue.

The following discusses how the right CDN can help boost site speed, performance and conversion rates, along with key assessment criteria you can use to evaluate existing or potential CDN providers.

How do CDNs impact site performance?

A well-optimized CDN reduces latency by serving content from edge locations closer to end users, resulting in faster page loads, smoother streaming, and improved application responsiveness. This not only enhances user satisfaction but also increases engagement, conversion rates, and customer retention.

Beyond speed, modern optimized CDNs improve infrastructure efficiency by reducing strain on origin servers through intelligent caching and traffic distribution. They also strengthen availability and resilience during traffic spikes or cyberattacks, helping businesses maintain consistent uptime and performance globally. By leveraging features like compression, edge computing, protocol optimization, and real-time traffic management, organizations can lower bandwidth costs, improve security, and ensure high-performance delivery across web, mobile, and API-driven applications.

Put simply, a good CDN boosts performance, resulting in happy customers - and happy customers are great for business.

More specifically, a CDN:

-Improves website performance by serving content from edge servers that are geographically closer to users instead of requiring every request to travel to a single origin server.

-Reduces the physical distance that data must travel, lowering latency and speeding up response times - resulting in faster page loads and a better user experience.

-Caches static assets like images, CSS, JavaScript, fonts, and videos at edge locations, allowing most requests to be fulfilled without contacting the origin server.

-Optimizes content delivery through technologies like HTTP/2 and HTTP/3, TLS optimization, compression, and intelligent network routing. Many also provide image optimization and dynamic content acceleration to improve the performance of personalized applications and APIs that cannot be fully cached.

-Boosts site reliability and scalability by distributing traffic across a global network, helping absorb traffic spikes, and mitigating DDoS attacks.

A well-configured CDN can dramatically reduce latency, improve Core Web Vitals, decrease origin load, and provide a consistently fast experience for users regardless of their location.

What site performance metrics does a CDN improve?

As anyone concerned with SEO and website performance knows, Google Core Web Vitals (CWVs) are a critical consideration when evaluating and improving your customers’ experience on your website. And the experience your customer has directly correlates to their conversion rate.

These CWVs include three key metrics:

Though each of these metrics plays a key role in site performance, LCP has the most direct impact on version rate. LCP measures the time elapsed between a page starting to load and when the largest element is rendered. Elements measured are usually images, videos, and block level elements containing text nodes. Put simply - it is the longest wait time a user on your website has during their time navigating your site.

Why does LCP matter for website performance?

LCP is critical for both user experience and your business’ bottom line:

It directly impacts user satisfaction - Customers, visitors and consumers on your website are fickle. Even very brief delays in load times can result in a lost opportunity. Think of the last time you browsed a slow site… our bet is that you likely closed your window or were at least irritated by the experience.

It improves SEO - Google directly and openly states that CWVs impact how your page shows up in search results. Poor LCP translates to lower rankings (and less eyes on your page).

It reduces bounce rates - Poor customer satisfaction (#1) directly correlates to higher bounce rates. With faster load times, you can keep users happy, and on your site.

It increases conversion rates - Happy customers, and quickly loading sites result in higher conversion rates.

How can you improve LCP with a CDN?

Use of a modern CDN is one of the fastest and most effective ways to improve your core web vitals, specifically largest contentful paint - the most important of the three CWVs. Although your CDN configuration can help improve INP and CLS, they won’t be the main drivers.

Largest Contentful Paint can be directly impacted by your CDN configuration and API design . One way to optimize LCP is by focusing on time-to-first-byte (TTFB). By caching API responses and compressing images at the edge , you can improve your TTFB and thus your LCP. Optimized API design can seriously impact how quickly dynamic content loads, not only offering a more personalized user experience but also a faster one.

How can a CDN improve conversion rates?

A CDN can have a meaningful impact on conversion rate because website speed is closely tied to user behavior. When pages load quickly, visitors are more likely to stay engaged, browse additional content, and complete desired actions (purchases, submitting a form, signing up for something). Even small reductions in latency can improve the overall user experience by making navigation feel more responsive, reducing frustration, and building confidence in the site's reliability. Slow load pages often lead to higher bounce rates and cart abandonment, particularly on mobile devices where network conditions may be less consistent.

By caching content at edge locations around the world, optimizing asset delivery, and reducing the load on origin servers, a CDN helps ensure that users receive a fast and consistent experience regardless of their location or traffic conditions. This improved performance not only increases the likelihood that visitors will complete their intended actions but can also contribute to better search engine rankings through improved Core Web Vitals, driving additional qualified traffic to the site. While conversion improvements vary by industry, site complexity, and existing performance, organizations commonly see higher engagement, lower abandonment rates, and measurable increases in conversion after implementing a well-configured CDN as part of a broader website optimization strategy.

What speed and performance considerations should you look for when evaluating a CDN?

When evaluating a CDN, network size is only one factor in determining its performance impacts. What actually matters is how quickly the CDN can deliver content to end users and how consistently it performs under real-world conditions. Metrics like Time to First Byte (TTFB), the geographic distribution and density of Points of Presence (PoPs), intelligent traffic routing, cache efficiency, and origin optimization all influence the end-user experience. This in turn impacts business outcomes like engagement and conversion rates.

Time to First Byte (TTFB) is one of the most important performance metrics because it measures how long it takes for a user's browser to receive the first byte of a response after making a request. Lower TTFB generally indicates that the CDN is efficiently routing requests, serving content from cache, and minimizing network latency. While TTFB is not the only measure of page performance, it has a direct impact on perceived responsiveness and contributes to Core Web Vitals.

Points of Presence (PoPs) determine how physically close a CDN can be to users. A larger number of PoPs can improve global coverage, but the number alone can be misleading. The quality of each location (network connectivity, capacity, peering relationships, and geographic placement) is often more important than simply having hundreds of locations. A well-connected network with strategically located PoPs often outperforms a larger network with less optimal infrastructure.

Traffic routing is another critical differentiator. Leading CDNs use real-time routing intelligence to steer requests over the fastest and most reliable network paths rather than relying solely on the public internet's default routing decisions. Dynamic route optimization, congestion avoidance, and intelligent failover can reduce latency, improve availability, and deliver more consistent performance, particularly during periods of high internet congestion or regional outages.

Cache hit ratio measures how frequently content is served directly from edge caches instead of the origin, and origin optimization features like connection reuse, request collapsing, and shielding, which reduce origin load and accelerate dynamic content. Support for modern web protocols like HTTP/3 and QUIC , image optimization , compression, edge computing capabilities, and integrated security protections can further improve application performance while reducing operational complexity.

From a business perspective, CDN performance should ultimately be evaluated based on its impact on user experience and conversion metrics rather than infrastructure specifications alone. Faster load times typically lead to lower bounce rates, longer session durations, higher engagement, and increased conversion rates because users are more likely to complete purchases, submit forms, or interact with content when websites respond quickly and consistently.

Organizations evaluating CDN providers should therefore measure real-user performance across their target geographies, monitor Core Web Vitals and TTFB, analyze cache efficiency, and conduct A/B testing where possible to quantify improvements in conversion, revenue, and customer satisfaction rather than relying solely on vendor claims about network size or PoP count.

Top fastest CDNs comparison table

CDN Performance Strengths Global Network Best Fit Fastly Excellent TTFB for dynamic and API-driven workloads, instant cache purging, high-performance edge computing, strong Core Web Vitals performance in enterprise deployments. 90+ strategically located PoPs with high-capacity infrastructure rather than maximizing PoP count. Enterprise ecommerce, media, SaaS, APIs, real-time applications Cloudflare Consistently low latency worldwide, extensive Anycast network, excellent cached asset performance, integrated security and edge compute 330+ edge locations globally. General web applications, SaaS, global websites, security-first deployments Akamai Exceptional enterprise performance, particularly in Asia-Pacific, industry-leading network scale and ISP connectivity, excellent reliability. 4,000+ edge locations across 130+ countries. Large global enterprises, streaming media, financial services Amazon CloudFront Strong global performance with excellent AWS integration, large edge network, reliable caching. 450–600+ PoPs globally (depending on AWS edge location definitions). Organizations already invested in AWS Google Cloud CDN Fast backbone network leveraging Google's private infrastructure, good latency and scalable performance. Global Google edge infrastructure Google Cloud-native applications





How Fastly helps improve site performance

A modern CDN like Fastly can help improve your LCP score by improving your time to first byte (TTFB) , caching API responses, and compressing images at the edge.

An optimized API design and a network that actively maintains its open connections can significantly improve the load time for your cached content, your dynamic content, and even your uncached content, all while you offer a more personalized and faster user experience.

Stale content delivery

Fastly enables you to serve ‘stale’ content when your origin server is taking too long. If a customer is trying to load a page but your origin server is down or taking too long to respond, Fastly can continue to serve ‘stale’ (cached) content to that visitor until the issue is resolved - meaning no interruption in delivery of content to your audience. This not only maintains user experience and satisfaction, but keeps your SEO rankings up (Google never sees that your site is failing to load or loading slowly), and when your origin gets back up and running the content is refreshed.

Handling of high-volume requests

The ever-increasing demand of web crawlers can put undue burden on your servers, and drag you down. Fastly can be easily configured to serve ‘stale’ content to crawlers, thereby lessening the demand on your servers. The crawlers are still getting real and relevant content, it just might not be the absolute newest version. We effortlessly handle a large volume of requests (even DDoS attacks) without sacrificing performance - intelligently routing around internet ‘weather’.

Better security ranking

Inclusion of our DDoS , Bot Protection and Transport Layer Security mean a more secure website for your customers and prevention of various cyber attacks. Google’s algorithm updates repeatedly make it clear that the security of a website weighs heavily in the ranking factor of a website’s SEO. Websites with poor or lacking security measures face negative impacts in rankings and search results.

Faster load times for big files

If you serve larger video files to your customers, Fastly can quickly help improve page speed. Google typically does not index video files, unless they live on platforms like Youtube; therefore, if your website hosts various embedded video files on the same web server, you are at risk of a slow-loading page. Fastly can serve cached versions of the video files - a great way to avoid this challenge.

Caching of Dynamic Content

APIs

Fastly helps protect your origin server from excessive API requests. Orgs often mistake API traffic as too dynamic to benefit from being served by their CDN. Fastly has long advocated for best practices in API design that allow API responses to be cached at the edge. Unfortunately, API responses are too often written off as being ‘uncacheable’, meaning you lose out on some of the easiest performance and reliability wins you could get, if you only cached your API responses on an edge network. The availability of APIs can impact the availability of partners’ websites and services, so it is critically important that you make efforts to ensure the highest level of availability for your APIs. You can do this by caching more of your API content at the edge with the right CDN service .

Dynamic Content

Fastly can also cache ‘dynamic’ or frequently changing content (think account info, location-specific products, changing inventory, new headlines). Traditional CDN customers suffer, as their traffic has to return all the way back to the origin, which results in slower response times, increased infrastructure expenses, and more associated costs for egress data for those numerous (unnecessary) responses. Instead, modern CDNs make it possible for your company to serve truly dynamic content that changes with every request from the edge, rather than from origin. This gives you the ability to run your code closer to the end user, eliminating costly and time consuming performance degradations.

Image Optimization

Fastly helps to dramatically optimize images - by storing copies of an image across distributed servers, the end user is served an image from the location closest to them. This reduces load time, and allows you to dynamically resize, compress or convert images according to the end-user’s device and screen size. By serving the most optimized version of an image, we not only give the end user the best possible experience, but also minimize the common ‘hit’ that image load times cause to a website. If you can optimize image handling and serving on your site or application to make every image smaller, with faster load times (and fewer calls to origin) it will translate into a huge benefit to your overall performance.