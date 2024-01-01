Gartner Peer Insights Customer’s Choice Awards 2023
Fastly Bot Management
Stop bots, not innovation. Our solution eliminates fraud and abuse from automated attacks so you can focus on delivering amazing customer experiences.
Unmanaged bot activity can negatively impact your bottom line and customer experiences. Fastly Bot Management quickly identifies and mitigates unwanted bot activity, protecting your applications against a variety of automated attacks.
Don’t let unwanted bots slow down your sites. Our platform solution keeps wanted bots in and malicious automation out, leading to faster load times, reduced server strain, safer customer information, and lower user friction. Focus on delivering a smooth user experience without sacrificing security.
We deliver powerful protection against malicious bots that scrape data, launch attacks, and enable fraudulent activity across your enterprise. Precise bot classification and robust controls help teams save on excessive chargebacks, overhead expenses, and origin costs.
Built for ease of use, our solution’s intuitive controls and minimal configuration make it easy to manage bots from a single platform experience. Developer-friendly features integrate seamlessly with existing workflows, and resource-strained teams can utilize our Managed Security Service to empower your IT and security team further.
Fastly Bot Management offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to empower you to take control of your bot traffic. Our solution provides intelligent detection, effective mitigation strategies, and real-time insights to safeguard your applications and user experience.
Fastly's advanced bot classification provides a comprehensive understanding of your bot traffic. It analyzes patterns, device fingerprints, and IP addresses to distinguish between legitimate users and both benign and malicious bots. This minimizes false positives and ensures you make informed decisions about which bots to allow and which to block.
Fastly Bot Management takes decisive action to neutralize bot threats. It employs a multi-layered approach that combines proactive measures like active and passive challenges with customizable rules, rate limiting, and IP blocking. This approach effectively stops malicious bots in their tracks, preventing attacks before they occur and safeguarding your resources.
Fastly provides real-time insights into bot activity with an intuitive dashboard that displays comprehensive analytics and drill-downs that allow you to track trends, identify emerging threats, and fine-tune your security settings for optimal protection. Additionally, Fastly empowers you to customize your security strategy by creating allow/disallow lists, whitelists, blacklists, and custom rules, ensuring your bot management strategy aligns perfectly with your organization's specific needs.
Fraudulently accessing and taking control of a victim’s online account via attacks like credential stuffing
Creating and controlling bulk user accounts for fraudulent activity, such as spam, cash laundering, and more
Compromising application availability with an overwhelming amount of requests
Deploying automated scripts that scan applications for vulnerabilities
Using stolen credit card data to validate card information or make fraudulent purchases
Submitting online forms to affect data collection (betting odds, polls, app metrics) or as an attack vector, like SQL injection
Fastly’s Edge Cloud Platform powers a simple, performant, and developer-friendly approach to bot management.
The Fastly Edge Cloud Platform centralizes application and delivery services into a single solution, empowering organizations to build amazing customer experiences.
Our intuitive interface provides the power and flexibility to easily configure rules, so you can block attacks in hours, not days or weeks. Maintain low opex with limited maintenance and overhead costs.
Reduce false positives without regex tuning with SmartParse, our patented detection technology. Customers also gain preemptive protection with our Network Learning Exchange (NLX) IP reputation feed.
Built with developers and practitioners in mind, Fastly integrates into your development lifecycle with DevOps and security toolchains.
