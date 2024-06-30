Fastly DDoS Protection
Fastly DDoS Protection is the scalable, automatic, and versatile solution to combat disruptive and distributed attacks against your applications and APIsRead more
Fastly DDoS Protection
Deploy rapidly and immediately protect against application DDoS attacks. Leveraging our network’s massive bandwidth and adaptive techniques, Fastly DDoS Protection automatically keeps you performant and available without any required configuration.
Gain a dynamic, proactive, and automatic solution that detects, evaluates, and immediately reacts to DDoS attacks without any manual intervention so you can keep your website and mobile apps performant and available.
Ensure performance and availability of your apps and APIs so your organization can maintain revenue generation and limit outage-related brand reputation impacts.
We align our pricing to the value you get, billing based on legitimate traffic that your business wants, never for the attack spikes we mitigate that you don’t.
Stop attacks from hitting your origin and inflating operational costs while creating reduced, more consistent cloud spend overall.
From startups launching their first mobile app to the world’s largest e-commerce sites, every application and API on the internet is susceptible to DDoS attacks slowing their service, inflating cloud expenses, or, worse, taking them offline. With Fastly DDoS Protection, anyone can flip a switch and gain immediate protection.
Building on our powerful, global network offering 350+ Tbps capacity as of June 30, 2024, we automatically absorb massive network layer attacks while dropping any irrelevant non-HTTP/HTTPS traffic. With the power of Fastly’s platform, we dynamically and proactively process, analyze, diagnose, and respond to DDoS attacks of all sizes so your team can uphold scalability, stability, and reliability – all with one click of a button.
Enable Fastly DDoS Protection with the flip of a switch to automatically block application DDoS attacks – from everyday nuisances through never-before-seen traffic spikes – to ensure they don’t disrupt your business. When unexpected volumetric traffic events arise, Fastly’s proprietary Attribute Unmasking techniques validate their legitimacy and if malicious, begin scanning a comprehensive list of characteristics to find the attacker and confidently mitigate their attacks, even if they rotate IPs.
No matter your architecture, you can deploy Fastly’s DDoS Protection to gain speedy, scalable defenses without tuning, even as you ship changes on-demand. Offered as a standalone solution, it mitigates application DDoS attacks before they turn into incidents, without forcing engineering teams to become security experts or purchase confusing bundles. Start with dynamic, proactive protection at the click of a button, then integrate with the rest of our edge cloud platform when you’re ready.
With the flip of a switch, platform engineers, security teams, or anyone else can enable Fastly DDoS protection and gain performant DDoS mitigation for your apps and APIs .
Surface attacks no matter your company size. Fastly DDoS Protection watches your traffic continuously to dynamically detect anomalous deviations for companies of any size.
Uncover even the most complex DDoS attacks. Fastly DDoS Protection’s adaptive Attribute Unmasking technique accurately identifies anomalous attack traffic characteristics to stop sophisticated DDoS attacks.
Limit impact on your end users. Fastly DDoS Protection blocks attacks in seconds and is capable of mitigating multiple synchronized attacks at once without any tuning.
Gain the power required to mitigate massive application attacks targeting network layers. Fastly DDoS Protection easily absorbs the internet’s largest attacks with 350+ Tbps global capacity as of June 30, 2024.
Get a standalone solution that you can grow with. Fastly DDoS Protection is fully integrated with the rest of our edge cloud platform when you’re ready to expand.
Make your operational spending more consistent, automatically. Fastly DDoS Protection is only billed on legitimate traffic and limits volumetric attacks from incurring delivery and egress fees.
Fastly DDoS Protection is the scalable, automatic, and versatile solution to combat disruptive and distributed attacks against your applications and APIsRead more
Fastly DDoS Protection leverages our adaptive Attribute Unmasking technique to automatically detect, identify, and mitigate application DDoS attacks.Read more
Our 2024 Threat Insights Report offers a comprehensive analysis of the latest attack trends and techniques, designed to help security software managers enhance their defenses.Read more