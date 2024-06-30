Fastly DDoS Protection

No matter your architecture, you can deploy Fastly’s DDoS Protection to gain speedy, scalable defenses without tuning, even as you ship changes on-demand. Offered as a standalone solution, it mitigates application DDoS attacks before they turn into incidents, without forcing engineering teams to become security experts or purchase confusing bundles. Start with dynamic, proactive protection at the click of a button, then integrate with the rest of our edge cloud platform when you’re ready.