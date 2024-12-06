Fastly’s edge modules that will power your ecommerce site

L’avenir des entreprises passe par leurs développeurs

En savoir plus
EntrepriseL’équipe à l’origine de meilleures expériences en ligneCarte réseauUne toute nouvelle architecture pour l’Internet d’aujourd’huiRelations avec les analystes du secteurDécouvrez ce que les analystes du secteur pensent de FastlyNouveautésAnnonces et informations récentesPlateformeLa plateforme qui rend les expériences numériques plus efficaces, plus rapides et plus sécuriséesTémoignages clientsDécouvrez comment les meilleures entreprises du Web réussissentÉvénementsRencontrez-nous lors d’un événementCarrièresRejoignez l’équipe qui crée un meilleur Internet

Plateforme Edge Cloud de Fastly

Voir tous les produits
Distribution de contenu (CDN)Proposez des expériences rapides et personnalisées à l’échelle mondialeStreaming en directProposez des expériences de streaming fluides et efficacesVidéos à la demande (VoD)Offrez d’incroyables expériences de vidéo à la demandeMedia Shield Optimisez les déploiements multi-CDNPackaging à la voléeConditionnez du contenu vidéo à la demande de manière dynamique et en temps réelImage OptimizerTraitement des images rapide et à la pointe de la technologieÉquilibreur de charge (load balancer)Contrôle granulaire des décisions de routageCryptage TLSSimplifiez la gestion du protocole Transport Layer Security (TLS)Origin Connect Connectez-vous directement à FastlyAdresses IPGérez facilement vos adresses IPHTTP/3 et QUICProtocoles modernesAPI de recherche de domainesRecherche instantanée et précise de noms de domaineObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
WAF de nouvelle générationSécurité moderne des applications Web et des API, partout dans le mondeGestion des botsDétectez et neutralisez les attaques de botsProtection contre les attaques par déni de service distribuéAtténuation automatisée des attaques perturbatrices et distribuéesSécurité des APISécurisez vos points de terminaison d'APIProtection côté clientProtégez-vous contre les attaques côté clientGestion des bots d’IAEmpêcher les bots d’IA de copier le contenu d’un site web
Edge ComputeMettez vos applications en périphérie : notre plateforme instantanée vous aide à créer des expériences exceptionnelles pour vos utilisateursBases de données clé-valeurLa bases de données clé-valeur la plus rapide du marché et aussi facile à utiliser que vos outils de base de données habituelsWebsockets &amp; Fanout Une messagerie en temps réel, à l’échelle mondiale, entièrement personnalisable et facile à configurerSDK pour développeursProgrammez les mêmes services que nous utilisons pour créer les produits FastlyEnterprise ServerlessLa plus puissante de toutes les plateformes sans serveur, basée sur des normes ouvertes et intégrée à la suite complète de produits FastlyIAAccélérez vos charges de travail d’IA et gagnez en efficacité grâce à la mise en cache sémantiqueObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCache programmableBénéficiez d'un accès programmatique complet au même système légendaire de mise en cache qui alimente notre CDN.Serveur MCPUn contrôle alimenté par l'IA pour vos services Fastly.
Logging en temps réelDiffusez et analysez des journaux en temps réelEdge ObserverAnalysez les données de trafic en direct et historiquesDomain InspectorÉvalue les informations au niveau du domaineOrigin InspectorConsultez des informations complètes, de l’origine jusqu’à la périphérieAlertesCréez des notifications pour les métriques de serviceLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragissez avec des informations exploitables

Des services exceptionnels pour des résultats exceptionnels

Voir tous les services
Services professionnelsNos experts vous aident à migrer ou optimiser votre service de distributionServices de divertissement en directDes expériences de streaming en direct qui s’adaptent à vos audiencesPlans d’assistanceUne assistance hors pair de bout en boutCDN géréContrôle et flexibilité optimisésServices de sécurité gérésProtection des applications web gérée par des expertsAssistance clientL’assistance Fastly se tient à vos côtés pour développer vos activités

Solutions numériques innovantes

Voir toutes nos solutions
Services de streamingProposez des streamings en direct et à la demande d’une qualité exceptionnelleMédias émergentsDes performances élevées pour les marques de médias émergentesÉdition numériqueJournalisme en temps réel avec des expériences de lecture amélioréesVente au détail et e-commerceDes expériences rapides et personnalisées à grande échelleServices financiersSécurité intégrée pour protéger les données clientsHaute technologieAdaptez instantanément vos performances au rythme de votre croissanceTourisme et hôtellerieDes expériences en ligne personnalisées pour vos invités et visiteursFormation en ligneProposez des formations sécurisées à grande échelleJeuxPropulsez vos joueurs vers la victoire grâce à des téléchargements de jeux ultra-rapides et sécurisésiGamingProposer des expériences de jeu rapides, sûres, ininterrompues et attrayantes en périphérie
Réduction des coûts associés à l’infrastructureRéduisez vos dépenses cloud tout en les rendant plus prévisiblesOptimisation multicloudUnifiez et simplifiez vos ressources cloudConfiance des clientsEn savoir plus sur les initiatives de Fastly pour instaurer une relation de confianceProtection de la vie privéeDécouvrez comment protéger les données de votre utilisateurTableau de bord de performance écologiqueConsultez votre consommation d'électricité et vos émissions de GES pour la plateforme Fastly

Donnez à chaque développeur les moyens de créer des expériences extraordinaires

Essayez Fastly gratuitement
DéveloppeursCréez quelque chose d’incroyable aujourd’huiProgramme Fast ForwardPour un Internet plus fiableOutils de développementDes outils de développement qui donnent un réel avantage aux équipesSDK pour développeursProgrammez les mêmes services que nous utilisons pour créer les produits FastlyCommunautéRejoignez des développeurs du monde entierS’inscrireCréez un compte développeur gratuit

Créez un Internet sûr, rapide et attrayant avec Fastly

Pourquoi s’associer à Fastly ?Proposez des expériences sûres, rapides et attrayantesPartenaires cloudDécouvrez les avantages d’associer Fastly à vos services cloudPartenaires de distributionAméliorez vos offres et capacités avec les produits FastlyPartenaires technologiques et d’intégrationDécouvrez notre réseau de partenaires
Connexion au portail des partenairesAccédez à toutes vos ressources de partenaires FastlyDevenez partenaireDéveloppez votre activité en revendant ou en recommandant des produits FastlyTrouvez un partenaireNous vous mettons en relation avec le partenaire le mieux adapté à vos besoins

Obtenez de l’aide avec Fastly

DocumentationTirez le meilleur parti de FastlyBibliothèque de ressourcesDécouvrir des feuilles de données, des rapports et plus encoreFastly AcademyFormation pratique sur les produits FastlyCentre d’apprentissageEn savoir plus sur les technologies InternetBlogNos dernières idées et réflexionsRecherche dans le domaine de la sécuritéUne sécurité renforcée grâce à la recherchePoint de vue de Fastly Découvrez des points de vue d’experts et des informations sur le secteur
Centre d’assistanceComment pouvons-nous vous aider ?Nous contacterContactez-nous dès aujourd’hui
Revenir au blog

Follow and Subscribe

Disponible uniquement en anglais

Cette page n'est actuellement disponible qu'en anglais. Nous nous excusons pour la gêne occasionnée, merci de revenir sur cette page ultérieurement.

Fastly’s edge modules that will power your ecommerce site

Anna MacLachlan

Content Marketing Manager, Fastly

PerformancesCompute

Ecommerce companies face challenges that a content delivery network built on Varnish can help address. To stay competitive and relevant, ecommerce websites and applications need to be able to target specific content to specific users (based on location, language, or browsing preferences), tailor content delivery depending on which device a consumer is using, and prioritize shoppers based on actions they’ve taken within a site or app. Varnish can help accomplish all of this.

Varnish is infinitely configurable with Varnish Configuration Language (VCL), so your business can cache more content at the edge (by “edge” we mean a CDN’s points of presence that are geographically closest to your users). Logic used to have to be on an origin server, but Fastly allows you to put as much logic as possible closer at the edge. (For websites, logic is the part of the programming that defines how data is created, changed, displayed, and stored.) This in turn helps you serve content to your users even more quickly.

Our CDN is set up to let you use a number of edge modules, which are specific types of logic designed to address common needs. Below, I’ll outline some of the common modules that benefit ecommerce sites.

Edge Authorization / Paywalls

With Edge Authorization, you can move authorization out to the edge, instead of making authentication pass through the origin server each time (which would lead to slower performance and content delivery).

Online authorization is a system set up to verify that the user attempting to access the content is authorized to access that content, either by paying a fee or signing up for a service. For example, with streaming media applications, only subscribers are allowed access to the media, i.e., the protected content. Using a CDN, an application that allows users to pay for streaming media will cache its media assets at the edge of the network, so users can access the content more quickly.

The authentication request verifying that a user has permission to access a particular piece of content normally has to go through the origin server each time, which takes away many of the speed and performance gains from caching media on the CDN. But with Varnish and VCL, it's possible to implement authorization logic at the edge. The authentication only has to go through the origin server one time, and then subsequent authentication requests can be handled by the CDN. Read more about enabling token authentication.

Ultimately, this means that you don’t have to build up a massive server infrastructure of your own — you can rely on Fastly for scalability.

GeoIP / Geography Detection

With VCL, you can identify where your user requests are coming from by a number of geographic variables, including latitude, longitude, city, town, country, continent, postal code, telephone area code, and metro code. You can also use GeoIP to create a virtual boundary set to your specifications (geo-fencing) and send users inside that boundary localized content and logic. With GeoIP, you can serve users localized content like coupons by city or zipcode, serve different languages as needed, and show product availability by region — and you can do all of this while keeping your content cached at the edge.

GeoIP can also help companies with multiple origin servers direct traffic and optimize site performance. If you have origin servers in both the US and the UK, you can cache logic that directs US user requests to the origin to the US origin server, and UK traffic to the UK origin server. Geography Detection also allows you to perform geoblocking during targeted attacks. You can detect where the attacks are coming from, and block all traffic originating from that location.

Mobile Device Detection

The ability to detect mobile devices and customize content in real time will allow you to create the best possible experience for your users. This is important because 74% of users won’t return to a mobile site that takes longer than five seconds to load, and 47% of mobile ecommerce buyers don't complete a purchase on a mobile device because the checkout process takes too long. Additionally, mobile ecommerce is projected to grow to $3.2 trillion by 2017.

By enabling Mobile Device Detection, you can serve content based on the specific device users are accessing the site with. For instance, if a user is viewing your site on an iPhone, you’ll want to serve them images with smaller dimensions, to fit the screen, but with higher quality, to take advantage of the iPhone’s retina quality display. When serving content to a user viewing your site with a different smartphone, you can send them lower resolution images that don’t take up as much bandwidth.

Visitor Prioritization

When an ecommerce site starts to get overloaded, you can use visitor prioritization logic to determine who is just browsing your site, and who is actively trying to buy something. With this logic, you can redirect casual shoppers to a waiting room, while active buyers can access the site freely and complete their transactions. Otherwise, during times of high traffic such as Black Friday and the holiday shopping season, you run the risk of both users getting a server too busy error. And with 79% percent of users choosing not to buy from ecommerce websites that perform poorly, that’s potentially a lot of money lost from otherwise paying customers.

ESI (Edge Side Include)

Previously, when your site had a page with a mixture of cacheable and uncacheable content on it, you couldn’t cache the entire page. With ESI, you can mix both types of content on the page, have your CDN serve cacheable content, and only send requests back to the origin for the uncacheable content on the page. With an ecommerce site, this means you can cache other content on a page with an uncacheable shopping cart.

In addition to these edge modules, here are some other situations Varnish can help with — check out our blog post about the benefits of using Varnish.

Please contact sales-ecommerce@fastly.com to discuss our ecommerce solutions and PCI-enabled ecommerce packages.

Prêt à commencer ?

Contactez-nous dès aujourd’hui
Parler à un expert