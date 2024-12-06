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Fastly named "Customers' Choice" in 2022 Gartner report | Fastly

Lee Chen

Vice-président, développement de l’entreprise et partenariats stratégiques, Fastly

Actualités de la société

We’re thrilled to announce that Fastly has been named a “Customers’ Choice” in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights™ “Voice of the Customer”: Global CDN report. Scoring the highest overall rating among seven eligible vendors, Fastly received the highest customer rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars, and 97% said they would recommend it to other customers. 

Fastly customer reviews: in their own words 

This recognition is based on reviews from actual users who purchased, implemented, and used our CDN platform. We are honored by our customers’ words:  

“I’ve been extremely satisfied with the custom VCL options possible using Fastly’s CDN and the ease of use of their product. Their salespeople are very knowledgeable and technical support has always been extremely helpful and responsive with any issues or questions I’ve had. Their documentation for how to use their various products and services is exceptional.” – Business Solutions Analyst, Transportation Services

  • “We shifted to Fastly because we wanted a platform we could develop on. Other CDN providers do the bread and butter of content delivery about the same, but Fastly is a developer-focused platform with rich extensibility and customization. We’ve been able to shift business logic closer to the consumer and away from brittle, internally maintained proxies and caching layers. The performance is spot on and the visibility into traffic flow makes it easy to use operationally when we need to investigate an issue with an origin.” – Director, Software Engineering, Media & Publishing 

  • “Our company has found Fastly to be rock-solid for not only content delivery, but also web security and support. Fastly has been such a huge value-add to our business. So much more than a CDN. Fastly has the best support of any company we have ever worked with.” – Sr. Full Stack Web Dev, Retailer 

  • “We love Fastly so much. Can’t say enough good things about them. They’re always friendly and helpful, get us in touch with the right people when we need support, etc.” –CTO, Media & Publishing

Why investing in customer experience matters

A few key themes stood out for us looking at our customer reviews over the past year:

  • Performance: “With an ever-increasing PoP count and network presence, Fastly is truly one of the fastest CDNs on the planet.” – Technical Account Manager, IT Services

  • Collaboration:"Fastly open architecture is the main reason against other black boxes like Akamai." – Head of Digital Marketing, Media & Publishing

  • Easy implementation and excellent documentation: “Implementing Fastly technology platform expanded our understanding of media delivery options. We were astonished by the precise amount of control offered with Fastly’s networking after 15 years of dealing with rival CDN solutions. We are not programmers by any measure and the demand for varnishes to make the best out of Fastly overwhelmed me initially. However, the code examples, instructions, and excellent assistance helped us get up and running quickly; we were astonished that our initial setup effort worked, and we felt certain that we had neglected something!” – Global Marketing Associates, Misc Financial

This distinction is one of many industry recognitions Fastly has received this year. In addition to today’s announcement, Gartner recently named Fastly as a March 2022 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) for the fourth consecutive year. In addition, Fastly was named a leader in the IDC Marketscape: Worldwide Commercial Content Delivery Network 2022 Vendor Assessment.

As everyone knows, customers can be your best evangelists for your solutions. We are grateful for our customers and look forward to continuing to exceed your expectations.

Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Global CDN, April 2022.

Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Web Application and API Protection, March 2022.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Gartner Peer Insights™ are registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

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