Get Better Visibility with Edge Observer, Now in Public Beta

L’avenir des entreprises passe par leurs développeurs

En savoir plus
EntrepriseL’équipe à l’origine de meilleures expériences en ligneCarte réseauUne toute nouvelle architecture pour l’Internet d’aujourd’huiRelations avec les analystes du secteurDécouvrez ce que les analystes du secteur pensent de FastlyNouveautésAnnonces et informations récentesPlateformeLa plateforme qui rend les expériences numériques plus efficaces, plus rapides et plus sécuriséesTémoignages clientsDécouvrez comment les meilleures entreprises du Web réussissentÉvénementsRencontrez-nous lors d’un événementCarrièresRejoignez l’équipe qui crée un meilleur Internet

Plateforme Edge Cloud de Fastly

Voir tous les produits
Distribution de contenu (CDN)Proposez des expériences rapides et personnalisées à l’échelle mondialeStreaming en directProposez des expériences de streaming fluides et efficacesVidéos à la demande (VoD)Offrez d’incroyables expériences de vidéo à la demandeMedia Shield Optimisez les déploiements multi-CDNPackaging à la voléeConditionnez du contenu vidéo à la demande de manière dynamique et en temps réelImage OptimizerTraitement des images rapide et à la pointe de la technologieÉquilibreur de charge (load balancer)Contrôle granulaire des décisions de routageCryptage TLSSimplifiez la gestion du protocole Transport Layer Security (TLS)Origin Connect Connectez-vous directement à FastlyAdresses IPGérez facilement vos adresses IPHTTP/3 et QUICProtocoles modernesAPI de recherche de domainesRecherche instantanée et précise de noms de domaineObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
WAF de nouvelle générationSécurité moderne des applications Web et des API, partout dans le mondeGestion des botsDétectez et neutralisez les attaques de botsProtection contre les attaques par déni de service distribuéAtténuation automatisée des attaques perturbatrices et distribuéesSécurité des APISécurisez vos points de terminaison d'APIProtection côté clientProtégez-vous contre les attaques côté clientGestion des bots d’IAEmpêcher les bots d’IA de copier le contenu d’un site web
Edge ComputeMettez vos applications en périphérie : notre plateforme instantanée vous aide à créer des expériences exceptionnelles pour vos utilisateursBases de données clé-valeurLa bases de données clé-valeur la plus rapide du marché et aussi facile à utiliser que vos outils de base de données habituelsWebsockets &amp; Fanout Une messagerie en temps réel, à l’échelle mondiale, entièrement personnalisable et facile à configurerSDK pour développeursProgrammez les mêmes services que nous utilisons pour créer les produits FastlyEnterprise ServerlessLa plus puissante de toutes les plateformes sans serveur, basée sur des normes ouvertes et intégrée à la suite complète de produits FastlyIAAccélérez vos charges de travail d’IA et gagnez en efficacité grâce à la mise en cache sémantiqueObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCache programmableBénéficiez d'un accès programmatique complet au même système légendaire de mise en cache qui alimente notre CDN.Serveur MCPUn contrôle alimenté par l'IA pour vos services Fastly.
Logging en temps réelDiffusez et analysez des journaux en temps réelEdge ObserverAnalysez les données de trafic en direct et historiquesDomain InspectorÉvalue les informations au niveau du domaineOrigin InspectorConsultez des informations complètes, de l’origine jusqu’à la périphérieAlertesCréez des notifications pour les métriques de serviceLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragissez avec des informations exploitables

Des services exceptionnels pour des résultats exceptionnels

Voir tous les services
Services professionnelsNos experts vous aident à migrer ou optimiser votre service de distributionServices de divertissement en directDes expériences de streaming en direct qui s’adaptent à vos audiencesPlans d’assistanceUne assistance hors pair de bout en boutCDN géréContrôle et flexibilité optimisésServices de sécurité gérésProtection des applications web gérée par des expertsAssistance clientL’assistance Fastly se tient à vos côtés pour développer vos activités

Solutions numériques innovantes

Voir toutes nos solutions
Services de streamingProposez des streamings en direct et à la demande d’une qualité exceptionnelleMédias émergentsDes performances élevées pour les marques de médias émergentesÉdition numériqueJournalisme en temps réel avec des expériences de lecture amélioréesVente au détail et e-commerceDes expériences rapides et personnalisées à grande échelleServices financiersSécurité intégrée pour protéger les données clientsHaute technologieAdaptez instantanément vos performances au rythme de votre croissanceTourisme et hôtellerieDes expériences en ligne personnalisées pour vos invités et visiteursFormation en ligneProposez des formations sécurisées à grande échelleJeuxPropulsez vos joueurs vers la victoire grâce à des téléchargements de jeux ultra-rapides et sécurisésiGamingProposer des expériences de jeu rapides, sûres, ininterrompues et attrayantes en périphérie
Réduction des coûts associés à l’infrastructureRéduisez vos dépenses cloud tout en les rendant plus prévisiblesOptimisation multicloudUnifiez et simplifiez vos ressources cloudConfiance des clientsEn savoir plus sur les initiatives de Fastly pour instaurer une relation de confianceProtection de la vie privéeDécouvrez comment protéger les données de votre utilisateurTableau de bord de performance écologiqueConsultez votre consommation d'électricité et vos émissions de GES pour la plateforme Fastly

Donnez à chaque développeur les moyens de créer des expériences extraordinaires

Essayez Fastly gratuitement
DéveloppeursCréez quelque chose d’incroyable aujourd’huiProgramme Fast ForwardPour un Internet plus fiableOutils de développementDes outils de développement qui donnent un réel avantage aux équipesSDK pour développeursProgrammez les mêmes services que nous utilisons pour créer les produits FastlyCommunautéRejoignez des développeurs du monde entierS’inscrireCréez un compte développeur gratuit

Créez un Internet sûr, rapide et attrayant avec Fastly

Pourquoi s’associer à Fastly ?Proposez des expériences sûres, rapides et attrayantesPartenaires cloudDécouvrez les avantages d’associer Fastly à vos services cloudPartenaires de distributionAméliorez vos offres et capacités avec les produits FastlyPartenaires technologiques et d’intégrationDécouvrez notre réseau de partenaires
Connexion au portail des partenairesAccédez à toutes vos ressources de partenaires FastlyDevenez partenaireDéveloppez votre activité en revendant ou en recommandant des produits FastlyTrouvez un partenaireNous vous mettons en relation avec le partenaire le mieux adapté à vos besoins

Obtenez de l’aide avec Fastly

DocumentationTirez le meilleur parti de FastlyBibliothèque de ressourcesDécouvrir des feuilles de données, des rapports et plus encoreFastly AcademyFormation pratique sur les produits FastlyCentre d’apprentissageEn savoir plus sur les technologies InternetBlogNos dernières idées et réflexionsRecherche dans le domaine de la sécuritéUne sécurité renforcée grâce à la recherchePoint de vue de Fastly Découvrez des points de vue d’experts et des informations sur le secteur
Centre d’assistanceComment pouvons-nous vous aider ?Nous contacterContactez-nous dès aujourd’hui
Revenir au blog

Follow and Subscribe

Disponible uniquement en anglais

Cette page n'est actuellement disponible qu'en anglais. Nous nous excusons pour la gêne occasionnée, merci de revenir sur cette page ultérieurement.

Get Better Visibility with Edge Observer, Now in Public Beta

Dom Soegono

Senior Product Manager - Observabilité, Fastly

Henry Zhang

Product Designer, Fastly

Réseau de périphérieProduitPlateforme

Over a year ago, we embarked on a journey to build an all-encompassing, flexible interface to centralize visibility and insights across your Fastly account and services. Today, we are excited to bring this new interface, Edge Observer, into public beta - now available to all accounts and customers.

Edge Observer builds upon our existing Stats experience and comes with a host of new features and functionality. It is aimed at alleviating the stress and time it takes to obtain end-to-end visibility from edge to origin - sending logs to third-party tools, endless log parsing, data extraction, high volumes of data storage, or managing multiple data tools and views. Edge Observer is the entry point for all of our Observability products and our single, unified interface that provides both real-time and historic metric views at the account, service, and product levels.

View your Account Summary page for a single view of all your services, and quickly sort services by requests, errors, or bandwidth.

Upon arriving in Edge Observer, you’ll notice the Account Summary page that provides a comprehensive overview of all your Fastly services.  Effortlessly sort through services by RPS (requests per second), errors, or bandwidth or search for a particular service. Selecting a service brings you to the Service Overview dashboard, which displays key insights on a service. You’ll notice that each page features an updated time range picker, new graph styling options, and an accessible data visualization color palette. In addition to these significant improvements, we’re enhancing our date-time selectors by adding the ability to toggle between local and UTC time zones and access common time ranges through a single click. We continue to offer an intuitive experience for selecting custom time ranges as well.

Take your exploration further and navigate to our other System Dashboards or individual product-level views using the dashboard selector. Each view has been thoughtfully crafted to give you visibility and insights from the available products you trial or purchase. For example, you can analyze individual origin status codes and errors or performance metrics related to WebSockets in their respective dashboards.

Compare origin and domain metrics together in customized views. Please note: Both origin and domain-level data are available through products sold separately.

While our pre-configured System Dashboards were created to provide immediate insight into your services and their performance, we understand that each organization and team has unique use cases and requirements. Custom Dashboards offer you the ability to easily tailor your monitoring experience for your organization and are seamlessly shared across a company account. All real-time and historic metrics are available for products activated or purchased on your account, and additional customization options such as chart type and size are supported as well.

Build together your own custom view with a real time preview using our new custom chart flow

We extend a huge thank you to all of our initial beta customers for their invaluable contribution in evaluating and providing feedback to guide the next iteration of Edge Observer. Even with all these new features and capabilities, we’re committed to the continuous improvement and expansion of our Observability product line. Expect to see more chart types, automated alerting, more granular insights, and even more customization options in the future.

The power is in your hands

We’re excited for you to try Edge Observer and we look forward to receiving your valuable feedback to help shape the evolution of our product. Please reach out to us at support@fastly.com with any suggestions or comments. Remember to sign up for a free 30-day Origin and Domain Inspector trial or reach out to your account manager to sign up for our Fastly Alerts beta.

Prêt à commencer ?

Contactez-nous dès aujourd’hui
Parler à un expert