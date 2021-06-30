Terraform Your Fastly Config in a few Commands Brooks Cunningham, Solution Architect Enterprise di Fastly Import your complete Fastly setup into Terraform in minutes. No rewrites, no downtime, just your existing infrastructure, now as code. 12 agosto 2026

How to Configure Local Logging for an On-Prem Next-Gen WAF Agent Brooks Cunningham, Solution Architect Enterprise di Fastly Learn how to configure local logging for Fastly NGWAF on-prem agents using Docker, environment variables, and real-time log tailing. 21 maggio 2026

Le scarse prestazioni frenano la crescita di SaaS/PaaS: ecco perché la tua CDN è fondamentale Omeed Nosrati, Solution Architect Enterprise di Fastly Migliora le prestazioni delle tue applicazioni SaaS e PaaS con la CDN giusta. Scopri come migliorare velocità, sicurezza e scalabilità supportando al contempo una strategia di crescita basata sul prodotto con Fastly. 04 maggio 2026

Fast, Fresh, and Scalable: Ecommerce Delivery with Fastly on Google Cloud Sandeep Sadasivuni, Ben Argov, + 3 more Speed up ecommerce at scale. Learn how Fastly on Google Cloud delivers fresh, dynamic ecommerce content at global scale. 12 febbraio 2026

Stopping Bad Bots Without Blocking the Good Ones Brooks Cunningham, Solution Architect Enterprise di Fastly Keep trusted automation running while blocking malicious bots. Learn how precise WAF controls reduce false positives without weakening security. 04 febbraio 2026

Agenti di IA su Fastly Compute: come funziona e perché è sicuro Kay Sawada, Solution Architect Enterprise di Fastly Scopri come eseguire agenti IA su Fastly Compute, sfruttando l'edge per una bassa latenza e le sandbox WebAssembly per velocità e sicurezza di livello enterprise. 28 gennaio 2026

Building Scalable Waiting Rooms with Fastly Compute Brock Norvell, Terri Allegretto, + 2 more Control website traffic and prevent server overload with Fastly Compute waiting rooms. Learn how to build scalable, customizable queues for high-demand events. 05 novembre 2025

Teach Your robots.txt a New Trick (for AI) Brooks Cunningham, Solution Architect Enterprise di Fastly Control how AI bots like Google-Extended and Applebot-Extended use your website content for training. Update your robots.txt file with simple Disallow rules. 16 settembre 2025

Costruire un server MCP davvero sicuro con Fastly Compute Kay Sawada, Solution Architect Enterprise di Fastly Costruisci un server MCP sicuro e scalabile con Fastly Compute. Scopri come affrontare le vulnerabilità e garantire prestazioni affidabili per le tue applicazioni LLM. 23 maggio 2025

Protezione dagli scraper con la gestione dei bot di Fastly Brooks Cunningham, Solution Architect Enterprise di Fastly Proteggi il tuo sito web da scraper e dagli accessi non autorizzati con la gestione dei bot di Fastly. Proteggi i cache content, previeni la svalutazione dei prezzi e proteggi la SEO. 21 maggio 2025

Come usare cURL per testare le risposte del server di origine Matt Torrisi, Solution Architect Enterprise di Fastly Curl, o cURL, è un'utility fornita di default su sistemi operativi come MacOS e molte distribuzioni Linux che permette di inviare una richiesta HTTP a un URL e di riceverne il risultato. In questo post spiegheremo come utilizzare lo strumento per testare la risposta di un server di origine. 20 maggio 2025

Testing Next-Gen WAF Rate Limiting Rule with GitHub Actions Brooks Cunningham, Solution Architect Enterprise di Fastly Learn how to test a Next-Gen WAF rate limiting rule using Fastly and GitHub Actions. Prevent DDoS attacks and enforce Terms of Service with this post. 19 marzo 2025

Surface and protect authentication endpoints with Login Discovery Brooks Cunningham, Solution Architect Enterprise di Fastly As organizations scale, there is a potential for threats to creep in via an increase in application management and beyond. Learn how Fastly can help you avoid these challenges. 12 settembre 2023

Advanced Rate Limiting on Fastly’s Edge Brooks Cunningham, Solution Architect Enterprise di Fastly Use Advanced Rate Limiting with edge deployments of Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF for easier, stronger protection against fraud and abuse. 01 maggio 2023

How to Deploy Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF in less than 10 minutes Brooks Cunningham, Solution Architect Enterprise di Fastly Two of the main problems people encounter when trying to secure their web and API endpoints is that their security solution is complicated or difficult to maintain, and that the deployment is slow and painful. 28 aprile 2023

Designing Next-Gen WAF Sites for your Organization Brooks Cunningham, Travis Sanders, + 1 more Flexible options for deploying Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF are critical for getting your security running effectively, quickly, and with the right structure for your organization. 27 febbraio 2023

Edgemesh's 5x faster time-to-first-byte with Compute@Edge | Fastly Brock Norvell, Solution Architect Enterprise di Fastly Learn how Edgemesh leveraged Compute to help their customers improve load times, reduce bounce rates, and generate more sales. 01 giugno 2022

Defense-in-Depth Security for Web Apps Matt Torrisi, Solution Architect Enterprise di Fastly While there’s no magic answer to stop all cyberattacks, there are a number of principles used in a defense-in-depth strategy that can be put in place ahead of a possible attack to limit its impact. 08 marzo 2022

Grinch bots penalized w/ enriched security data & our edge cloud platform Brooks Cunningham, Solution Architect Enterprise di Fastly In this post, we’ll show how you can use information from an origin response to add an abuse IP address to our penalty box. We've been touting the promise of security at the edge, and this is just one example of what it can do. 07 dicembre 2021