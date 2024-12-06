How to Deploy Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF in less than 10 minutes

Il futuro del business inizia con gli sviluppatori

Scopri di più
AziendaIl team dietro esperienze online miglioriMappa di reteUna nuova architettura per l'Internet modernoRelazioni con gli analisti del settoreScopri cosa dicono gli analisti di settore su FastlyNotizieAggiornamenti e annunci recentiPiattaformaLa piattaforma per esperienze digitali migliori, più veloci e più sicureStorie dei nostri clientiScopri come hanno avuto successo i migliori siti webEventiConnettiti con Fastly durante un eventoLavora con noiUnisciti al team che sta costruendo un internet migliore

Piattaforma edge cloud di Fastly

Vedi tutti i prodotti
Distribuzione dei contenuti (CDN)Offri esperienze rapide e personalizzate a livello mondialeStreaming liveOffri esperienze di live streaming senza interruzioniStreaming Video (VoD)Offri esperienze video on-demand eccezionaliMedia Shield Ottimizza le distribuzioni multi-CDNOn-the-Fly PackagerCrea pacchetti dinamici di contenuti video on demand in tempo realeImage OptimizerElaborazione rapida delle immagini sull'edgeBilanciatore del caricoControllo granulare sulle decisioni di routingCrittografia TLSRiduci la complessità della gestione TLSOrigin Connect Connettiti direttamente a FastlyIndirizzi IPGestisci facilmente gli indirizzi IPHTTP/3 e QUICProtocolli moderniAPI di ricerca dei dominiRicerca immediata e accurata dei nomi di dominioObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModern web app and API security, anywhereGestione dei botRilevare e mitigare gli attacchi dei botProtezione DDoSMitigazione automatizzata degli attacchi dirompenti e distribuitiSicurezza delle APIProteggi i tuoi endpoint APIProtezione lato clientDifesa dagli attacchi lato clientGestione dei bot IAImpedisci ai bot IA di estrarre i contenuti dei siti web
Edge ComputePorta le tue app a livello edge: la nostra piattaforma istantanea ti aiuta a creare esperienze straordinarie per i tuoi utentiKey Value StoreIl Key Value Store più veloce che puoi ottenere, con la stessa facilità di utilizzo degli strumenti di database che conosci beneWebSockets e Fanout Messaggistica in tempo reale distribuita su scala globale, con personalizzazione completa e configurazione semplice.Developer SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyEnterprise ServerlessLa piattaforma serverless più potente, basata su standard aperti e integrata con la suite completa di prodotti FastlyIAAccelera i tuoi carichi di lavoro di IA e migliora l'efficienza con la cache semanticaObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCache programmabileOttieni l'accesso programmabile completo alla stessa leggendaria cache che alimenta la nostra CDN.Server MCPControllo potenziato dall'IA per i tuoi servizi Fastly.
Logging in tempo realeTrasmetti e analizza i log in tempo realeEdge ObserverEsplora i dati sul traffico in tempo reale e storiciDomain InspectorValuta le informazioni a livello di dominioOrigin InspectorVisualizza informazioni complete dall'origine all'edgeAvvisiCrea notifiche per le metriche relative al servizioLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragisci con informazioni utili

Servizi straordinari per risultati eccezionali

Vedi tutti i servizi
Servizi professionaliAssistenza specializzata per migrare o ottimizzare il tuo servizio di distribuzioneServizi di intrattenimento dal vivoEsperienze di live streaming con scalabilità per il tuo pubblicoPiani di supportoAssistenza di prima classe dall'inizio alla fineManaged CDNControllo e flessibilità ottimizzatiManaged SecurityProtezione delle applicazioni web gestita con competenzaAssistenza clientiIl supporto di Fastly ti aiuta a crescere meglio, insieme

Soluzioni digitali innovative

Scopri tutte le nostre soluzioni
Streaming mediaOffri live streaming e on-demand eccezionaleMedia emergentiPrestazioni elevate per i brand multimediali emergentiEditoria digitaleGiornalismo in tempo reale con esperienze di lettura migliorateRetail ed E-commerceEsperienze rapide e personalizzate su larga scalaServizi finanziariSicurezza integrata per proteggere i dati dei clientiHigh techScala istantaneamente le tue prestazioni man mano che cresciViaggi e ospitalitàEsperienze online personalizzate per i tuoi ospiti e visitatoriIstruzione onlineOffri esperienze di apprendimento sicure su larga scalaGamingSostieni la prossima vittoria dei tuoi player con download di giochi ultra veloci e sicuriiGamingOffri un'esperienza di gioco veloce, sicura, senza interruzioni e coinvolgente a livello di edge
Risparmi sulle infrastruttureOttieni una spesa cloud inferiore e più prevedibileOttimizzazione multi-cloudRiduci la complessità e unifica le risorse cloudFiducia dei clientiScopri di più sulle iniziative di Fastly per la fiducia dei clientiAbilitazione della privacyScopri come proteggere i dati dei tuoi utentiDashboard di sostenibilitàConsulta il tuo consumo di elettricità e le emissioni di gas serra per la piattaforma Fastly

Consentiamo a ogni sviluppatore di costruire esperienze incredibili

Prova Fastly gratuitamente
SviluppatoriCostruisci qualcosa di straordinario oggiFast ForwardCreare un Internet più affidabileStrumenti di sviluppoStrumenti di sviluppo pensati per i team - con un edge in piùDeveloper SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyComunitàUnisciti agli sviluppatori di tutto il mondoRegistratiCrea un account sviluppatore gratuito

Contribuisci a creare una rete Internet veloce, sicura e coinvolgente con Fastly

Perché collaborare con FastlyAiutaci a offrire esperienze sicure, veloci e coinvolgentiCloud PartnerScopri i vantaggi di combinare Fastly con i tuoi servizi cloudChannel PartnerMigliora le tue offerte e capacità con i prodotti FastlyPartner tecnologici e di integrazioneEsplora il nostro ecosistema di partner
Accesso al portale partnerAccedi a tutte le tue risorse partner di FastlyDiventa un partnerMigliora la tua attività rivendendo o consigliando i prodotti FastlyTrova un partnerLascia che ti aiutiamo a trovare il partner giusto per le tue esigenze

Chiedi aiuto con Fastly

DocumentazioneOttieni il massimo da FastlyLibreria delle risorseEsplora schede dati, report e altro ancoraFastly AcademyApprendimento pratico con i prodotti FastlyCentro di apprendimentoScopri la tecnologia InternetBlogI nostri ultimi pensieri e ideeRicerca sulla sicurezzaMaggiore sicurezza grazie alla ricercaIl punto di vista di Fastly Esplora approfondimenti di esperti e del settore
Centro di SupportoCome possiamo aiutarti?ContattaciContattaci oggi
Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

How to Deploy Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF in less than 10 minutes

Brooks Cunningham

Senior Security Strategist, Fastly

SicurezzaCompute

Getting started

Two of the main problems people encounter when trying to secure their web and API endpoints is that their security solution is complicated or difficult to maintain, and that the deployment is slow and painful. 

Enabling devops teams to speed policy and rule changes for application security threat mitigation (such as custom signals or rate limit rules) becomes increasingly important - especially in the face of a dynamic, evolving threat landscape. 

Speed and automation translate into a stronger security policy in the face of evolving web threats - teams can adapt more quickly with less reliance on human error to update rules to prevent attacks. As we’ll see in this blog an integrated approach that involves IaC (Infrastructure-as-Code) can help here.

Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF (NGWAF) solves both of these - that’s the great thing about being “next-gen!” It works out of the box to eliminate false positives without requiring rules or messing with Regex or any kind of tuning or maintenance. These are a number of reasons why Fastly’s Next Gen WAF is named a Customers’ Choice for five consecutive years by Gartner. Also, it can also be deployed quickly and easily. Below I’m going to demonstrate how fast and easy it is to create a new NGWAF Edge deployment using Terraform.

Terraform is continuing to grow in popularity as a  tool for deploying and managing IT infrastructure and makes it easier than ever to protect your web and API endpoints with our NGWAF as an Edge deployment. However, the guidance here may simply be used to easily provision the infrastructure and then set aside terraform. 

A quick note on terminology

Here are a few of the terms we’re going to be using and a brief definition of what they mean. If you want to learn more you can check out our online docs (https://docs.fastly.com/signalsciences/using-signal-sciences/corp-management/).

Deciding on the structure of your deployment

Two common customer questions are “Which NGWAF Site should I link to my edge integration?” and “Do I need to create a new NGWAF Site for the edge integration?” With NGWAF you can pick the structure that works best for your organization. You can easily use an existing Site if you prefer, or you create a new site for this specific deployment option. Here’s a great resource about how to design your NGWAF Edge Corp and Site structure if you want to learn more about those options, but the simplest way to get started is to deploy using an existing NGWAF Site.

Fastly provides everything you’ll need for this process:

  1. A Fastly Edge API key with permissions to create and manage services. https://docs.fastly.com/en/guides/using-api-tokens#creating-api-tokens 

  2. A NextGen WAF API key with Corp Admin permissions.

  3. A NextGen WAF Corp and Site. https://docs.fastly.com/signalsciences/using-signal-sciences/corp-management/ 

Deploying the Next-Gen WAF on the Edge

Here's a video that walks you through the whole process in 4 minutes, but keep reading for the Terraform configuration and more!

The following Terraform configuration should be used for the deployment.

# Terraform 0.13+ requires providers to be declared in a "required_providers" block
# https://registry.terraform.io/providers/fastly/fastly/latest/docs
terraform {
 required_providers {
   fastly = {
     source  = "fastly/fastly"
     version = ">= 3.0.4"
   }
   sigsci = {
     source = "signalsciences/sigsci"
     version = ">= 1.2.18"
   }
 }
}
# Fastly Edge VCL configuration
variable "FASTLY_API_KEY" {
   type        = string
   description = "This is API key for the Fastly VCL edge configuration."
}
#### VCL Service variables - Start
variable "USER_VCL_SERVICE_DOMAIN_NAME" {
 type = string
 description = "Frontend domain for your service. Try 'YOURNAME.global.ssl.fastly.net' to get up and running quickly."
 default = "brooks-ngwaf-tf-demo.global.ssl.fastly.net"
}
variable "USER_VCL_SERVICE_BACKEND_HOSTNAME" {
 type          = string
 description   = "hostname used for backend."
 default       = "http-me.glitch.me"
}
# Controls the percentage of traffic sent to NGWAF
variable "Edge_Security_dictionary" {
 type = string
 default = "Edge_Security"
}
variable "NGWAF_CORP" {
 type          = string
 description   = "Corp name for NGWAF"
}
variable "NGWAF_SITE" {
 type          = string
 description   = "Site name for NGWAF"
}
#### VCL Service variables - End
#### NGWAF variables - Start
variable "NGWAF_EMAIL" {
   type        = string
   description = "Email address associated with the token for the NGWAF API."
}
variable "NGWAF_TOKEN" {
   type        = string
   description = "Secret token for the NGWAF API."
   sensitive   = true
}
#### NGWAF variables - End
# Configure the Fastly Provider
provider "fastly" {
 api_key = var.FASTLY_API_KEY
}
#### Fastly VCL Service - Start
resource "fastly_service_vcl" "frontend-vcl-service" {
 name = "Frontend VCL Service - NGWAF edge deploy"
 domain {
   name    = var.USER_VCL_SERVICE_DOMAIN_NAME
   comment = "Frontend VCL Service - NGWAF edge deploy"
 }
 backend {
   address = var.USER_VCL_SERVICE_BACKEND_HOSTNAME
   name = "vcl_service_origin_1"
   port    = 443
   use_ssl = true
   ssl_cert_hostname = var.USER_VCL_SERVICE_BACKEND_HOSTNAME
   ssl_sni_hostname = var.USER_VCL_SERVICE_BACKEND_HOSTNAME
   override_host = var.USER_VCL_SERVICE_BACKEND_HOSTNAME
 }
 #### NGWAF Dynamic Snippets - MANAGED BY FASTLY - Start
  dynamicsnippet {
    name     = "ngwaf_config_init"
    type     = "init"
    priority = 0
  }
  dynamicsnippet {
    name     = "ngwaf_config_miss"
    type     = "miss"
    priority = 9000
  }
  dynamicsnippet {
    name     = "ngwaf_config_pass"
    type     = "pass"
    priority = 9000
  }
  dynamicsnippet {
    name     = "ngwaf_config_deliver"
    type     = "deliver"
    priority = 9000
  }
 #### NGWAF Dynamic Snippets - MANAGED BY FASTLY - End
 dictionary {
   name       = var.Edge_Security_dictionary
 }
 lifecycle {
   ignore_changes = [
     product_enablement,
   ]
 }
 force_destroy = true
}
resource "fastly_service_dictionary_items" "edge_security_dictionary_items" {
 for_each = {
 for d in fastly_service_vcl.frontend-vcl-service.dictionary : d.name => d if d.name == var.Edge_Security_dictionary
 }
 service_id = fastly_service_vcl.frontend-vcl-service.id
 dictionary_id = each.value.dictionary_id
 items = {
   Enabled: "100"
 }
}
resource "fastly_service_dynamic_snippet_content" "ngwaf_config_init" {
 for_each = {
 for d in fastly_service_vcl.frontend-vcl-service.dynamicsnippet : d.name => d if d.name == "ngwaf_config_init"
 }
 service_id = fastly_service_vcl.frontend-vcl-service.id
 snippet_id = each.value.snippet_id
 content = "### Fastly managed ngwaf_config_init"
 manage_snippets = false
}
resource "fastly_service_dynamic_snippet_content" "ngwaf_config_miss" {
 for_each = {
 for d in fastly_service_vcl.frontend-vcl-service.dynamicsnippet : d.name => d if d.name == "ngwaf_config_miss"
 }
 service_id = fastly_service_vcl.frontend-vcl-service.id
 snippet_id = each.value.snippet_id
 content = "### Fastly managed ngwaf_config_miss"
 manage_snippets = false
}
resource "fastly_service_dynamic_snippet_content" "ngwaf_config_pass" {
 for_each = {
 for d in fastly_service_vcl.frontend-vcl-service.dynamicsnippet : d.name => d if d.name == "ngwaf_config_pass"
 }
 service_id = fastly_service_vcl.frontend-vcl-service.id
 snippet_id = each.value.snippet_id
 content = "### Fastly managed ngwaf_config_pass"
 manage_snippets = false
}
resource "fastly_service_dynamic_snippet_content" "ngwaf_config_deliver" {
  for_each = {
  for d in fastly_service_vcl.frontend-vcl-service.dynamicsnippet : d.name => d if d.name == "ngwaf_config_deliver"
  }
  service_id = fastly_service_vcl.frontend-vcl-service.id
  snippet_id = each.value.snippet_id
  content = "### Fastly managed ngwaf_config_deliver"
  manage_snippets = false
}
#### Fastly VCL Service - End
#### NGWAF Edge deploy - Start
provider "sigsci" {
  corp = var.NGWAF_CORP
  email = var.NGWAF_EMAIL
  auth_token = var.NGWAF_TOKEN
  fastly_api_key = var.FASTLY_API_KEY
}
resource "sigsci_edge_deployment" "ngwaf_edge_site_service" {
 # https://registry.terraform.io/providers/signalsciences/sigsci/latest/docs/resources/edge_deployment
 site_short_name = var.NGWAF_SITE
}
resource "sigsci_edge_deployment_service" "ngwaf_edge_service_link" {
 # https://registry.terraform.io/providers/signalsciences/sigsci/latest/docs/resources/edge_deployment_service
 site_short_name = var.NGWAF_SITE
 fastly_sid      = fastly_service_vcl.frontend-vcl-service.id
 activate_version = true
 percent_enabled = 100
 depends_on = [
   sigsci_edge_deployment.ngwaf_edge_site_service,
   fastly_service_vcl.frontend-vcl-service,
   fastly_service_dictionary_items.edge_security_dictionary_items,
   fastly_service_dynamic_snippet_content.ngwaf_config_init,
   fastly_service_dynamic_snippet_content.ngwaf_config_miss,
   fastly_service_dynamic_snippet_content.ngwaf_config_pass,
   fastly_service_dynamic_snippet_content.ngwaf_config_deliver,
 ]
}
resource "sigsci_edge_deployment_service_backend" "ngwaf_edge_service_backend_sync" {
  site_short_name = var.NGWAF_SITE
  fastly_sid      = fastly_service_vcl.frontend-vcl-service.id
  fastly_service_vcl_active_version = fastly_service_vcl.frontend-vcl-service.active_version
  depends_on = [
    sigsci_edge_deployment_service.ngwaf_edge_service_link,
  ]
}
#### NGWAF Edge deploy - End
output "love_laugh_live_ngwaf" {
  value = <<tfmultiline
  #### Click the URL to go to the service ####
  https://cfg.fastly.com/${fastly_service_vcl.frontend-vcl-service.id}
  #### Send a test request with curl. ####
  curl -i "https://${var.USER_VCL_SERVICE_DOMAIN_NAME}/anything/whydopirates?likeurls=theargs" -d foo=bar
  #### Send an test as cmd exe request with curl. ####
  curl -i "https://${var.USER_VCL_SERVICE_DOMAIN_NAME}/anything/myattackreq?i=../../../../etc/passwd'" -d foo=bar
  #### Troubleshoot the logging configuration if necessary. ####
  curl https://api.fastly.com/service/${fastly_service_vcl.frontend-vcl-service.id}/logging_status -H fastly-key:$FASTLY_API_KEY
  tfmultiline
 description = "Output hints on what to do next."
 depends_on = [
   sigsci_edge_deployment_service.ngwaf_edge_service_link
 ]
}

If you’ve got all the above requirements Fastly Edge API key, NGWAF API key, permissions, and NGWAF Corp /Site), then all you have to do is run `terraform apply` and send a request to test out the deployment for a new deployment. Fortunately, we have built the test request into Terraform as well (because we want this to be EASY for you!).

Now you can start using the Fastly NGWAF UI to manage your application security settings or continue using Terraform, same as you would with any other deployment option.

So what  is happening in the background?

The Signal Sciences Terraform provider is doing two things.

  1. Creating the NGWAF Edge Service

  2. Linking the NGWAF Edge Service to your VCL service

Linking  the VCL service and the NGWAF Edge Service does a few things. 

  • It will create an edge dictionary, 

  • Create dynamic snippets that Fastly will maintain

  • Synchronize the origins configured at the VCL service with the NGWAF Edge Service

When we first run `terraform apply`, the VCL service is created with 4 dynamic snippets. All of which are setting `managed = false` to indicate that those specific resources will be managed outside of terraform (https://registry.terraform.io/providers/fastly/fastly/latest/docs/resources/service_dynamic_snippet_content#manage_snippets). In this case, ‘outside of terraform’ means that Fastly will manage the snippets and make changes if necessary.

Congratulations!

It’s as simple as that, and your site is now protected. So you hopefully have a better understanding of how to provision a NGWAF edge deployment with new VCL services using Terraform — easy! Stay tuned for a future blog post for using Terraform with an existing Fastly service, and let us know if you have questions or feedback.

Pronto per iniziare?

Contattaci oggi
Parla con un esperto