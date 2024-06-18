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Fastly ha ottenuto il riconoscimento Customers' Choice da Gartner® Peer Insights™ per le piattaforme di distribuzione edge
Fastly è stata nominata "Customers' Choice" 2026 da Gartner® Peer Insights™ nella categoria delle piattaforme di distribuzione edge, ottenendo un punteggio di 4,8 su 5 grazie alle recensioni degli utenti.
Introducing Compliance Audit Reports
Streamline your audits with Fastly’s new Compliance Audit Reports. Download evidence for SOC2, GDPR, HIPAA, PCI, and ISO 27001.
Introducing Fastly’s Redesigned Homepage: Your Central Hub for Actionable Insights
Introducing Fastly's redesigned Control Panel homepage. Get centralized, actionable insights on performance, security, account health, and spend alerts in one dynamic view.
Fastly abilita il tag di prima parte per gli inserzionisti Google
Fastly Ad Tag Gateway consente una misurazione resiliente e proprietaria per gli inserzionisti Google. Ripristina la visibilità, garantisci la conformità e ottieni fino al 14% di incremento dei segnali pubblicitari.
Ingress NGINX Controller for Kubernetes Retires – Where to Go From Here
The Ingress NGINX Controller for Kubernetes is retiring in March 2026. Learn your migration options to the Gateway API or HAProxy to maintain security and long-term architecture.
Alerts Just Got Easier to Find – Here Are 6 to Set Up First
Fastly's new notification center centralizes observability, spend, and service advisories. Learn the 6 essential alerts every engineering team needs.
Dal segnale al rilascio: come il tuo feedback alimenta la nostra piattaforma
Il programma Voice of the Customer di Fastly trasforma ogni segnale dei clienti in azione. Scopri come il tuo feedback contribuisce a definire la roadmap del nostro prodotto, promuovendo il miglioramento continuo e nuove funzionalità.
How Fastly and Yottaa Transform Site Performance with Early Hints
Early Hints for Compute is now generally available, dramatically improving website performance and user experience by preloading essential resources.
Fastly premiata per il settimo anno consecutivo come Customers' Choice da Gartner® Peer Insights™
Fastly è stata nominata “2025 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Cloud WAAP”, confermando per il settimo anno consecutivo il riconoscimento ottenuto grazie alla fiducia e alle recensioni dei clienti.
Powering PyPI with Advanced Traffic Engineering
PyPI serves millions daily. See how Fastly’s Individual Provider Anycast unlocks faster, smarter routing for Python’s package index.
Demystifying Fastly’s Defense Against HTTP Desynchronization Attacks
Learn how Fastly's robust architecture and strict protocol parsing defend against HTTP desynchronization attacks, ensuring your web applications are secure.
I siti più veloci funzionano su Fastly
Rendi il tuo sito più veloce del 25%+ con l'edge programmabile di Fastly. Scopri perché i siti multimediali più veloci, da Vox.com a Business Insider, funzionano su Fastly.
Fastly's Resilience to HTTP/1.1 Desynchronization Attacks
Discover why Fastly's architecture protects against HTTP/1.1 desynchronization attacks, unlike other CDNs. Protect your applications with Fastly's secure platform.
Fastly DDoS Protection: Customer-Validated Defense
Discover why Fastly's DDoS Protection is the most frequently reviewed solution on Gartner Peer Insights™. See how customer feedback drives our innovation and performance.
Replacing Client-side JavaScript SDKs with WebAssembly Components at the Edge
Edgee and Fastly team up to replace client-side JavaScript SDKs with WebAssembly at the edge, improving performance, security, and data collection.
Empowering the Open Web: How Fastly Supports Organizations Like ToS;DR
Empowering the Open Web: Learn how Fastly supports ToS;DR, a non-profit that makes internet terms of service easy to understand and improves online transparency.
Built with Fastly: Northflank’s Developer Platform
Discover how Fastly empowers engineering teams to build and scale web applications, like startup Northflank, and how Fastly's products assist in reaching their goals.
The Open Web is Vibrant, and Vital to 2025
Explore Fastly's commitment to the open web and education, where ideas flourish into impactful online experiences. Check out what members of Fast Forward accomplished in 2024.
What does it all mean? An introduction to semantic caching and Fastly’s AI Accelerator
Fastly’s AI Accelerator is a pass-through API that makes semantic caching easy and works with your existing code.
Built with Fastly Spotlight: LeakSignal stops GenAI data leaks
Learn about how LeakSignal leverages Fastly's industry-leading edge cloud platform to power its cutting-edge data flow governance solution.