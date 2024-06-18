Fastly ha ottenuto il riconoscimento Customers' Choice da Gartner® Peer Insights™ per le piattaforme di distribuzione edge Kim Ogletree Fastly è stata nominata "Customers' Choice" 2026 da Gartner® Peer Insights™ nella categoria delle piattaforme di distribuzione edge, ottenendo un punteggio di 4,8 su 5 grazie alle recensioni degli utenti. 07 luglio 2026

Introducing Compliance Audit Reports Susan Pomeroy Streamline your audits with Fastly’s new Compliance Audit Reports. Download evidence for SOC2, GDPR, HIPAA, PCI, and ISO 27001. 28 aprile 2026

Introducing Fastly’s Redesigned Homepage: Your Central Hub for Actionable Insights Sarah Sang Introducing Fastly's redesigned Control Panel homepage. Get centralized, actionable insights on performance, security, account health, and spend alerts in one dynamic view. 14 aprile 2026

Fastly abilita il tag di prima parte per gli inserzionisti Google Guy Nir Fastly Ad Tag Gateway consente una misurazione resiliente e proprietaria per gli inserzionisti Google. Ripristina la visibilità, garantisci la conformità e ottieni fino al 14% di incremento dei segnali pubblicitari. 08 aprile 2026

Ingress NGINX Controller for Kubernetes Retires – Where to Go From Here James Nguyen, Alejandro Medrano The Ingress NGINX Controller for Kubernetes is retiring in March 2026. Learn your migration options to the Gateway API or HAProxy to maintain security and long-term architecture. 12 marzo 2026

Alerts Just Got Easier to Find – Here Are 6 to Set Up First Delen Trance, Dibakar Das Fastly's new notification center centralizes observability, spend, and service advisories. Learn the 6 essential alerts every engineering team needs. 26 febbraio 2026

Dal segnale al rilascio: come il tuo feedback alimenta la nostra piattaforma Stefanie Grubb Il programma Voice of the Customer di Fastly trasforma ogni segnale dei clienti in azione. Scopri come il tuo feedback contribuisce a definire la roadmap del nostro prodotto, promuovendo il miglioramento continuo e nuove funzionalità. 09 febbraio 2026

How Fastly and Yottaa Transform Site Performance with Early Hints Ajay Bharadwaj, Terri Allegretto Early Hints for Compute is now generally available, dramatically improving website performance and user experience by preloading essential resources. 25 novembre 2025

Fastly premiata per il settimo anno consecutivo come Customers' Choice da Gartner® Peer Insights™ Kim Ogletree Fastly è stata nominata “2025 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Cloud WAAP”, confermando per il settimo anno consecutivo il riconoscimento ottenuto grazie alla fiducia e alle recensioni dei clienti. 01 ottobre 2025

Powering PyPI with Advanced Traffic Engineering Joe Williams, Stephen Strowes PyPI serves millions daily. See how Fastly’s Individual Provider Anycast unlocks faster, smarter routing for Python’s package index. 05 settembre 2025

Demystifying Fastly’s Defense Against HTTP Desynchronization Attacks Brian Haberman, Sandra Escandor-O’Keefe, + 1 more Learn how Fastly's robust architecture and strict protocol parsing defend against HTTP desynchronization attacks, ensuring your web applications are secure. 12 agosto 2025

I siti più veloci funzionano su Fastly Leon Brocard Rendi il tuo sito più veloce del 25%+ con l'edge programmabile di Fastly. Scopri perché i siti multimediali più veloci, da Vox.com a Business Insider, funzionano su Fastly. 11 agosto 2025

Fastly's Resilience to HTTP/1.1 Desynchronization Attacks Frederik Deweerdt, Kazuho Oku, + 2 more Discover why Fastly's architecture protects against HTTP/1.1 desynchronization attacks, unlike other CDNs. Protect your applications with Fastly's secure platform. 07 agosto 2025

Fastly DDoS Protection: Customer-Validated Defense David King Discover why Fastly's DDoS Protection is the most frequently reviewed solution on Gartner Peer Insights™. See how customer feedback drives our innovation and performance. 16 luglio 2025

Replacing Client-side JavaScript SDKs with WebAssembly Components at the Edge Alex Casalboni, Terri Allegretto Edgee and Fastly team up to replace client-side JavaScript SDKs with WebAssembly at the edge, improving performance, security, and data collection. 25 giugno 2025

Empowering the Open Web: How Fastly Supports Organizations Like ToS;DR Austin Spires Empowering the Open Web: Learn how Fastly supports ToS;DR, a non-profit that makes internet terms of service easy to understand and improves online transparency. 13 marzo 2025

Built with Fastly: Northflank’s Developer Platform Austin Spires, Will Stewart Discover how Fastly empowers engineering teams to build and scale web applications, like startup Northflank, and how Fastly's products assist in reaching their goals. 30 gennaio 2025

The Open Web is Vibrant, and Vital to 2025 Austin Spires, Jenn Turner Explore Fastly's commitment to the open web and education, where ideas flourish into impactful online experiences. Check out what members of Fast Forward accomplished in 2024. 24 gennaio 2025

What does it all mean? An introduction to semantic caching and Fastly’s AI Accelerator Jesse von Doom Fastly’s AI Accelerator is a pass-through API that makes semantic caching easy and works with your existing code. 17 dicembre 2024