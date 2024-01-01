AI, but make it instant
Fastly AI Accelerator
No, you’re not hallucinating. Your ChatGPT requests can be faster and more efficient — by just changing a single line of code.
Benefits
Take the stress out of using LLMs and build more efficient applications
Fastly AI Accelerator reduces API calls and bills with intelligent, semantic caching. For this initial beta release, we are starting with OpenAI’s ChatGPT text API.
Improve performance
Fastly helps make AI APIs fast and reliable by reducing the number of requests and request times with semantic caching.
Reduce costs
Slash costs by reducing upstream API usage, serving the content directly from Fastly cache.
Increase developer productivity
Save valuable developer time reinventing the wheel caching AI responses by leveraging the power of the Fastly platform.