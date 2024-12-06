Election 2020: A data story in three parts

Langfristiger Erfolg beginnt bei Ihren Entwicklern

Weitere Informationen
UnternehmenDas Team hinter besseren OnlineerlebnissenPOP-StandorteEine neue Architektur für das moderne InternetBranchenanalystenErfahren Sie, was Branchenanalysten über Fastly sagenNewsAktuelle Updates und AnkündigungenPlattformDie Plattform hinter besseren, schnelleren und sichereren digitalen ErlebnissenKundenfallstudienErfolgsgeschichten der besten Seiten des WebsEventsTreffen Sie uns persönlichKarriereEntwickeln Sie mit uns ein besseres Internet

Die Fastly Edge-Cloud-Plattform

Alle Produkte ansehen
Content Delivery (CDN)Liefern Sie schnelle, personalisierte Erlebnisse – weltweitLivestreamingBieten Sie nahtlose Livestreaming-ErlebnisseVideostreaming (VoD)Bieten Sie außergewöhnliche On-demand-VideoerlebnisseMedia Shield Optimieren Sie Ihre Multi-CDN-BereitstellungOn-the-Fly PackagerDynamisches Packen von On-demand-Videos in EchtzeitImage OptimizerSchnelle Bildverarbeitung auf der EdgeLoadbalancerGranulare Kontrolle über Routing-EntscheidungenTLS-VerschlüsselungVereinfachte TLS-VerwaltungOrigin Connect Ihre direkte Verbindung zu FastlyIP-AdressenEinfache Verwaltung von IP-AdressenHTTP/3 und QUICModerne ProtokolleDomain Research APISofortige, genaue Entdeckung von DomainnamenObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModerne Web-App- und API-Sicherheit, in jeder UmgebungBot-ManagementErkennung und Abwehr von Bot-AngriffenDDoS-SchutzAutomatische Abwehr disruptiver verteilter AngriffeAPI-SicherheitSichern Sie Ihre API-Endpoints abClient-seitiger SchutzSchutz vor Client-seitigen AngriffenAI-Bot-ManagementVerhindern Sie, dass KI-Bots Website-Inhalte scrapen
Edge ComputingLagern Sie Ihre Apps auf die Edge aus – mit unserer sofort einsetzbaren Plattform erstellen Sie sensationelle Nutzererlebnisse.Key Value StoreDer schnellste Key Value Store auf dem Markt ist so einfach zu bedienen wie die Datenbank-Tools, die Sie bereits kennenWebSockets und Fanout Globales Echtzeit-Messaging, das vollständig personalisierbar und einfach einzurichten istDeveloper SDKsProgrammieren Sie über die gleichen Services, die wir auch für die Erstellung von Fastly Produkten verwendenEnterprise ServerlessDie leistungsstärkste serverlose Plattform, die auf offenen Standards basiert und in die gesamte Fastly-Produktpalette integriert istKIBeschleunigen Sie Ihre KI-Workloads und verbessern Sie die Effizienz mit semantischem Caching.Object StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesProgrammierbarer CacheErhalten Sie vollständigen programmatischen Zugriff auf das legendäre Caching, das unser CDN antreibt.MCP ServerKI-gestützte Kontrolle für Ihre Fastly Services.
Echtzeit-LoggingLog-Streaming und Analyse in EchtzeitEdge ObserverEntdecken Sie Live- und historische Traffic-DatenDomain InspectorErhalten Sie Einblicke auf Domain-EbeneOrigin InspectorErhalten Sie umfassende Einblicke vom Origin-Server bis auf die EdgeBenachrichtigungenErstellen Sie Benachrichtigungen für servicebezogene MetrikenLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragieren Sie mit praktischen Einblicken

Überragende Services für überzeugende Ergebnisse

Alle Services ansehen
Professional ServicesProfessionelle Unterstützung bei der Migration oder Optimierung Ihres AuslieferungsserviceLive Entertainment ServicesLivestreaming-Erlebnisse, die sich der Publikumsgröße anpassenSupport-PläneErstklassiger Support von A–ZManaged CDNMaximale Kontrolle und FlexibilitätManaged SecurityKompetenter Schutz für WebanwendungenKunden-SupportFastly-Support: Gemeinsam wächst sich’s besser

Innovative Lösungen für digitale Anwendungen

Alle Lösungen ansehen
Medien-StreamingSorgen Sie für erstklassige Streaming-Erlebnisse – live und auf AbrufNeue MedienMehr Performance für neue MedienmarkenDigitales PublishingEchtzeitjournalismus mit besseren LesererlebnissenEinzelhandel &amp; E-CommerceSchnelle, personalisierte und skalierbare KundenerlebnisseFinanzdienstleistungenIntegrierte Sicherheit zum Schutz von KundendatenHightechSofortige Skalierbarkeit zur Unterstützung Ihres GeschäftswachstumsReise- und GastgewerbeMaßgeschneiderte Onlineerlebnisse für Gäste und BesucherE-LearningBieten Sie sichere, skalierbare LernerlebnisseGamingFördern Sie den nächsten Sieg Ihrer Player mit ultraschnellen, sicheren Spiele-DownloadsiGamingLiefern Sie schnelles, sicheres, unterbrechungsfreies und packendes Gameplay auf der Edge aus
InfrastruktureinsparungenNiedrigere, besser kalkulierbare Cloud-KostenMulti-Cloud-OptimierungSorgen Sie für weniger Komplexität und konsolidieren Sie Cloud-RessourcenKundenvertrauenErfahren Sie mehr über die Initiativen zum Thema Kundenvertrauen von FastlyDatenschutzSo schützen Sie die Daten Ihrer NutzerSustainability DashboardSehen Sie Ihren Stromverbrauch und Ihre Treibhausgasemissionen für die Fastly-Plattform

Wir geben Entwicklern die Zügel für die Entwicklung herausragender Erlebnisse in die Hand

Fastly kostenlos testen
EntwicklerEntwickeln Sie GroßartigesFast ForwardWir schaffen ein vertrauenswürdigeres InternetEntwicklertoolsHochmoderne Entwicklertools für gemeinschaftliches ArbeitenDeveloper SDKsProgrammieren Sie über die gleichen Services, die wir auch für die Erstellung von Fastly Produkten verwendenCommunityTauschen Sie sich mit Entwicklern aus aller Welt ausRegistrierenKostenlosen Entwickler-Account erstellen

Entwickeln Sie mit uns ein schnelles, sicheres und ansprechendes Internet

Gründe für eine Partnerschaft mit FastlyHelfen Sie bei der Bereitstellung sicherer, schneller und packender ErlebnisseCloud-PartnerEntdecken Sie die Vorteile einer Zusammenarbeit zwischen Fastly und Ihren Cloud-ServicesChannel-PartnerVerbessern Sie Ihr Produktangebot und Ihre Fertigkeiten mit Fastly-ProduktenTechnologie- und IntegrationspartnerEntdecken Sie unser Partnerökosystem
Login zum Partner PortalErhalten Sie Zugriff auf alle Fastly-PartnerressourcenPartner werdenSteigern Sie Ihre Umsatzchancen als Reseller oder durch Empfehlung von Fastly-ProduktenPartner findenHolen Sie sich Unterstützung bei der Suche nach dem richtigen Partner

Hilfe von Fastly

DokumentationHolen Sie mehr aus Fastly herausRessourcen-BibliothekEntdecken Sie unsere Datenblätter, Berichte und mehr.Fastly AcademyPraxisbezogenes Lernen mit Fastly-ProduktenLearning CenterErfahren Sie mehr zum Thema Internet-TechnologieBlogUnsere neuesten Gedanken und IdeenSicherheitsuntersuchungenMehr Sicherheit durch UntersuchungenDie Perspektive von Fastly Entdecken Sie Experten- und Branchen-Einblicke
Support-CenterWie können wir Ihnen helfen?Kontakt aufnehmenSprechen Sie mit uns
Zurück zum Blog

Folgen und abonnieren

Nur auf Englisch verfügbar

Diese Seite ist momentan nur auf Englisch verfügbar. Wir entschuldigen uns für die Unannehmlichkeiten. Bitte besuchen Sie diese Seite später noch einmal.

Election 2020: A data story in three parts

David Belson

Sr. Director, Data Insights, Fastly

Observability

The breadth of our network and volume of our traffic provides a portal of sorts into the global zeitgeist, helping us observe the moments the world goes online to share in a collective experience. But unlike the Super Bowl or Black Friday, we can hardly call the 2020 U.S. presidential election a “moment”. Indeed, our view of the 2020 Election starts months before Election Day and continues days after.

Though many of us are feeling a bit of fatigue from the enduring coverage, we thought it’d be interesting to look at it from a different point of view: how network traffic during the 2020 Election season cast a spotlight on our collective shift in behaviors — when people tuned in, “gleefreshed”, or “doomscrolled” for up-to-the-second updates. We’ll look at network traffic for Fastly’s digital publishing customers during the presidential debates held in September and October, the time between Election Day and when a winner was projected, and the moment the major networks named a winner.

Chapter 1: Presidential debates

Our story starts in September, when our news and media customers and our own Mission Control team were handily preparing for the first presidential debate. During the debate on September 29, our global digital publishing customers saw a 176% increase in requests per second (RPS)* compared to the previous week.

While we can’t say for certain, we can speculate that some luster may have worn off by the second presidential debate on October 22. While there was still a notable uptick — we observed a 49% increase in RPS across our global digital publishing customers, compared to the previous week — the jump was significantly lower than what we saw during the first debate. 

And while curious viewers may have tuned in to see how newly updated debate rules would be enforced, we didn’t see the same peak traffic levels we observed during the first debate. We saw an 18% lower traffic peak across our network during the second debate compared to the first debate on September 29.

Chapter 2: Election Day becomes election week 

In 2016, election results were determined within 24 hours of the last polls closing — a U.S. tradition with very few exceptions. This year, however, Election Day became election week, running from November 3-7. And while we’ve all seemingly been glued to our phones and laptops since COVID-19 forced the world online in early spring, this election still saw notably higher traffic. 

Unsurprisingly, there were additional spikes when battleground states were announced. During the time between the polls closing and the major networks naming a projected winner, our global digital publishing customers experienced a 406% increase in RPS compared to the previous week, with spikes occurring when:

Chapter 3: Networks and news outlets name Joe Biden electoral count victor

One of the highest traffic moments during the 2020 election, according to the Fastly network, was directly following the announcement of Joe Biden being named the electoral count victor. Our global digital publishing customers saw a near-immediate 440% increase in RPS, compared to the week before.

Most meme-worthy moment

After days of waiting, people across the world searched for ways to express their reaction. Many found help from GIFs. Our GIF and meme-generating customers experienced a 27% increase in RPS compared to the previous week, suggesting that was one of the most meme-worthy moments of the 2020 election.

Divisions aside, we can agree on this: we share our biggest moments online

Through these findings, we continue to observe that people around the world rely on the internet — during all hours of the day — to get access to critical information. The internet has taken a central role in our ability to consume and share various experiences, with the election as a clear example of this dependency. 

*RPS represents the number of content requests per second to Fastly's network.

Sind Sie bereit, loszulegen?

Treten Sie noch heute mit uns in Kontakt
Experten kontaktieren