2024 US Elections Threat Landscape

Los desarrolladores son el futuro de las empresas

Aprende más
EmpresaEl equipo que está detrás de las mejores experiencias onlineMapa de la redUna nueva arquitectura para un internet modernoRelaciones con analistas del sectorDescubre lo que los analistas del sector opinan de FastlyNoticiasNoticias y anuncios recientesPlataformaLa plataforma que impulsa la calidad, la velocidad y la seguridad de las experiencias digitalesHistorias de clientesAsí es como se alcanza el éxito en internetEventosAsiste a eventos en el que participa FastlyVacantesÚnete al equipo que está mejorando internet

La plataforma de edge cloud de Fastly

Ver todos los productos
Distribución de contenidos (CDN)Ofrece experiencias rápidas y personalizadas en todo el mundoStreaming en directoOfrece experiencias de streaming en vivo sin interrupcionesStreaming de vídeo bajo demandaOfrece las mejores experiencias de vídeo bajo demandaMedia Shield Optimiza los despliegues de múltiples CDNOn-The-Fly PackagerEmpaquetado de vídeo dinámico y en tiempo realImage OptimizerProcesamiento rápido de imágenes en el bordeEquilibrador de cargaControl pormenorizado sobre las decisiones de enrutamientoCifrado TLSSimplifica la gestión de TLSOrigin Connect Disfruta de línea directa con FastlyDirecciones IPGestiona fácilmente las direcciones IPHTTP3 y QUICProtocolos modernosAPI de investigación de dominiosDescubrimiento instantáneo y preciso de nombres de dominioObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
WAF de última generaciónSeguridad moderna para API y aplicaciones web en cualquier entornoBot ManagementDetección y mitigación de ataques de botsDDoS ProtectionMitigación automática de ataques disruptivos y distribuidosSeguridad de APIProtege los puntos de conexión de tus APIProtección en el lado del clienteDefiéndete ante ataques en el lado del clienteAI Bot ManagementEvita que los bots con IA rastreen el contenido de una web
Informática en el bordePasa tus aplicaciones al borde: nuestra plataforma instantánea te ayudará a crear experiencias increíbles para tus usuariosKey Value StoreUn almacén de clave-valor rápido a más no poder y tan fácil de usar como las herramientas de bases de datos que ya conocesWebSockets y Fanout Mensajería instantánea a escala mundial con personalización integral y configuración sencillaSDK para desarrolladoresPrograma los mismos servicios que usamos para crear productos de FastlyEnterprise sin servidoresLa plataforma sin servidores más potente, creada con normas abiertas e integrada con toda la gama de productos de FastlyIAAcelera tus cargas de trabajo de IA y mejora la eficiencia con el almacenamiento semántico en cachéObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCaché programableObtén acceso programático completo a la misma caché legendaria que impulsa nuestra CDN.Servidor MCPControl por IA para tus servicios Fastly.
Registros en tiempo realEnvío y análisis de registros en tiempo realEdge ObserverDatos históricos y en tiempo real sobre el tráficoDomain InspectorEvaluación de datos a nivel de dominioOrigin InspectorDatos exhaustivos desde el origen hasta el edgeAlertasCrea notificaciones acerca de métricas de serviciosLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteractúa con datos prácticos

Un servicio tan extraordinario como los resultados

Ver todos los servicios
Servicios profesionalesAsistencia experta para migrar u optimizar tu servicio de distribuciónServicios de entretenimiento en vivoExperiencias de streaming en vivo que se adaptan a tu públicoPlanes de soporteUna asistencia inmejorable de principio a finCDN gestionadaControl y flexibilidadManaged SecurityUna protección para aplicaciones web gestionada por expertosAtención al clienteEl soporte de Fastly te ayuda a crecer como nunca

Soluciones digitales innovadoras

Descubre todas nuestras soluciones
Streaming de contenido multimediaExperiencias de cine con el streaming en vivo y bajo demandaNuevos contenidos multimediaAlto rendimiento para los medios de comunicación del mañanaPrensa digitalContenidos en tiempo real y mejor experiencia para los lectoresRetail y comercio electrónicoExperiencias personalizadas al vuelo y a escalaServicios financierosSeguridad integrada para proteger los datos de los clientesTecnología puntaEscalabilidad instantánea al ritmo de tu crecimientoTurismo y hosteleríaExperiencias online personalizadas para tus huéspedes y viajerosFormación onlineExperiencias de aprendizaje seguras y a escalaVideojuegosImpulsa la próxima victoria de tus jugadores con descargas de juegos ultrarrápidas y segurasiGamingDistribuye experiencias de juego rápidas, seguras, ininterrumpidas y atractivas en el borde
Ahorro en infraestructuraHaz que tus gastos en la nube sean más bajos y predeciblesOptimización multinubeReduce la complejidad y unifica tus recursos en la nubeConfianza de los clientesMás información sobre las iniciativas de confianza de los clientes de FastlySoluciones de privacidadDescubre cómo puedes proteger los datos de tus usuariosPanel de sostenibilidadConsulta tu consumo de electricidad y tus emisiones de GEI en la plataforma de Fastly

Herramientas para desarrollar experiencias a lo grande

Prueba Fastly gratis
DesarrolladoresNo esperes más para crear algo increíbleFast ForwardA la vanguardia de la seguridad en internetHerramientas de desarrolloLas mejores herramientas para los mejores equiposSDK para desarrolladoresPrograma los mismos servicios que usamos para crear productos de FastlyComunidadInteractúa con desarrolladores de todo el mundoRegistrarseCrea una cuenta de desarrollo gratuita

Ayuda a hacer de internet un lugar más rápido, seguro y atractivo con Fastly

Por qué colaborar con FastlyAyuda a ofrecer experiencias rápidas, seguras y atractivasPartners de la nubeConoce las ventajas de combinar Fastly con tus servicios en la nubePartners de canalAmplía tu oferta y tus posibilidades con los productos de FastlyPartners de tecnología e integraciónDescubre nuestro ecosistema de partners
Accede al portal de partnersEncuentra todos los recursos para partners de Fastly en un único lugarConviértete en partnerImpulsa tu negocio distribuyendo o recomendando los productos de FastlyEncuentra un partnerTe ayudamos a encontrar el partner que necesitas

Obtén ayuda con Fastly

DocumentaciónSaca todo el partido a FastlyBiblioteca de recursosAccede a hojas de datos, informes y mucho másFastly AcademyAprendizaje práctico sobre los productos de FastlyCentro de aprendizajeConoce la tecnología que impulsa lo mejor de internetBlogNuestras reflexiones e ideas más recientesInvestigación de seguridadSeguridad reforzada por medio de la investigaciónPunto de vista de Fastly Explora conocimientos de los expertos y del sector
Centro de soporteEstamos a tu disposiciónContactoHabla con nosotros hoy mismo
Volver al blog

Síguenos y suscríbete

Sólo disponible en inglés

Por el momento, esta página solo está disponible en inglés. Lamentamos las molestias. Vuelva a visitar esta página más tarde.

2024 US Elections Threat Landscape

David King

Group Product Marketing Manager, Security

Natalie Griffeth

Director sénior de marketing de contenidos

Seguridad

Tomorrow marks the culmination of one of the more contentious and polarizing political environments in recent memory. Fastly predicts that groups associated with nation-states, hacktivists, and cybercriminals may increasingly target businesses and their sites tomorrow and in the days following the election results. They may employ phishing, distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, and data theft. These actions aim to disrupt operations, cause financial losses, and exploit heightened public interest surrounding the election. In particular, disinformation efforts and targeting critical infrastructure sectors are particular areas of concern.

Disinformation 

Disinformation has been on the rise, particularly around political topics and figures. Aimed at deliberately spreading false information to deceive or influence people, a tense political landscape is ripe for disinformation efforts. Now, the growing presence of generative AI makes it easier than ever to manufacture false images, videos, and narratives. In fact, AI-generated videos (deepfakes) are so good that it’s often nearly impossible to spot a fake. 

We often think of disinformation efforts being particularly successful with an older demographic (hello, ageism!), but with increasingly sophisticated efforts, everyone can be an easy target.

In the leadup to Election Day, we’ve seen disinformation efforts emerge:

  • CISA reported on Oct 25th, 2024 that Russian hackers had released a video falsely depicting someone ripping up ballots in Pennsylvania. Similar efforts are no doubt underway

  • Opinion pieces and posts (we won’t name them) make continual bold claims of voter fraud and ulterior motives from the opposing candidate. It can be impossible to reverse the false perspective of these narratives 

  • The National Intelligence Council’s (NIC) recent Memorandum notes that “foreign actors could use AI-generated materials to amplify doubts about the election’s fair conduct”

  • In swing states like Pennsylvania, different voting standards could cause distrust: for example, PA will not count mail-in ballots until AFTER the polls close, inviting room for speculation and false narratives

  • Potential for candidates to declare early victory: these declarations of victory are often difficult to refute for a populace that aligns with the declaring candidate

Cyber attacks

Risks of more traditional cyber attacks also remain very real; organizations with physical infrastructure pose viable targets. Critical infrastructure sectors such as defense, energy, and healthcare are likely particularly at risk due to the sensitive nature of their data and the potential impact on national security, public safety, and public health. Additionally, risks to financial organizations, either before or after the election, remain a point of particular concern. Considering the large amounts of sensitive data and transactions they handle, they are often targeted by criminals seeking to steal money or disrupt economic activity. This type of malicious activity could be used to make a statement or to sow unrest. 

The NIC has noted the probability that “foreign actors also have the capacity to stoke protests, take violent actions, and conduct cyberattacks”, all toward the goal of causing disruption for a nation already very divided.

DDoS Threats and Mitigation

Given the increased profile of the presidential election, we can expect to see DDoS on a larger scale in 2024. However, as CISA and the FBI stated in a July 31 alert, these attacks will not prevent voters from casting their ballots.

At Fastly, we have seen a lot of interest from media and entertainment (M&E) folks who know this year has the potential to cause extra security challenges. Between the traffic flooding their sites as the votes are tallied, to the attacks that will likely ensue Tuesday through and the days/weeks thereafter, many are seeking to further reduce their risk of performance impacts or downtime to ensure they can make the most of this historic moment. Fastly DDoS Protection is our recommended solution because it deploys rapidly and immediately protects any application from disruptive and distributed attacks. Leveraging our network’s massive bandwidth and adaptive techniques, we automatically keep M&E customers and beyond performant and available without any required configuration. Best of all, it offers zero attack fees, so if the attacks flood in, your operational costs won’t balloon too.

Cybersecurity & the U.S. Presidential Election

So what can everyone, and you, do? If you’re in a position to provide opinions or statements of ‘fact’, ensure you use proper de-bunking efforts and your due diligence to scrutinize, well, everything you hear around the elections. And as an informed voter, view information through the lens of disinformation; you are just as viable a target as anyone else. If your business is under attack or concerned about the level of protection needed to protect your assets, reach out to our team of security experts.

¿Listo para empezar?

Ponte en contacto con nosotros
Habla con un experto