Los desarrolladores son el futuro de las empresas

Aprende más
EmpresaEl equipo que está detrás de las mejores experiencias onlineMapa de la redUna nueva arquitectura para un internet modernoRelaciones con analistas del sectorDescubre lo que los analistas del sector opinan de FastlyNoticiasNoticias y anuncios recientesPlataformaLa plataforma que impulsa la calidad, la velocidad y la seguridad de las experiencias digitalesHistorias de clientesAsí es como se alcanza el éxito en internetEventosAsiste a eventos en el que participa FastlyVacantesÚnete al equipo que está mejorando internet

La plataforma de edge cloud de Fastly

Ver todos los productos
Distribución de contenidos (CDN)Ofrece experiencias rápidas y personalizadas en todo el mundoStreaming en directoOfrece experiencias de streaming en vivo sin interrupcionesStreaming de vídeo bajo demandaOfrece las mejores experiencias de vídeo bajo demandaMedia Shield Optimiza los despliegues de múltiples CDNOn-The-Fly PackagerEmpaquetado de vídeo dinámico y en tiempo realImage OptimizerProcesamiento rápido de imágenes en el bordeEquilibrador de cargaControl pormenorizado sobre las decisiones de enrutamientoCifrado TLSSimplifica la gestión de TLSOrigin Connect Disfruta de línea directa con FastlyDirecciones IPGestiona fácilmente las direcciones IPHTTP3 y QUICProtocolos modernosAPI de investigación de dominiosDescubrimiento instantáneo y preciso de nombres de dominioObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
WAF de última generaciónSeguridad moderna para API y aplicaciones web en cualquier entornoBot ManagementDetección y mitigación de ataques de botsDDoS ProtectionMitigación automática de ataques disruptivos y distribuidosSeguridad de APIProtege los puntos de conexión de tus APIProtección en el lado del clienteDefiéndete ante ataques en el lado del clienteAI Bot ManagementEvita que los bots con IA rastreen el contenido de una web
Informática en el bordePasa tus aplicaciones al borde: nuestra plataforma instantánea te ayudará a crear experiencias increíbles para tus usuariosKey Value StoreUn almacén de clave-valor rápido a más no poder y tan fácil de usar como las herramientas de bases de datos que ya conocesWebSockets y Fanout Mensajería instantánea a escala mundial con personalización integral y configuración sencillaSDK para desarrolladoresPrograma los mismos servicios que usamos para crear productos de FastlyEnterprise sin servidoresLa plataforma sin servidores más potente, creada con normas abiertas e integrada con toda la gama de productos de FastlyIAAcelera tus cargas de trabajo de IA y mejora la eficiencia con el almacenamiento semántico en cachéObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCaché programableObtén acceso programático completo a la misma caché legendaria que impulsa nuestra CDN.Servidor MCPControl por IA para tus servicios Fastly.
Registros en tiempo realEnvío y análisis de registros en tiempo realEdge ObserverDatos históricos y en tiempo real sobre el tráficoDomain InspectorEvaluación de datos a nivel de dominioOrigin InspectorDatos exhaustivos desde el origen hasta el edgeAlertasCrea notificaciones acerca de métricas de serviciosLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteractúa con datos prácticos

Un servicio tan extraordinario como los resultados

Ver todos los servicios
Servicios profesionalesAsistencia experta para migrar u optimizar tu servicio de distribuciónServicios de entretenimiento en vivoExperiencias de streaming en vivo que se adaptan a tu públicoPlanes de soporteUna asistencia inmejorable de principio a finCDN gestionadaControl y flexibilidadManaged SecurityUna protección para aplicaciones web gestionada por expertosAtención al clienteEl soporte de Fastly te ayuda a crecer como nunca

Soluciones digitales innovadoras

Descubre todas nuestras soluciones
Streaming de contenido multimediaExperiencias de cine con el streaming en vivo y bajo demandaNuevos contenidos multimediaAlto rendimiento para los medios de comunicación del mañanaPrensa digitalContenidos en tiempo real y mejor experiencia para los lectoresRetail y comercio electrónicoExperiencias personalizadas al vuelo y a escalaServicios financierosSeguridad integrada para proteger los datos de los clientesTecnología puntaEscalabilidad instantánea al ritmo de tu crecimientoTurismo y hosteleríaExperiencias online personalizadas para tus huéspedes y viajerosFormación onlineExperiencias de aprendizaje seguras y a escalaVideojuegosImpulsa la próxima victoria de tus jugadores con descargas de juegos ultrarrápidas y segurasiGamingDistribuye experiencias de juego rápidas, seguras, ininterrumpidas y atractivas en el borde
Ahorro en infraestructuraHaz que tus gastos en la nube sean más bajos y predeciblesOptimización multinubeReduce la complejidad y unifica tus recursos en la nubeConfianza de los clientesMás información sobre las iniciativas de confianza de los clientes de FastlySoluciones de privacidadDescubre cómo puedes proteger los datos de tus usuariosPanel de sostenibilidadConsulta tu consumo de electricidad y tus emisiones de GEI en la plataforma de Fastly

Herramientas para desarrollar experiencias a lo grande

Prueba Fastly gratis
DesarrolladoresNo esperes más para crear algo increíbleFast ForwardA la vanguardia de la seguridad en internetHerramientas de desarrolloLas mejores herramientas para los mejores equiposSDK para desarrolladoresPrograma los mismos servicios que usamos para crear productos de FastlyComunidadInteractúa con desarrolladores de todo el mundoRegistrarseCrea una cuenta de desarrollo gratuita

Ayuda a hacer de internet un lugar más rápido, seguro y atractivo con Fastly

Por qué colaborar con FastlyAyuda a ofrecer experiencias rápidas, seguras y atractivasPartners de la nubeConoce las ventajas de combinar Fastly con tus servicios en la nubePartners de canalAmplía tu oferta y tus posibilidades con los productos de FastlyPartners de tecnología e integraciónDescubre nuestro ecosistema de partners
Accede al portal de partnersEncuentra todos los recursos para partners de Fastly en un único lugarConviértete en partnerImpulsa tu negocio distribuyendo o recomendando los productos de FastlyEncuentra un partnerTe ayudamos a encontrar el partner que necesitas

Obtén ayuda con Fastly

DocumentaciónSaca todo el partido a FastlyBiblioteca de recursosAccede a hojas de datos, informes y mucho másFastly AcademyAprendizaje práctico sobre los productos de FastlyCentro de aprendizajeConoce la tecnología que impulsa lo mejor de internetBlogNuestras reflexiones e ideas más recientesInvestigación de seguridadSeguridad reforzada por medio de la investigaciónPunto de vista de Fastly Explora conocimientos de los expertos y del sector
Centro de soporteEstamos a tu disposiciónContactoHabla con nosotros hoy mismo
Volver al blog

Síguenos y suscríbete

Sólo disponible en inglés

Por el momento, esta página solo está disponible en inglés. Lamentamos las molestias. Vuelva a visitar esta página más tarde.

Tres formas en las que TLS 1.3 protege los nombres de origen

Patrick McManus

Distinguished Engineer, Fastly

SeguridadInformación del sectorEventos

The purpose of Transport Layer Security (TLS) — and by extension, HTTPS — is to create a channel for two parties to have a private conversation using otherwise public infrastructure, such as the internet. Traditionally, the notion of confidentiality has been limited to the contents of the conversation without extending much protection to the identities of the parties, like, say, the origin name of a website. Even though most of the discussion of TLS 1.3 enhancements focuses on its performance improvements and stronger cipher suites definitions, we’re now moving into a less understood era where information about the identity of each party is better protected, too. 

Here are three common scenarios in which HTTPS may soon be able to provide better protection for origin name confidentiality than before.

Online Certificate Status Protocol (OCSP)

To guarantee that a website is indeed controlled by the party claiming to own it, OCSP checks may be done by HTTP clients to determine if a certificate has been revoked before its expiration. Let’s say, for example, a developer accidentally uploads a certificate’s private key into a public source control system as part of their continuous integration and test pipeline. When a key is exposed like that, its corresponding certificate needs to be revoked and reissued in order to prevent site hijacking.

Historically, the client sends an unencrypted fingerprint of the certificate to the certification authority for verification. In doing this, two new parties have the potential to learn which website the user is visiting: the Certification Authority itself and anyone who can see the user’s packets.

With TLS 1.3, the OCSP check is now typically encrypted using OCSP stapling. This is a clever little upgrade in which a signed attestation of the certificate’s authenticity — a seal of approval of sorts — is included directly within the encrypted 1.3 handshake. And while this leaves the Certification Authority out of the runtime entirely (which was also possible in earlier versions of TLS), it also prevents any potential onlookers from viewing the user’s packets, which is only made possible by TLS 1.3’s handshake encryption.

Server Name Indication (SNI)

A server may host many websites with a sizable set of different certificates. During the TLS handshake, the client uses a TLS feature known as SNI to let the server know which origin it needs the certificate for and, in doing so, reveals the website identity in plain text. Similar to the OCSP check, this leaves the origin identity vulnerable, in that anyone who can gain access to the packets can find out which websites are in use. This problem is a bit trickier to solve. Because the leak occurs in the client hello — the very first step of the handshake — it cannot be encrypted as no cryptographic material has been exchanged yet.

A work-in-progress prototype for this lies in separating the keying material used to encrypt the TLS channel from the new keying material used to encrypt the SNI information. By using persistent keying material specific to a CDN or the hosting infrastructure, the SNI can be encrypted separately from the rest of the connection and securely exchanged during the earliest part of the handshake. This solution, paired with the OCSP stapling solution, accounts for both major plain text packet header blind spots.

Name resolution via Domain Name System (DNS)

Before an HTTPS connection can even start, a DNS transaction is performed to learn the IP address for the website. During the DNS request, the name of that website is shared with the name server, typically provided by whatever network the client is attached to, and anyone who is able to view that communication — both of whom are outside of the two-party context of HTTPS. This is a difficult problem to solve. But the approach that has gained the most traction thus far is DNS over HTTPS (DoH): a protocol that shares the site identity with only name resolution services that the client is pre-configured to trust with that information. This solution is still not strictly two-party, but it does limit information sharing to only those entities specifically allowed as participants in the secured conversation.

With DoH, the DNS resolution itself is viewed as a service that is connected to via HTTPS. This simply shifts the information leak from the website origin name to the DNS server name. This is an improvement as, generally, the DNS server name is not a personalized, confidential piece of information that requires protection.

DoH certainly can work with TLS 1.2 environments, too. However, because TLS 1.2 also routinely leaks the service identity information that DoH protects, it is only in conjunction with the improved properties of TLS 1.3 that DoH brings a meaningful improvement.

A deeper dive into TLS 1.3

Back in November at our customer conference, Altitude NYC, I gave a talk on how TLS 1.3 is making HTTPS faster, more robust, and more responsive than ever before. Watch below for an all-encompassing look into how HTTPS continues to expand the definition of what a secure network really means. 

¿Listo para empezar?

Ponte en contacto con nosotros
Habla con un experto