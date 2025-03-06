Los desarrolladores son el futuro de las empresas

Aprende más
EmpresaEl equipo que está detrás de las mejores experiencias onlineMapa de la redUna nueva arquitectura para un internet modernoRelaciones con analistas del sectorDescubre lo que los analistas del sector opinan de FastlyNoticiasNoticias y anuncios recientesPlataformaLa plataforma que impulsa la calidad, la velocidad y la seguridad de las experiencias digitalesHistorias de clientesAsí es como se alcanza el éxito en internetEventosAsiste a eventos en el que participa FastlyVacantesÚnete al equipo que está mejorando internet

La plataforma de edge cloud de Fastly

Ver todos los productos
Distribución de contenidos (CDN)Ofrece experiencias rápidas y personalizadas en todo el mundoStreaming en directoOfrece experiencias de streaming en vivo sin interrupcionesStreaming de vídeo bajo demandaOfrece las mejores experiencias de vídeo bajo demandaMedia Shield Optimiza los despliegues de múltiples CDNOn-The-Fly PackagerEmpaquetado de vídeo dinámico y en tiempo realImage OptimizerProcesamiento rápido de imágenes en el bordeEquilibrador de cargaControl pormenorizado sobre las decisiones de enrutamientoCifrado TLSSimplifica la gestión de TLSOrigin Connect Disfruta de línea directa con FastlyDirecciones IPGestiona fácilmente las direcciones IPHTTP3 y QUICProtocolos modernosAPI de investigación de dominiosDescubrimiento instantáneo y preciso de nombres de dominioObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
WAF de última generaciónSeguridad moderna para API y aplicaciones web en cualquier entornoBot ManagementDetección y mitigación de ataques de botsDDoS ProtectionMitigación automática de ataques disruptivos y distribuidosSeguridad de APIProtege los puntos de conexión de tus APIProtección en el lado del clienteDefiéndete ante ataques en el lado del clienteAI Bot ManagementEvita que los bots con IA rastreen el contenido de una web
Informática en el bordePasa tus aplicaciones al borde: nuestra plataforma instantánea te ayudará a crear experiencias increíbles para tus usuariosKey Value StoreUn almacén de clave-valor rápido a más no poder y tan fácil de usar como las herramientas de bases de datos que ya conocesWebSockets y Fanout Mensajería instantánea a escala mundial con personalización integral y configuración sencillaSDK para desarrolladoresPrograma los mismos servicios que usamos para crear productos de FastlyEnterprise sin servidoresLa plataforma sin servidores más potente, creada con normas abiertas e integrada con toda la gama de productos de FastlyIAAcelera tus cargas de trabajo de IA y mejora la eficiencia con el almacenamiento semántico en cachéObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCaché programableObtén acceso programático completo a la misma caché legendaria que impulsa nuestra CDN.Servidor MCPControl por IA para tus servicios Fastly.
Registros en tiempo realEnvío y análisis de registros en tiempo realEdge ObserverDatos históricos y en tiempo real sobre el tráficoDomain InspectorEvaluación de datos a nivel de dominioOrigin InspectorDatos exhaustivos desde el origen hasta el edgeAlertasCrea notificaciones acerca de métricas de serviciosLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteractúa con datos prácticos

Un servicio tan extraordinario como los resultados

Ver todos los servicios
Servicios profesionalesAsistencia experta para migrar u optimizar tu servicio de distribuciónServicios de entretenimiento en vivoExperiencias de streaming en vivo que se adaptan a tu públicoPlanes de soporteUna asistencia inmejorable de principio a finCDN gestionadaControl y flexibilidadManaged SecurityUna protección para aplicaciones web gestionada por expertosAtención al clienteEl soporte de Fastly te ayuda a crecer como nunca

Soluciones digitales innovadoras

Descubre todas nuestras soluciones
Streaming de contenido multimediaExperiencias de cine con el streaming en vivo y bajo demandaNuevos contenidos multimediaAlto rendimiento para los medios de comunicación del mañanaPrensa digitalContenidos en tiempo real y mejor experiencia para los lectoresRetail y comercio electrónicoExperiencias personalizadas al vuelo y a escalaServicios financierosSeguridad integrada para proteger los datos de los clientesTecnología puntaEscalabilidad instantánea al ritmo de tu crecimientoTurismo y hosteleríaExperiencias online personalizadas para tus huéspedes y viajerosFormación onlineExperiencias de aprendizaje seguras y a escalaVideojuegosImpulsa la próxima victoria de tus jugadores con descargas de juegos ultrarrápidas y segurasiGamingDistribuye experiencias de juego rápidas, seguras, ininterrumpidas y atractivas en el borde
Ahorro en infraestructuraHaz que tus gastos en la nube sean más bajos y predeciblesOptimización multinubeReduce la complejidad y unifica tus recursos en la nubeConfianza de los clientesMás información sobre las iniciativas de confianza de los clientes de FastlySoluciones de privacidadDescubre cómo puedes proteger los datos de tus usuariosPanel de sostenibilidadConsulta tu consumo de electricidad y tus emisiones de GEI en la plataforma de Fastly

Herramientas para desarrollar experiencias a lo grande

Prueba Fastly gratis
DesarrolladoresNo esperes más para crear algo increíbleFast ForwardA la vanguardia de la seguridad en internetHerramientas de desarrolloLas mejores herramientas para los mejores equiposSDK para desarrolladoresPrograma los mismos servicios que usamos para crear productos de FastlyComunidadInteractúa con desarrolladores de todo el mundoRegistrarseCrea una cuenta de desarrollo gratuita

Ayuda a hacer de internet un lugar más rápido, seguro y atractivo con Fastly

Por qué colaborar con FastlyAyuda a ofrecer experiencias rápidas, seguras y atractivasPartners de la nubeConoce las ventajas de combinar Fastly con tus servicios en la nubePartners de canalAmplía tu oferta y tus posibilidades con los productos de FastlyPartners de tecnología e integraciónDescubre nuestro ecosistema de partners
Accede al portal de partnersEncuentra todos los recursos para partners de Fastly en un único lugarConviértete en partnerImpulsa tu negocio distribuyendo o recomendando los productos de FastlyEncuentra un partnerTe ayudamos a encontrar el partner que necesitas

Obtén ayuda con Fastly

DocumentaciónSaca todo el partido a FastlyBiblioteca de recursosAccede a hojas de datos, informes y mucho másFastly AcademyAprendizaje práctico sobre los productos de FastlyCentro de aprendizajeConoce la tecnología que impulsa lo mejor de internetBlogNuestras reflexiones e ideas más recientesInvestigación de seguridadSeguridad reforzada por medio de la investigaciónPunto de vista de Fastly Explora conocimientos de los expertos y del sector
Centro de soporteEstamos a tu disposiciónContactoHabla con nosotros hoy mismo
Volver al blog

Síguenos y suscríbete

Sólo disponible en inglés

Por el momento, esta página solo está disponible en inglés. Lamentamos las molestias. Vuelva a visitar esta página más tarde.

Battling bots: How high-demand product launches are impacted

Liam Mayron

Director, Security Products

Seguridad

Concert tickets, exclusive shoe drops, and sought-after GPUs are just a few of the high-stake items that constantly get bought up by bots vs actual shoppers looking to enjoy a purchase. This was sadly the same experience for the highly anticipated launch of NVIDIA’s RTX 50-series GPUs, leading gamers (crypto bros, AI developers, and more) through a plethora of emotions - albeit mostly disappointment and frustration.

Inventory vanished across multiple retailers: 

These bots exploit weaknesses in e-commerce platforms to purchase coveted items faster than any human, often buying up entire inventories and reselling the products for 2 – 3x the MSRP on auction marketplaces like eBay​. Bots dominate release-day traffic. It’s not just a few rogue purchases – automated traffic often overwhelms retailer websites during these launches. But how are big box retailers supposed to compete with this onslaught? Let’s take a closer look at how these bots are sniping your sought-after purchases.

How Scalper Bots Exploit Retailers’ Weaknesses

Why are bots so successful at snagging these products? In large part, it’s because they’re designed to exploit the gaps and weak points in retail e-commerce platforms. Scalper bots operate with ruthless efficiency and precision:

  • Hyperspeed automation: Bots can complete the entire purchase workflow (from cart to checkout) faster than any human. They continually scan for inventory updates and execute orders within fractions of a second​. The moment a Ryzen 300 AI CPU or new GPU becomes available, an automated bot can add it to cart and check out multiple units at the same time it takes a human to click “Buy”. This speed advantage virtually guarantees bots get first pick of inventory.

  • Bypassing bot detectors: Many retailers deploy CAPTCHAs or basic bot filters, but sophisticated scalper bots are built to work around these roadblocks. Modern “all-in-one” (AIO) retail bots integrate CAPTCHA-solving services (often powered by AI or click-farms) to solve challenges instantly​. They also spoof browser attributes and human-like behavior (mouse movements, delays, etc.) to evade detection. If an e-commerce site’s defenses rely on static rules or reputation (for instance, blocking known bad IPs or outdated user-agent checks), bot creators constantly update their methods to evade them​.

  • Hitting every entry point: Bots often target not just the public product pages but any available endpoint. This includes mobile app APIs, direct inventory APIs, or backend endpoints that might not have the same protections as the main website. If a retailer’s mobile app fetches stock status from a certain URL, scalpers will reverse-engineer that API and hammer it directly, sidestepping any front-end UI limitations. We’ve seen cases where bots exploit vulnerable APIs or use scripts to continually refresh and grab items the instant they drop​. Unless every avenue is secured, bots will find the unguarded door.

The playbook is always evolving, but the core strategy is clear: move faster and smarter than the defenses. Scalper bots leverage automation, scale, and stealth to exploit any weakness. They capitalize on first-come, first-served sales by being first every time, effectively creating an artificial scarcity that wouldn’t exist in a fair, human-only sale​. Ironically, even scalpers compete among themselves – popular releases turn into bot-versus-bot wars where only the most optimized scripts succeed, as seen in “cook group” forums filled with frustrated bot users complaining about missing out. For retailers, this all adds up to a major security and performance headache.

How this impacts customers - loyalty and trust

For legitimate shoppers, the fallout is pretty immediate:

  • Damaged brand trust: The old adage fits nicely here, "Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me". Customers aren’t going to keep trying when it's a clear losing battle. Many retailers have seen boycotts, bad-mouthing online, and other brand-damaging outcomes thanks to their lack of bot security.

  • Loss of secondary sales and engagement: If Best Buy can’t ensure a crucial GPU purchase for a PC-builder or gamer – why would you shop there for other items? Many customers would rather take their business elsewhere entirely than continue to fund big box retailers that don’t look after legit human shoppers.

  • Ethical and legal landscape: Public sentiment against scalping has even caught the attention of regulators. In the U.S., the 2016 BOTS Act made it illegal to use bots for ticket scalping, and there are calls to extend such laws to retail goods. While legislation (and its enforcement) is still lagging for merchandise like electronics​, the very existence of these discussions highlights how serious the problem has become.

In short, scalper bots create a lose-lose situation: customers are alienated and forced either to wait or pay exorbitant resale prices, while businesses suffer brand damage and miss the deeper benefits of serving real customers. The only winners are the scalpers and bot operators who walk away with quick profits. This dynamic makes it imperative for retailers to fight back and restore some fairness to high-demand product releases.

How Fastly can help against the rising tide of bots

The continued success of scalper bots highlights the shortcomings of legacy defenses like basic CAPTCHAs and bot detection. Fastly Bot Management is our award-winning, flagship bot solution that protects your website, applications, and valuable data from unwanted automated traffic. Our bot-specific features and mitigation techniques enable you to:

  • Automatically detect and classify bots through a variety of methods, including client fingerprinting, known bot signatures, and traffic patterns

  • Instantly mitigate bots through interactive or non-interactive challenges, rate limiting, blocking, and more.

  • Gain real-time visibility to track bot trends, identify new threats, and see what bots were blocked as well as why

And because Fastly operates at the edge of the network (within its powerful content delivery network), it can scale to handle massive traffic spikes that come with major launches. Whether you’re dropping a limited-edition GPU or opening orders for a new AI-powered laptop, Fastly’s Bot Management can absorb the surge (legit and malicious alike) without taking down your site – all while filtering out the bad actors.

The Future of hype drops

High-demand product launches will always attract swarms of eager buyers – unfortunately, in the digital era, many of those “buyers” are automated scalper bots. The impact of retail bots on recent tech launches has been dramatic: instantaneous sellouts, frustrated customers, and an explosion of resale price gouging. This is more than just an annoyance; it’s a threat to customer trust and business integrity.

If you’re a retailer struggling with bot-driven purchases and traffic - let’s talk about what modern bot defense can do for you. Fastly Bot Management offers a highly effective, low-overhead solution for bot mitigation, safeguarding your web applications, data, and brand reputation. Take control of your online environment and ensure a secure and reliable experience for your customers.

¿Listo para empezar?

Ponte en contacto con nosotros
Habla con un experto