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CDNs With the Best Uptime and Performance

Natalie Griffeth

Director sénior de marketing de contenidos

CDN y distribución

Website speed matters, but speed without reliability isn't enough. For ecommerce sites, SaaS platforms, streaming services, publishers, and other digital businesses, even a short disruption can translate into failed transactions, abandoned sessions, support incidents, and lost revenue.

A high-performance content delivery network (CDN) can help address both sides of the equation: delivering content closer to users to reduce latency while providing infrastructure designed to keep applications available when traffic spikes, infrastructure fails, or origins become overloaded.

The following provides insights into CDN performance and uptime along with considerations for which solution may be the best fit for you. 

CDN performance: What is it and why does it matter?

CDN performance describes how quickly and reliably a content delivery network can respond to requests from users. Instead of requiring every request to travel to an application's origin server, a CDN caches eligible content on distributed edge infrastructure. A user can then receive that content from a location closer to them, reducing the distance data has to travel.

Performance can be measured using several metrics, including:

  • Uptime and availability: How consistently the CDN remains available.

  • Time to first byte (TTFB): How quickly the first byte of a response reaches the user.

  • Latency: The delay involved in transferring a request and response.

  • Cache-hit ratio: The percentage of eligible requests served from cache rather than the origin.

  • Error rate: The percentage of requests resulting in errors.

  • Throughput: How effectively the network handles large volumes of traffic.

  • Origin response and offload: How much work the CDN can remove from origin infrastructure.

Performance also needs to remain consistent under pressure. A CDN that performs well during normal traffic but deteriorates substantially during a major product launch, breaking-news event, or attack may not meet the requirements of a business-critical application. That's why performance and availability should be evaluated together.

Why do businesses need a high-performance CDN?

Every additional network trip between a user and origin can introduce latency. When audiences are distributed globally, those distances can become substantial. A CDN reduces that dependency by moving content and application functionality closer to users.

The benefits can include faster page and application responses, reduced origin traffic, greater capacity during traffic spikes, improved resilience, and more consistent experiences across geographic regions. Availability becomes particularly important for businesses where digital services directly affect revenue. Ecommerce transactions, API calls, video streams, gaming downloads, and SaaS applications can't provide a good experience if users can't reliably reach them.

A high-performance CDN therefore isn't simply about making pages load faster. It becomes part of an application's performance, scalability, and availability architecture.

Key considerations when choosing a CDN for performance and uptime

Before comparing providers, define what "performance" means for your workload. A media company delivering large video files may have very different requirements from a SaaS provider accelerating APIs.

1. Real-world performance

Look beyond the number of POPs a provider operates. Network architecture, peering relationships, cache capacity, routing, hardware, workload, and geography can all influence actual performance. Test using representative traffic from the regions where your users are located.

2. Availability and SLA

Review the provider's service-level agreement carefully. Don't compare SLA percentages without reading their definitions. Providers may differ in what qualifies as downtime, how downtime is measured, exclusions, minimum outage duration, and what customers receive if the commitment isn't met.

3. Cache performance

A CDN's ability to keep frequently requested content at the edge can have a major effect on performance. Look at cache-hit ratio, available cache capacity, cache-control flexibility, support for dynamic content, and the ability to shield origins from duplicate requests.

4. Cache invalidation speed

Caching content for longer can improve performance, but only if developers can update that content quickly when it changes. Fast invalidation or purging can therefore be as important as TTL configuration, particularly for inventory, pricing, news, APIs, and other rapidly changing information.

5. Origin resilience

Evaluate what happens when an origin becomes slow or unavailable. Useful capabilities can include origin shielding, stale-content serving, request collapsing, health checks, automatic failover, and multiple-origin configurations.

6. Traffic-spike handling

The CDN should accommodate sudden increases in demand without requiring an application origin to absorb every request. This matters for product launches, major broadcasts, ticket releases, breaking news, software releases, and unexpected viral traffic.

(You can take a peek at Fastly’s success hosting the World Cup as a great example) 

7. Observability

Teams need to know what the CDN is doing. Real-time logs, metrics, alerts, cache-status information, and performance data can make it easier to diagnose latency or availability problems before they have a significant business impact.

8. Configuration and programmability

Performance optimization isn't always something a provider can handle automatically. Advanced workloads may require custom cache keys, request and response manipulation, API-driven configuration, edge logic, and application-specific routing. Evaluate how much control the CDN gives engineering teams and how quickly configuration changes propagate.

Top CDNs for uptime and performance

1. Fastly

Fastly is designed around a network of strategically located, high-capacity POPs rather than maximizing POP count. Its architecture focuses on caching more content at the edge while providing developers with extensive control over how requests and cached objects are handled.

Fastly reports serving more than 5 trillion requests per day as of March 31, 2026, with 622 Tbps of edge capacity (as of June 30, 2026). Fastly also reports up to 32% faster TTFB than other CDNs, based on its published testing methodology.

Performance-oriented capabilities include Instant Purge™, Origin Shield, configurable caching, dynamic and event-driven content caching, real-time logging, APIs, and programmable edge functionality. Fastly's Gold support plan also includes a 100% uptime SLA guarantee.

Best suited for: Businesses prioritizing low latency, developer control, dynamic content delivery, APIs, real-time applications, and rapid cache invalidation.

2. Cloudflare

Cloudflare operates a large global network spanning CDN, DNS, security, load balancing, and edge-computing services.

Cloudflare Load Balancing can distribute requests across healthy endpoints and automatically fail over when an endpoint becomes unavailable. Its intelligent routing options can consider latency and geographic information when directing traffic.

Best suited for: Organizations looking for CDN, security, DNS, application delivery, and edge services within a broad integrated platform.

3. Akamai

Akamai’s SLA tooling includes availability and performance testing. Akamai's availability tests compare requests made through the CDN with requests made directly to an origin, helping distinguish a CDN availability issue from an origin problem. Performance tests compare CDN load time with origin load time, with target performance depending on product and region.

Akamai also provides SLA reports and an API through which customers can retrieve availability and performance test results.

Best suited for: Large enterprises with complex global delivery requirements and organizations already invested in the Akamai ecosystem.

4. Amazon CloudFront

Amazon CloudFront is AWS's CDN and integrates tightly with services such as Amazon S3, Elastic Load Balancing, AWS WAF, and Lambda@Edge.

CloudFront supports origin failover - organizations can configure a primary and secondary origin and define which HTTP errors should trigger requests to the backup.

Best suited for: Applications built primarily on AWS that benefit from close integration between CDN and AWS infrastructure.

5. Google Cloud CDN / Media CDN

Google offers CDN capabilities backed by Google's global infrastructure, making its delivery products a natural option for organizations already operating heavily within Google Cloud.

Because Google publishes separate SLAs across services, buyers should verify the agreement for the specific CDN product and configuration they plan to deploy rather than treating Google's CDN products as having one universal availability commitment.

Best suited for: Google Cloud workloads, media delivery, and organizations looking to take advantage of Google's global network.

CDN uptime and performance comparison chart

The table below is intended as a starting point rather than an absolute performance ranking. Real-world CDN performance varies by geography, workload, configuration, traffic patterns, and measurement methodology.

CDN

Published uptime/SLA indicator

Performance strengths

Useful uptime/performance capabilities

Good fit for

Fastly

100% uptime SLA guarantee with Gold support

Low-latency delivery, dynamic caching, high-capacity POP architecture, with global coverage

Instant Purge™, Origin Shield, real-time logs, programmable caching

Dynamic sites, APIs, ecommerce, media, developer-led organizations

Cloudflare

100% uptime in Enterprise SLA

Broad global network and integrated application delivery

Load balancing, health monitoring, failover, intelligent routing

Global web apps, integrated networking/security requirements

Akamai

Contract/product dependent

Large global footprint and enterprise-scale delivery

SLA availability and performance tests, reporting and SLA API

Large enterprises and complex global deployments

Amazon CloudFront

≥99.9% monthly uptime commitment

Tight AWS integration and global delivery

Origin failover, AWS monitoring and security integrations

AWS-centric applications

Google Cloud CDN / Media CDN

Product dependent; Media CDN SLO ≥99.95%

Google backbone and GCP integration

Google Cloud monitoring and load-balancing ecosystem

GCP applications and media workloads

How Fastly can help

Fastly combines content delivery, caching, edge computing, security, and real-time observability on a global edge cloud platform designed for performance-sensitive applications.

Improve performance with high-capacity POPs

Fastly's network architecture emphasizes fewer, highly connected and high-capacity POPs capable of keeping more content in cache. Serving more requests from the edge can reduce trips to the origin and improve response times.

Cache more than static content

Fastly can cache dynamic and event-driven content such as API responses, allowing organizations to move more work away from the origin while retaining control over freshness.

Update cached content quickly

Fastly's Instant Purge™ allows organizations to invalidate cached content rapidly. Fastly reports a regional mean purge time of less than 150 milliseconds as of December 31, 2025.

That means organizations can use longer cache lifetimes without necessarily forcing users to wait for a TTL to expire when information changes.

Protect origin performance with Origin Shield

Fastly's Origin Shield can provide an additional caching layer between edge POPs and an application's origin. This can increase cache efficiency, collapse duplicate requests, and reduce traffic reaching origin infrastructure.

Identify performance problems in real time

Fastly provides real-time logging and observability so engineering teams can investigate delivery behavior and identify issues without waiting for delayed reporting.

Build for availability as well as speed

Caching, Origin Shield, traffic-spike protection, real-time configuration, and Fastly's global network can all contribute to a more resilient delivery architecture. Fastly also offers a 100% uptime SLA guarantee with Gold support, alongside proactive alerts and 24/7 incident response.

For organizations evaluating CDNs, the strongest approach is to test Fastly against representative traffic and content rather than relying on a generic benchmark. Uptime, latency, cache performance, origin offload, configuration flexibility, and operational visibility together provide a much more meaningful picture of CDN performance than any single number.


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