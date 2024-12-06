Three ways TLS 1.3 protects origin names

L’avenir des entreprises passe par leurs développeurs

En savoir plus
Entreprise L’équipe à l’origine de meilleures expériences en ligne Carte réseau Une toute nouvelle architecture pour l’Internet d’aujourd’hui Relations avec les analystes du secteur Découvrez ce que les analystes du secteur pensent de Fastly Nouveautés Annonces et informations récentes Plateforme La plateforme qui rend les expériences numériques plus efficaces, plus rapides et plus sécurisées Témoignages clients Découvrez comment les meilleures entreprises du Web réussissent Événements Rencontrez-nous lors d’un événement Carrières Rejoignez l’équipe qui crée un meilleur Internet

Plateforme Edge Cloud de Fastly

Voir tous les produits
Distribution de contenu (CDN) Proposez des expériences rapides et personnalisées à l’échelle mondiale Streaming en direct Proposez des expériences de streaming fluides et efficaces Vidéos à la demande (VoD) Offrez d’incroyables expériences de vidéo à la demande Media Shield Optimisez les déploiements multi-CDN Packaging à la volée Conditionnez du contenu vidéo à la demande de manière dynamique et en temps réel Image Optimizer Traitement des images rapide et à la pointe de la technologie Équilibreur de charge (load balancer) Contrôle granulaire des décisions de routage Cryptage TLS Simplifiez la gestion du protocole Transport Layer Security (TLS) Origin Connect Connectez-vous directement à Fastly Adresses IP Gérez facilement vos adresses IP HTTP/3 et QUIC Protocoles modernes API de recherche de domaines Recherche instantanée et précise de noms de domaine Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
WAF de nouvelle génération Sécurité moderne des applications Web et des API, partout dans le monde Gestion des bots Détectez et neutralisez les attaques de bots Protection contre les attaques par déni de service distribué Atténuation automatisée des attaques perturbatrices et distribuées Sécurité des API Sécurisez vos points de terminaison d'API Protection côté client Protégez-vous contre les attaques côté client Gestion des bots d’IA Empêcher les bots d’IA de copier le contenu d’un site web
Edge Compute Mettez vos applications en périphérie : notre plateforme instantanée vous aide à créer des expériences exceptionnelles pour vos utilisateurs Bases de données clé-valeur La bases de données clé-valeur la plus rapide du marché et aussi facile à utiliser que vos outils de base de données habituels Websockets &amp; Fanout Une messagerie en temps réel, à l’échelle mondiale, entièrement personnalisable et facile à configurer SDK pour développeurs Programmez les mêmes services que nous utilisons pour créer les produits Fastly Enterprise Serverless La plus puissante de toutes les plateformes sans serveur, basée sur des normes ouvertes et intégrée à la suite complète de produits Fastly IA Accélérez vos charges de travail d’IA et gagnez en efficacité grâce à la mise en cache sémantique Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees Cache programmable Bénéficiez d'un accès programmatique complet au même système légendaire de mise en cache qui alimente notre CDN. Serveur MCP Un contrôle alimenté par l'IA pour vos services Fastly.
Logging en temps réel Diffusez et analysez des journaux en temps réel Edge Observer Analysez les données de trafic en direct et historiques Domain Inspector Évalue les informations au niveau du domaine Origin Inspector Consultez des informations complètes, de l’origine jusqu’à la périphérie Alertes Créez des notifications pour les métriques de service Log Explorer &amp; Insights Interagissez avec des informations exploitables

Des services exceptionnels pour des résultats exceptionnels

Voir tous les services
Services professionnels Nos experts vous aident à migrer ou optimiser votre service de distribution Services de divertissement en direct Des expériences de streaming en direct qui s’adaptent à vos audiences Plans d’assistance Une assistance hors pair de bout en bout CDN géré Contrôle et flexibilité optimisés Services de sécurité gérés Protection des applications web gérée par des experts Assistance client L’assistance Fastly se tient à vos côtés pour développer vos activités

Solutions numériques innovantes

Voir toutes nos solutions
Services de streaming Proposez des streamings en direct et à la demande d’une qualité exceptionnelle Médias émergents Des performances élevées pour les marques de médias émergentes Édition numérique Journalisme en temps réel avec des expériences de lecture améliorées E-commerce Des expériences rapides et personnalisées à grande échelle Services financiers Sécurité intégrée pour protéger les données clients Haute technologie Adaptez instantanément vos performances au rythme de votre croissance Tourisme et hôtellerie Des expériences en ligne personnalisées pour vos invités et visiteurs Formation en ligne Proposez des formations sécurisées à grande échelle Jeux Propulsez vos joueurs vers la victoire grâce à des téléchargements de jeux ultra-rapides et sécurisés
Réduction des coûts associés à l’infrastructure Réduisez vos dépenses cloud tout en les rendant plus prévisibles Optimisation multicloud Unifiez et simplifiez vos ressources cloud Confiance des clients En savoir plus sur les initiatives de Fastly pour instaurer une relation de confiance Protection de la vie privée Découvrez comment protéger les données de votre utilisateur Tableau de bord de performance écologique Consultez votre consommation d'électricité et vos émissions de GES pour la plateforme Fastly

Donnez à chaque développeur les moyens de créer des expériences extraordinaires

Essayez Fastly gratuitement
Développeurs Créez quelque chose d’incroyable aujourd’hui Programme Fast Forward Pour un Internet plus fiable Outils de développement Des outils de développement qui donnent un réel avantage aux équipes SDK pour développeurs Programmez les mêmes services que nous utilisons pour créer les produits Fastly Communauté Rejoignez des développeurs du monde entier S’inscrire Créez un compte développeur gratuit

Créez un Internet sûr, rapide et attrayant avec Fastly

Pourquoi s’associer à Fastly ? Proposez des expériences sûres, rapides et attrayantes Partenaires cloud Découvrez les avantages d’associer Fastly à vos services cloud Partenaires de distribution Améliorez vos offres et capacités avec les produits Fastly Partenaires technologiques et d’intégration Découvrez notre réseau de partenaires
Connexion au portail des partenaires Accédez à toutes vos ressources de partenaires Fastly Devenez partenaire Développez votre activité en revendant ou en recommandant des produits Fastly Trouvez un partenaire Nous vous mettons en relation avec le partenaire le mieux adapté à vos besoins

Obtenez de l’aide avec Fastly

Documentation Tirez le meilleur parti de Fastly Bibliothèque de ressources Découvrir des feuilles de données, des rapports et plus encore Fastly Academy Formation pratique sur les produits Fastly Centre d’apprentissage En savoir plus sur les technologies Internet Blog Nos dernières idées et réflexions Recherche dans le domaine de la sécurité Une sécurité renforcée grâce à la recherche Point de vue de Fastly Découvrez des points de vue d’experts et des informations sur le secteur
Centre d’assistance Comment pouvons-nous vous aider ? Nous contacter Contactez-nous dès aujourd’hui
Revenir au blog

Follow and Subscribe

Disponible uniquement en anglais

Cette page n'est actuellement disponible qu'en anglais. Nous nous excusons pour la gêne occasionnée, merci de revenir sur cette page ultérieurement.

Three ways TLS 1.3 protects origin names

Patrick McManus

Distinguished Engineer, Fastly

SécuritéInformations sur le secteurÉvénements

The purpose of Transport Layer Security (TLS) — and by extension, HTTPS — is to create a channel for two parties to have a private conversation using otherwise public infrastructure, such as the internet. Traditionally, the notion of confidentiality has been limited to the contents of the conversation without extending much protection to the identities of the parties, like, say, the origin name of a website. Even though most of the discussion of TLS 1.3 enhancements focuses on its performance improvements and stronger cipher suites definitions, we’re now moving into a less understood era where information about the identity of each party is better protected, too. 

Here are three common scenarios in which HTTPS may soon be able to provide better protection for origin name confidentiality than before.

Online Certificate Status Protocol (OCSP)

To guarantee that a website is indeed controlled by the party claiming to own it, OCSP checks may be done by HTTP clients to determine if a certificate has been revoked before its expiration. Let’s say, for example, a developer accidentally uploads a certificate’s private key into a public source control system as part of their continuous integration and test pipeline. When a key is exposed like that, its corresponding certificate needs to be revoked and reissued in order to prevent site hijacking.

Historically, the client sends an unencrypted fingerprint of the certificate to the certification authority for verification. In doing this, two new parties have the potential to learn which website the user is visiting: the Certification Authority itself and anyone who can see the user’s packets.

With TLS 1.3, the OCSP check is now typically encrypted using OCSP stapling. This is a clever little upgrade in which a signed attestation of the certificate’s authenticity — a seal of approval of sorts — is included directly within the encrypted 1.3 handshake. And while this leaves the Certification Authority out of the runtime entirely (which was also possible in earlier versions of TLS), it also prevents any potential onlookers from viewing the user’s packets, which is only made possible by TLS 1.3’s handshake encryption.

Server Name Indication (SNI)

A server may host many websites with a sizable set of different certificates. During the TLS handshake, the client uses a TLS feature known as SNI to let the server know which origin it needs the certificate for and, in doing so, reveals the website identity in plain text. Similar to the OCSP check, this leaves the origin identity vulnerable, in that anyone who can gain access to the packets can find out which websites are in use. This problem is a bit trickier to solve. Because the leak occurs in the client hello — the very first step of the handshake — it cannot be encrypted as no cryptographic material has been exchanged yet.

A work-in-progress prototype for this lies in separating the keying material used to encrypt the TLS channel from the new keying material used to encrypt the SNI information. By using persistent keying material specific to a CDN or the hosting infrastructure, the SNI can be encrypted separately from the rest of the connection and securely exchanged during the earliest part of the handshake. This solution, paired with the OCSP stapling solution, accounts for both major plain text packet header blind spots.

Name resolution via Domain Name System (DNS)

Before an HTTPS connection can even start, a DNS transaction is performed to learn the IP address for the website. During the DNS request, the name of that website is shared with the name server, typically provided by whatever network the client is attached to, and anyone who is able to view that communication — both of whom are outside of the two-party context of HTTPS. This is a difficult problem to solve. But the approach that has gained the most traction thus far is DNS over HTTPS (DoH): a protocol that shares the site identity with only name resolution services that the client is pre-configured to trust with that information. This solution is still not strictly two-party, but it does limit information sharing to only those entities specifically allowed as participants in the secured conversation.

With DoH, the DNS resolution itself is viewed as a service that is connected to via HTTPS. This simply shifts the information leak from the website origin name to the DNS server name. This is an improvement as, generally, the DNS server name is not a personalized, confidential piece of information that requires protection.

DoH certainly can work with TLS 1.2 environments, too. However, because TLS 1.2 also routinely leaks the service identity information that DoH protects, it is only in conjunction with the improved properties of TLS 1.3 that DoH brings a meaningful improvement.

A deeper dive into TLS 1.3

Back in November at our customer conference, Altitude NYC, I gave a talk on how TLS 1.3 is making HTTPS faster, more robust, and more responsive than ever before. Watch below for an all-encompassing look into how HTTPS continues to expand the definition of what a secure network really means. 

Prêt à commencer ?

Contactez-nous dès aujourd’hui
Parler à un expert