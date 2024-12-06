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5 Reasons to attend Xcelerate NYC

Shelly Kolvitz

Sr. Events Manager, Fastly

ÉvénementsActualités de la société

We’re excited to be in New York hosting our exclusive event, Xcelerate! Whether you’re focused on boosting performance, leveraging cutting-edge technologies to maximize your ROI, or enhancing security, our event is packed with valuable takeaways! This is a great opportunity to meet other developers, security and network engineering professionals for a day of knowledge sharing and networking. And it’s all going down in New York City on October 9, 2024.

Still wondering if this is the right event for you? Let’s take a closer look at what you can expect from Xcelerate.


1. Dive into Technical Sessions

Get ready to nerd out with your peers! We’re covering everything you need to know to keep your network fast, high-performing, and secure. We’ll have demos for our game-changing Observability dashboards and features, how you can do even more with the Next-Gen WAF, and get a first look at our exciting bot management solution.

Here’s what you can expect:

  • Performance Optimization: Leverage expert insights and best practices to fine-tune your infrastructure performance and lower origin load. Learn how to leverage network telemetry!

  • Real-Time Data Insights: Learn how you can make more informed and timely decisions based on end-to-end visibility into what’s happening across your environment.

  • Edge App Development: Learn how to get started with Compute with some quick wins that can be implemented in just a few minutes.

  • Streaming Enhancements: See how you can move streaming workloads and functions to the edge for better performance, scale, and cost savings.

Are you a cybersecurity professional? These sessions are a good fit for you:

  • How Fastly’s Security Research Works for You: Learn how our research directly benefits your security efforts.

  • Maximize Your Next-Gen WAF: Explore the top 10 ways to fully leverage your Next-Gen WAF for optimal protection.

  • Inside Our New Bot Management Solution: Get an exclusive look at our latest tools for tackling automated threats.

  • Managing Security at Scale: See how Fastly ensures robust security across global networks, tailored to your needs.

Take the day even further by experiencing the Fastly Demo Hub for an exclusive opportunity to address product-specific queries, get a peek into our latest advancements, or get help with what’s been keeping you up at night.

2. Hear from some of the biggest names in the industry

You’re going to be in very good company at Xcelerate. The world’s biggest brands, like Warner Brothers Discovery and USA Today, will join Fastly experts on stage to discuss how they solve their daily challenges with our edge cloud platform. 

Then join Anil Dash, VP of Developer Experience, as he shares how to build high-performance apps using Fastly Compute, with practical examples and quick-win suggestions. And don’t miss out on an exclusive peek at our platform's roadmap as we take a look at its unique architecture that provides benefits you won’t find anywhere else.

3. Explore the future at Fastly

Get a first-hand look at how Fastly powers the best of the internet. Get an up close and personal look at how the Fastly platform was built to support high-performing, fast, and secure online experiences. Talk shop and hear from others who are working on projects and challenges similar to yours. Make new connections, strengthen old bonds, and get ready to collaborate with the best and brightest. (Your network will thank you!)

4. Connect with the Fastly Community

Stop by the Fastly Community Lounge to learn about the millions of developers creating together on Glitch, our forums for connecting with the community building on Fastly platforms, and explore our support for open source through our Fast Forward program.

Check out the starting points for developers to learn about and build on Fastly: the Fastly Academy and Developer Hub.

5. Once-in-a-lifetime Event

There's no place like Xcelerate! Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to build meaningful connections with Fastly experts and peers. Wherever you are in your Fastly journey, there's something for everyone.

You'll hear from our customers and pros on topics ranging from how to take advantage of serverless computing to best practices for enhanced security. You'll also get the opportunity to visit our product zone to see live demos, talk to Fastly experts, and even try launching and mitigating your own security attack in real time! (And we would love to meet you IRL!)

See you there!

Don’t miss out on Xcelerate NYC! At Fastly, we value opportunities we can bring together like-minded individuals working hard to power the internet we use every day. That's why Xcelerate is so important to us. We'd love you to be part of our community gathering at Xcelerate NYC on October 9th. 

What are you waiting for? Register today – and invite a coworker! We’ll save you both a seat!  

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