Build Your Own Network

L’avenir des entreprises passe par leurs développeurs

En savoir plus
EntrepriseL’équipe à l’origine de meilleures expériences en ligneCarte réseauUne toute nouvelle architecture pour l’Internet d’aujourd’huiRelations avec les analystes du secteurDécouvrez ce que les analystes du secteur pensent de FastlyNouveautésAnnonces et informations récentesPlateformeLa plateforme qui rend les expériences numériques plus efficaces, plus rapides et plus sécuriséesTémoignages clientsDécouvrez comment les meilleures entreprises du Web réussissentÉvénementsRencontrez-nous lors d’un événementCarrièresRejoignez l’équipe qui crée un meilleur Internet

Plateforme Edge Cloud de Fastly

Voir tous les produits
Distribution de contenu (CDN)Proposez des expériences rapides et personnalisées à l’échelle mondialeStreaming en directProposez des expériences de streaming fluides et efficacesVidéos à la demande (VoD)Offrez d’incroyables expériences de vidéo à la demandeMedia Shield Optimisez les déploiements multi-CDNPackaging à la voléeConditionnez du contenu vidéo à la demande de manière dynamique et en temps réelImage OptimizerTraitement des images rapide et à la pointe de la technologieÉquilibreur de charge (load balancer)Contrôle granulaire des décisions de routageCryptage TLSSimplifiez la gestion du protocole Transport Layer Security (TLS)Origin Connect Connectez-vous directement à FastlyAdresses IPGérez facilement vos adresses IPHTTP/3 et QUICProtocoles modernesAPI de recherche de domainesRecherche instantanée et précise de noms de domaineObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
WAF de nouvelle générationSécurité moderne des applications Web et des API, partout dans le mondeGestion des botsDétectez et neutralisez les attaques de botsProtection contre les attaques par déni de service distribuéAtténuation automatisée des attaques perturbatrices et distribuéesSécurité des APISécurisez vos points de terminaison d'APIProtection côté clientProtégez-vous contre les attaques côté clientGestion des bots d’IAEmpêcher les bots d’IA de copier le contenu d’un site web
Edge ComputeMettez vos applications en périphérie : notre plateforme instantanée vous aide à créer des expériences exceptionnelles pour vos utilisateursBases de données clé-valeurLa bases de données clé-valeur la plus rapide du marché et aussi facile à utiliser que vos outils de base de données habituelsWebsockets &amp; Fanout Une messagerie en temps réel, à l’échelle mondiale, entièrement personnalisable et facile à configurerSDK pour développeursProgrammez les mêmes services que nous utilisons pour créer les produits FastlyEnterprise ServerlessLa plus puissante de toutes les plateformes sans serveur, basée sur des normes ouvertes et intégrée à la suite complète de produits FastlyIAAccélérez vos charges de travail d’IA et gagnez en efficacité grâce à la mise en cache sémantiqueObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCache programmableBénéficiez d'un accès programmatique complet au même système légendaire de mise en cache qui alimente notre CDN.Serveur MCPUn contrôle alimenté par l'IA pour vos services Fastly.
Logging en temps réelDiffusez et analysez des journaux en temps réelEdge ObserverAnalysez les données de trafic en direct et historiquesDomain InspectorÉvalue les informations au niveau du domaineOrigin InspectorConsultez des informations complètes, de l’origine jusqu’à la périphérieAlertesCréez des notifications pour les métriques de serviceLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragissez avec des informations exploitables

Des services exceptionnels pour des résultats exceptionnels

Voir tous les services
Services professionnelsNos experts vous aident à migrer ou optimiser votre service de distributionServices de divertissement en directDes expériences de streaming en direct qui s’adaptent à vos audiencesPlans d’assistanceUne assistance hors pair de bout en boutCDN géréContrôle et flexibilité optimisésServices de sécurité gérésProtection des applications web gérée par des expertsAssistance clientL’assistance Fastly se tient à vos côtés pour développer vos activités

Solutions numériques innovantes

Voir toutes nos solutions
Services de streamingProposez des streamings en direct et à la demande d’une qualité exceptionnelleMédias émergentsDes performances élevées pour les marques de médias émergentesÉdition numériqueJournalisme en temps réel avec des expériences de lecture amélioréesVente au détail et e-commerceDes expériences rapides et personnalisées à grande échelleServices financiersSécurité intégrée pour protéger les données clientsHaute technologieAdaptez instantanément vos performances au rythme de votre croissanceTourisme et hôtellerieDes expériences en ligne personnalisées pour vos invités et visiteursFormation en ligneProposez des formations sécurisées à grande échelleJeuxPropulsez vos joueurs vers la victoire grâce à des téléchargements de jeux ultra-rapides et sécurisésiGamingProposer des expériences de jeu rapides, sûres, ininterrompues et attrayantes en périphérie
Réduction des coûts associés à l’infrastructureRéduisez vos dépenses cloud tout en les rendant plus prévisiblesOptimisation multicloudUnifiez et simplifiez vos ressources cloudConfiance des clientsEn savoir plus sur les initiatives de Fastly pour instaurer une relation de confianceProtection de la vie privéeDécouvrez comment protéger les données de votre utilisateurTableau de bord de performance écologiqueConsultez votre consommation d'électricité et vos émissions de GES pour la plateforme Fastly

Donnez à chaque développeur les moyens de créer des expériences extraordinaires

Essayez Fastly gratuitement
DéveloppeursCréez quelque chose d’incroyable aujourd’huiProgramme Fast ForwardPour un Internet plus fiableOutils de développementDes outils de développement qui donnent un réel avantage aux équipesSDK pour développeursProgrammez les mêmes services que nous utilisons pour créer les produits FastlyCommunautéRejoignez des développeurs du monde entierS’inscrireCréez un compte développeur gratuit

Créez un Internet sûr, rapide et attrayant avec Fastly

Pourquoi s’associer à Fastly ?Proposez des expériences sûres, rapides et attrayantesPartenaires cloudDécouvrez les avantages d’associer Fastly à vos services cloudPartenaires de distributionAméliorez vos offres et capacités avec les produits FastlyPartenaires technologiques et d’intégrationDécouvrez notre réseau de partenaires
Connexion au portail des partenairesAccédez à toutes vos ressources de partenaires FastlyDevenez partenaireDéveloppez votre activité en revendant ou en recommandant des produits FastlyTrouvez un partenaireNous vous mettons en relation avec le partenaire le mieux adapté à vos besoins

Obtenez de l’aide avec Fastly

DocumentationTirez le meilleur parti de FastlyBibliothèque de ressourcesDécouvrir des feuilles de données, des rapports et plus encoreFastly AcademyFormation pratique sur les produits FastlyCentre d’apprentissageEn savoir plus sur les technologies InternetBlogNos dernières idées et réflexionsRecherche dans le domaine de la sécuritéUne sécurité renforcée grâce à la recherchePoint de vue de Fastly Découvrez des points de vue d’experts et des informations sur le secteur
Centre d’assistanceComment pouvons-nous vous aider ?Nous contacterContactez-nous dès aujourd’hui
Revenir au blog

Follow and Subscribe

Disponible uniquement en anglais

Cette page n'est actuellement disponible qu'en anglais. Nous nous excusons pour la gêne occasionnée, merci de revenir sur cette page ultérieurement.

Build Your Own Network

ProduitRéseau de périphérieIngénierie

At Fastly, we’ve been steadily building the world’s most advanced CDN. Since our founding, we’ve expanded the public network to include 17 globally distributed points of presence (POPs) and are now serving more than 20 billion requests per day.

For most of our customers, our public network is an excellent option. Occasionally, however, we’ll encounter a customer with uncommon requirements. For instance, some customers have special privacy concerns and others have too much information to efficiently cache on a shared network.

Instead of adapting the public network to fit these specialized needs, we thought, “Why not let customers build their own CDN?”

How Private CDN Works

When a customer chooses our Private CDN option, we build a set of Fastly cache servers to fit their specific needs. These cache servers are heavy-duty machines that use the same high performance hardware as our public network caches:

  • 2 Intel(R) Xeon(R) CPU E5-2690 @ 2.90GHz

  • 768 GB of RAM (384 GB per Processor)

  • 18 TB of SSD Storage (Intel 3 Series or Samsung 840 Pro Enterprise Series)

After extensive testing, we load the servers with our custom caching software and ship them to locations chosen by the customer. Once they are racked and running, we connect them to our configuration and control layer and they’re ready to serve traffic.

At this point, configuring services works exactly as it would on the public network. The customer can use the Fastly application to load custom Varnish configurations on their private servers. The control layer keeps the private cache servers separated from the public network, and they are only allowed to serve traffic for the customer’s specific websites.

Increase Security & Control

Fastly provides Private CDN customers with dedicated hardware that shares no data with the public network. This allows them to keep their SSL certificates in their own datacenters, segregate content from other customers, and keep full control over the machines, including who can access them.

Save Money

By placing POPs in their own data centers, Fastly’s Private CDN customers have the ability to manage their own network operations costs, data center rates, and bandwidth peering relationships.

Support Large Data Sets

Building a Private CDN allows Fastly customers with particularly large working datasets to keep most of the information at the edge. Having more data at the edge increases the cache hit ratio and ultimately improves performance for end users.

Storing large data sets is particularly appealing for video customers because they have very large storage requirements and can achieve a 100% cache hit ratio at the edge with the right private configuration.

Taking a Hybrid Approach

Finally, customers have the option of using a Public-Private hybrid approach. This works by keeping some of the content on the public network and other content in a custom, private network. The data can be partitioned however a customer desires: by geo-location, service, type of content, etc.

This is a great option for customers whose sites can easily be cached on the public network but have internal services that need to remain private.

Getting Started

Given the traditional difficulties in building a private network for a single company, Fastly makes it possible for a wide range of sites to run their own CDN, including small media companies and large social networks like Twitter (our flagship Private CDN customer).

Fastly makes it easy to build your own CDN. If you’re interested please let us know by emailing support@fastly.com.

Fight slow. Go Fastly.

Prêt à commencer ?

Contactez-nous dès aujourd’hui
Parler à un expert