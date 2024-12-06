TLS Key Size: Why Bigger isn't Always Better | Fastly

L’avenir des entreprises passe par leurs développeurs

En savoir plus
EntrepriseL’équipe à l’origine de meilleures expériences en ligneCarte réseauUne toute nouvelle architecture pour l’Internet d’aujourd’huiRelations avec les analystes du secteurDécouvrez ce que les analystes du secteur pensent de FastlyNouveautésAnnonces et informations récentesPlateformeLa plateforme qui rend les expériences numériques plus efficaces, plus rapides et plus sécuriséesTémoignages clientsDécouvrez comment les meilleures entreprises du Web réussissentÉvénementsRencontrez-nous lors d’un événementCarrièresRejoignez l’équipe qui crée un meilleur Internet

Plateforme Edge Cloud de Fastly

Voir tous les produits
Distribution de contenu (CDN)Proposez des expériences rapides et personnalisées à l’échelle mondialeStreaming en directProposez des expériences de streaming fluides et efficacesVidéos à la demande (VoD)Offrez d’incroyables expériences de vidéo à la demandeMedia Shield Optimisez les déploiements multi-CDNPackaging à la voléeConditionnez du contenu vidéo à la demande de manière dynamique et en temps réelImage OptimizerTraitement des images rapide et à la pointe de la technologieÉquilibreur de charge (load balancer)Contrôle granulaire des décisions de routageCryptage TLSSimplifiez la gestion du protocole Transport Layer Security (TLS)Origin Connect Connectez-vous directement à FastlyAdresses IPGérez facilement vos adresses IPHTTP/3 et QUICProtocoles modernesAPI de recherche de domainesRecherche instantanée et précise de noms de domaineObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
WAF de nouvelle générationSécurité moderne des applications Web et des API, partout dans le mondeGestion des botsDétectez et neutralisez les attaques de botsProtection contre les attaques par déni de service distribuéAtténuation automatisée des attaques perturbatrices et distribuéesSécurité des APISécurisez vos points de terminaison d'APIProtection côté clientProtégez-vous contre les attaques côté clientGestion des bots d’IAEmpêcher les bots d’IA de copier le contenu d’un site web
Edge ComputeMettez vos applications en périphérie : notre plateforme instantanée vous aide à créer des expériences exceptionnelles pour vos utilisateursBases de données clé-valeurLa bases de données clé-valeur la plus rapide du marché et aussi facile à utiliser que vos outils de base de données habituelsWebsockets &amp; Fanout Une messagerie en temps réel, à l’échelle mondiale, entièrement personnalisable et facile à configurerSDK pour développeursProgrammez les mêmes services que nous utilisons pour créer les produits FastlyEnterprise ServerlessLa plus puissante de toutes les plateformes sans serveur, basée sur des normes ouvertes et intégrée à la suite complète de produits FastlyIAAccélérez vos charges de travail d’IA et gagnez en efficacité grâce à la mise en cache sémantiqueObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCache programmableBénéficiez d'un accès programmatique complet au même système légendaire de mise en cache qui alimente notre CDN.Serveur MCPUn contrôle alimenté par l'IA pour vos services Fastly.
Logging en temps réelDiffusez et analysez des journaux en temps réelEdge ObserverAnalysez les données de trafic en direct et historiquesDomain InspectorÉvalue les informations au niveau du domaineOrigin InspectorConsultez des informations complètes, de l’origine jusqu’à la périphérieAlertesCréez des notifications pour les métriques de serviceLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragissez avec des informations exploitables

Des services exceptionnels pour des résultats exceptionnels

Voir tous les services
Services professionnelsNos experts vous aident à migrer ou optimiser votre service de distributionServices de divertissement en directDes expériences de streaming en direct qui s’adaptent à vos audiencesPlans d’assistanceUne assistance hors pair de bout en boutCDN géréContrôle et flexibilité optimisésServices de sécurité gérésProtection des applications web gérée par des expertsAssistance clientL’assistance Fastly se tient à vos côtés pour développer vos activités

Solutions numériques innovantes

Voir toutes nos solutions
Services de streamingProposez des streamings en direct et à la demande d’une qualité exceptionnelleMédias émergentsDes performances élevées pour les marques de médias émergentesÉdition numériqueJournalisme en temps réel avec des expériences de lecture amélioréesVente au détail et e-commerceDes expériences rapides et personnalisées à grande échelleServices financiersSécurité intégrée pour protéger les données clientsHaute technologieAdaptez instantanément vos performances au rythme de votre croissanceTourisme et hôtellerieDes expériences en ligne personnalisées pour vos invités et visiteursFormation en ligneProposez des formations sécurisées à grande échelleJeuxPropulsez vos joueurs vers la victoire grâce à des téléchargements de jeux ultra-rapides et sécurisésiGamingProposer des expériences de jeu rapides, sûres, ininterrompues et attrayantes en périphérie
Réduction des coûts associés à l’infrastructureRéduisez vos dépenses cloud tout en les rendant plus prévisiblesOptimisation multicloudUnifiez et simplifiez vos ressources cloudConfiance des clientsEn savoir plus sur les initiatives de Fastly pour instaurer une relation de confianceProtection de la vie privéeDécouvrez comment protéger les données de votre utilisateurTableau de bord de performance écologiqueConsultez votre consommation d'électricité et vos émissions de GES pour la plateforme Fastly

Donnez à chaque développeur les moyens de créer des expériences extraordinaires

Essayez Fastly gratuitement
DéveloppeursCréez quelque chose d’incroyable aujourd’huiProgramme Fast ForwardPour un Internet plus fiableOutils de développementDes outils de développement qui donnent un réel avantage aux équipesSDK pour développeursProgrammez les mêmes services que nous utilisons pour créer les produits FastlyCommunautéRejoignez des développeurs du monde entierS’inscrireCréez un compte développeur gratuit

Créez un Internet sûr, rapide et attrayant avec Fastly

Pourquoi s’associer à Fastly ?Proposez des expériences sûres, rapides et attrayantesPartenaires cloudDécouvrez les avantages d’associer Fastly à vos services cloudPartenaires de distributionAméliorez vos offres et capacités avec les produits FastlyPartenaires technologiques et d’intégrationDécouvrez notre réseau de partenaires
Connexion au portail des partenairesAccédez à toutes vos ressources de partenaires FastlyDevenez partenaireDéveloppez votre activité en revendant ou en recommandant des produits FastlyTrouvez un partenaireNous vous mettons en relation avec le partenaire le mieux adapté à vos besoins

Obtenez de l’aide avec Fastly

DocumentationTirez le meilleur parti de FastlyBibliothèque de ressourcesDécouvrir des feuilles de données, des rapports et plus encoreFastly AcademyFormation pratique sur les produits FastlyCentre d’apprentissageEn savoir plus sur les technologies InternetBlogNos dernières idées et réflexionsRecherche dans le domaine de la sécuritéUne sécurité renforcée grâce à la recherchePoint de vue de Fastly Découvrez des points de vue d’experts et des informations sur le secteur
Centre d’assistanceComment pouvons-nous vous aider ?Nous contacterContactez-nous dès aujourd’hui
Revenir au blog

Follow and Subscribe

Disponible uniquement en anglais

Cette page n'est actuellement disponible qu'en anglais. Nous nous excusons pour la gêne occasionnée, merci de revenir sur cette page ultérieurement.

TLS Key Size: Why Bigger isn't Always Better | Fastly

Wayne Thayer

Senior Director of Engineering, Fastly

SécuritéPerformancesIngénierie

Configuring TLS can involve some complex choices. This is certainly true when it comes to the size (number of bits) of the encryption keys used in server certificates. It might seem prudent to choose a 4096-bit RSA key over the typical 2048-bit variety, especially when there is a need to protect information that is encrypted today for many years into the future. To explain why this decision is not so straightforward, we need to examine the function of the TLS certificate and the cryptographic operations used by TLS. Let’s dig in.

In all versions of the TLS protocol, the certificate plays a very specific role: it is used when validating the hostname of the website and facilitates the creation of a session key that is used to protect the data in transit. This means that the strength of the session key is at least as important as the certificate's key in protecting your data.

The strength of the session key is determined by the “cipher suite” that is agreed upon between the browser and the web server when establishing a TLS connection. The cipher suite also defines the method used to establish the session key. Forward Secrecy (FS) is a property of modern key agreement mechanisms that ensures that the certificate's private key can’t be used to recover the session keys. When a key agreement mechanism that provides FS is in use, a compromised key represented in the certificate cannot be used to recreate old session keys. Even if the encrypted TLS data is stored for a long time, cracking the certificate's key will not allow the data to be compromised. In short, a compromise of your web server won’t allow the attacker to decrypt TLS traffic that was sent prior to the compromise. 

By default, the Fastly CDN is configured to use FS when the browser supports it, and customers can ensure FS by requiring connections to use TLS 1.3, the latest version of the protocol, which only permits FS cipher suites, or by requesting a custom TLS configuration.

A modern CDN gives you huge improvements in caching, SEO, performance, conversions, & more.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) periodically publishes recommendations on the use of cryptographic algorithms. They define the relative protection provided by different types of algorithms in “bits of security.” NIST recommends the use of keys with a minimum strength of 112 bits of security to protect data until 2030, and 128 bits of security thereafter. A 2048-bit RSA key provides 112-bit of security. Given that TLS certificates are valid for a maximum of one year, 2048-bit RSA key length fulfills the NIST recommendation until late in this decade. In addition, PCI DSS requires the use of “strong cryptography” which is currently defined as RSA 2048-bit or ECC 224-bit (or higher) encryption keys.

Even if a larger 4096-bit RSA key isn’t necessary, what can it hurt? The answer is: performance. Longer keys require more computation time on both the server and the client. On Fastly servers, we recently measured 2048-bit verification operations running four times faster than 4096-bit RSA key verification. When that impact is combined with the additional data that must be transmitted to the client when using a 4096-bit RSA server and intermediate certificate, the impact on performance is small, but material. By choosing to use a smaller key each year when renewing a certificate, you can enjoy better performance until it is time to begin using stronger keys.

An even better solution to this problem is to switch from RSA to ECDSA keys. ECDSA uses a different mathematical construct than RSA and results in much smaller key sizes providing strong levels of protection. A 256-bit ECDSA key provides 128-bits of security, equivalent to a 3072-bit RSA key. Now that Fastly supports ECDSA certificates, there is no longer any need to trade off performance for the increased security offered by a certificate that uses 4096-bit RSA keys. If you are concerned about switching to a relatively new cryptographic algorithm (ECDSA was invented in the 1990s), then you might want to look around. A recent visit to Google.com returned an ECDSA certificate.

In summary, the configuration of your web server is a critical factor in protecting data transmitted over TLS now and in the future. This involves some potential tradeoffs between security and compatibility with older clients that may not support TLS 1.3. Mozilla publishes recommended configurations that take these tradeoffs into consideration. For TLS server certificates, 2048-bit RSA keys or 256-bit ECDSA keys currently provide the best combination of security and performance. Consider the role of the certificate and the impact on performance before choosing a larger key.

Four Things Every Security Director Should Know About GraphQL

An increasing number of developer teams are using GraphQL due to its efficiency, speed, and specificity over other query languages such as REST and SOAP. Educate yourself on GraphQL and how to make sure you're getting ahead of any security considerations for your applications and APIs using it. Download the white paper

Prêt à commencer ?

Contactez-nous dès aujourd’hui
Parler à un expert