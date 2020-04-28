Aaron Turner
Senior Engineer, Fastly
Porting JavaScript (or TypeScript) to AssemblyScript
In this post, we’ll show you how AssemblyScript and JavaScript are closely related with a deep dive into the process of porting common JavaScript applications to AssemblyScript and the considerations that come along with it.
Meet AssemblyScript: your next computing language
AssemblyScript is a variant of TypeScript that produces WebAssembly binaries, the binary format that powers Fastly’s Compute@Edge. It’s a new technology supported by all major browsers, and relative to JavaScript, it offers predictable performance, making WebAssembly well suited for computationally intensive tasks. Let’s dig in on why AssemblyScript is your next computing language.
Evaluating new languages for Compute
Learn about our process and approach for evaluating which new languages our serverless compute environment — Compute — will support next.