Porting JavaScript (or TypeScript) to AssemblyScript Aaron Turner In this post, we’ll show you how AssemblyScript and JavaScript are closely related with a deep dive into the process of porting common JavaScript applications to AssemblyScript and the considerations that come along with it. 21 dicembre 2020

Meet AssemblyScript: your next computing language Aaron Turner AssemblyScript is a variant of TypeScript that produces WebAssembly binaries, the binary format that powers Fastly’s Compute@Edge. It’s a new technology supported by all major browsers, and relative to JavaScript, it offers predictable performance, making WebAssembly well suited for computationally intensive tasks. Let’s dig in on why AssemblyScript is your next computing language. 29 ottobre 2020