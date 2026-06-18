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Alisha Stull
Partner Engineer, Google Cloud
Alisha Stull is a Partner Engineer at Google Cloud, where she leads technical collaborations to drive digital transformation. She specializes in guiding enterprises through complex cloud adoption and AI integration, focusing on scalable, value-driven infrastructure. Alisha helps organizations on technical enablement, growing co-sell revenue through GCP marketplace, and co-innovation with strategic ISV partners.
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Deploying Fastly's Next-Gen WAF with Google Cloud Service Extensions to Help Secure Traffic at Scale
Discover how Fastly's Next-Gen WAF and Google Cloud Service Extensions deliver real-time threat protection, scalable security, and low-latency performance.