#hugops for vibe coders Anil Dash What happens when a vibe coder gets hacked? Learn how to create secure and scalable applications, while fostering a supportive community for both new and experienced developers. 01 aprile 2025

Can we be normal about AI now that DeepSeek happened? Anil Dash Explore the evolving landscape of AI in the wake of DeepSeek's impact, as businesses shift from hype-driven spending to rational adoption. 04 marzo 2025

How to Save Christmas for Beyoncé Anil Dash This Christmas, Netflix is bringing the world a Beyoncé halftime show, promising unforgettable moments - but will this massive live event go off without a hitch? 16 dicembre 2024

Everything we announced at our first Fastly Special Event Anil Dash Fastly is making the internet better in an instant! In case you missed our first-ever special event for developers, check out all the highlights, features, and fun from the day! 20 giugno 2024

What can you actually do to reduce the threat of hacks like xz? Anil Dash With the recent xz hack in the news, it's crucial to support maintainers of open source projects. Fastly has been doing just that with our open source program, Fast Forward. 03 aprile 2024

A new level of security called for by the White House and Office of the National Cyber Director Anil Dash, Luke Wagner The White House and Office of the National Cyber Director called for the adoption of memory safe languages, and we see a way for existing code be more memory safe as well. 27 febbraio 2024

Don’t just take our word for it — Forrester says that Fastly Compute is a “Leader” Anil Dash The report recognizes Fastly as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Edge Development Platforms, Q4 2023. 27 novembre 2023

Your most-requested update for Fastly developer accounts Anil Dash Fastly offers free TLS services so developers can test out Fastly with fewer barriers. 05 aprile 2023

Building a Collaborative Internet Anil Dash The most powerful thing about the internet isn’t the technology it's built on; it’s the people building and using it. 08 novembre 2022

Privacy Week Ends, But Work Continues | Fastly Anil Dash Many companies across our industry agree that privacy is a human right. We love to hear that. At Fastly, we understand that privacy is just the right thing to do 30 settembre 2022