Anil Dash
VP Developer Experience, Fastly
#hugops for vibe coders
What happens when a vibe coder gets hacked? Learn how to create secure and scalable applications, while fostering a supportive community for both new and experienced developers.
Can we be normal about AI now that DeepSeek happened?
Explore the evolving landscape of AI in the wake of DeepSeek's impact, as businesses shift from hype-driven spending to rational adoption.
How to Save Christmas for Beyoncé
This Christmas, Netflix is bringing the world a Beyoncé halftime show, promising unforgettable moments - but will this massive live event go off without a hitch?
Everything we announced at our first Fastly Special Event
Fastly is making the internet better in an instant! In case you missed our first-ever special event for developers, check out all the highlights, features, and fun from the day!
What can you actually do to reduce the threat of hacks like xz?
With the recent xz hack in the news, it's crucial to support maintainers of open source projects. Fastly has been doing just that with our open source program, Fast Forward.
A new level of security called for by the White House and Office of the National Cyber Director
The White House and Office of the National Cyber Director called for the adoption of memory safe languages, and we see a way for existing code be more memory safe as well.
Don’t just take our word for it — Forrester says that Fastly Compute is a “Leader”
The report recognizes Fastly as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Edge Development Platforms, Q4 2023.
Your most-requested update for Fastly developer accounts
Fastly offers free TLS services so developers can test out Fastly with fewer barriers.
Building a Collaborative Internet
The most powerful thing about the internet isn’t the technology it's built on; it’s the people building and using it.
Privacy Week Ends, But Work Continues | Fastly
Many companies across our industry agree that privacy is a human right. We love to hear that. At Fastly, we understand that privacy is just the right thing to do
A QUIC chat with Jana Iyengar: Rebuilding fundamental standards of the web
A can’t-miss conversation with Fastly’s VP of Product, Infrastructure Services, Jana Iyengar about getting his hands dirty among a whole community of brilliant people who have been busy rebuilding the fundamental standards that underpin the internet that we all use every day.