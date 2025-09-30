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Anna Jensen
Technical Product Manager
Anna Jensen (she/her) is a Technical Product Manager for security products at Fastly.
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The Sleep Test: How Embracing Chaos Unlocks API Resilience
Learn how Fastly's API Discovery and new Inventory feature unlock API resilience for platform engineers by embracing chaos and strategic, thoughtful planning.
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Your API Catalog Just Got an Upgrade
Discover, monitor, and secure your APIs with Fastly API Discovery. Get instant visibility, cut the noise, and keep your APIs secure and compliant.
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Make Sense of Chaos with Fastly API Discovery
Discover, monitor, and secure your APIs with Fastly API Discovery. Get instant visibility, cut the noise, and keep your APIs secure and compliant.