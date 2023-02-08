Arun Kumar
Ricercatore senior in materia di sicurezza, Fastly
DDoS in February
Fastly's February 2025 DDoS report reveals a 285% month-over-month surge in DDoS attacks. Learn about key trends, targeted industries, and actionable security guidance.
DDoS in January
Stay informed with Fastly's monthly DDoS report, highlighting a 14.5% rise in attacks. Utilize our data-driven insights to bolster your application's security.
Back to Basics of Automated Attacks: Account Takeover
Explore account takeover attacks and mitigations including modern authentication with 2FA/passkeys, and anti-bot measures to enhance account security.
How to Protect Against Credential Stuffing
In this post, we will discuss a low latency approach to detect these attacks by co-locating the password hashes in a KV Store, along with Compute on Fastly’s edge.
Network Effect Threat Report: Uncovering the power of collective threat intelligence
Announcing the Network Effect Threat Report, Fastly’s threat intelligence report with insights based on unique data from April to June of 2023
CVE-2023-34362: Progress MOVEit Transfer SQL Injection Vulnerability
What you need to know about CVE-2023-34362: Progress MOVEit Transfer SQL Injection Vulnerability
Examining Chrome's TLS ClientHello Permutation | Fastly
On January 20th, Chrome shipped an update that changed the profile of one of the most popular TLS client fingerprinting algorithms, JA3. In this short blog post we’ll describe the change and our observations across Fastly's network.