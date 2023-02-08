DDoS in February Arun Kumar, David King, + 1 more Fastly's February 2025 DDoS report reveals a 285% month-over-month surge in DDoS attacks. Learn about key trends, targeted industries, and actionable security guidance. 06 marzo 2025

DDoS in January Arun Kumar, David King, + 1 more Stay informed with Fastly's monthly DDoS report, highlighting a 14.5% rise in attacks. Utilize our data-driven insights to bolster your application's security. 06 febbraio 2025

Back to Basics of Automated Attacks: Account Takeover Arun Kumar, Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly Explore account takeover attacks and mitigations including modern authentication with 2FA/passkeys, and anti-bot measures to enhance account security. 09 luglio 2024

How to Protect Against Credential Stuffing Arun Kumar, Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly In this post, we will discuss a low latency approach to detect these attacks by co-locating the password hashes in a KV Store, along with Compute on Fastly’s edge. 23 febbraio 2024

Network Effect Threat Report: Uncovering the power of collective threat intelligence Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, Simran Khalsa, + 3 more Announcing the Network Effect Threat Report, Fastly’s threat intelligence report with insights based on unique data from April to June of 2023 03 agosto 2023

CVE-2023-34362: Progress MOVEit Transfer SQL Injection Vulnerability Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, Simran Khalsa, + 3 more What you need to know about CVE-2023-34362: Progress MOVEit Transfer SQL Injection Vulnerability 09 giugno 2023