Fastly Fanout makes stateful real-time communications easy Ashley Vassell Fastly Fanout makes stateful, real-time communications easy for everyone – with or without WebSockets. Fanout takes the load off of you by taking the load off your origin. 19 settembre 2023

Building in Real-Time with Pushpin Ashley Vassell We are excited to announce that Pushpin is now part of the Fast Forward program! It acts as a proxy server that pins client connections open, making it easy to build real-time API endpoints. 29 giugno 2023

Compute + Edge Messaging? Introducing Fanout Ashley Vassell Fastly’s Fanout, a pub/sub style message bus built on Fastly infrastructure that operates in the Edge Messaging space, is now available in Limited Availability. 31 gennaio 2023

Introducing WebSocket Support for all Fastly customers! Ashley Vassell Today, Fastly announces support for WebSockets on Delivery and Compute services in General Availability! 10 novembre 2022