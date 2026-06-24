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Barath Raghavan
Ingegnere esperto
Barath Raghavan is a Distinguished Engineer at Fastly, working across AI, machine learning, edge protocols, privacy, and security. He is also on the faculty at the University of Southern California, where he co-directs the Networked Systems Lab. His career spans more than two decades of research and engineering focused on Internet architecture, network security, and distributed systems.
Using the Gini Coefficient to Plan Edge Capacity
Discover how Fastly uses the Gini coefficient, a metric usually reserved for economics, to model edge traffic inequality, improve cache efficiency, and plan capacity.