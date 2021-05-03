Seven Ways to Deploy Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF in Kubernetes Brendon Macaraeg DevOps teams adopt new tools and frameworks like application containers and Kubernetes, a container orchestration system, to more efficiently and quickly build and release applications. 18 ottobre 2022

DevOps Practices Primed to Combat Threats | Fastly Brendon Macaraeg Organizations implementing DevOps practices often sacrifice security for speed, exposing them to potential threats. In reality though, many DevOps practices are already primed for security initiatives. 04 ottobre 2021

Integrating Security in DevOps Brendon Macaraeg Your organization may have operational and cultural roadblocks to overcome when it comes to integrating security and DevOps. These tips can help you ensure a smooth transition to more secure DevOps. 13 settembre 2021

Legacy vs next-gen WAF: the differences matter Brendon Macaraeg Compare legacy versus next-gen WAFs to see what sets them apart. Determine if your company can benefit from a next-gen approach. 07 settembre 2021

Introducing right-sized web app and API protection packages Brendon Macaraeg Today, we launched Fastly Secure packages, a unified web app and API security solution that provides “right-sized” protection for any organization at a spend level that works for a variety of budgets. 27 luglio 2021

New research shows security tooling is at a tipping point Brendon Macaraeg We released a new report today in partnership with ESG Research that reveals some fascinating insights into the state of web application security tooling. 12 luglio 2021

How to recognize and repel four high-risk attack types Brendon Macaraeg After years of helping protect companies across a variety of industries, we’ve come to recognize four common risk attack types. Here’s how they work and how to counter them. 25 giugno 2021

Suggestive signals: how to tell good bot traffic from bad Brendon Macaraeg While some bots are benign search engine crawlers or website health monitors, others are on the prowl with nefarious intent, looking to execute account takeovers and compromise APIs. In this post, we’ll look at how to tell them apart in order to allow the good bots and block the bad ones. 16 giugno 2021

Answers to your top Kubernetes security questions Brendon Macaraeg As Kubernetes has become widespread for container orchestration needs, it’s natural for security questions to arise. Here are answers to the Kubernetes questions we hear most often. 24 maggio 2021

More is less: stop adding to your security tool technical debt Brendon Macaraeg Throwing new security tools at new threats results in scattershot protection and builds technical debt. Organizations need uniform protection for applications and APIs, regardless of where they live. 05 maggio 2021