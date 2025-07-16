Brian Haberman
Distinguished Engineer
Brian is a Distinguished Engineer focused on fleet resiliency, post-incident response, and building cohesive teams. He is a long-time contributor to Internet standards as both a technical contributor and a leader. Brian also contributes his time to the Internet Society Board or Trustees and the NetDev Foundation Governing Board. Prior to Fastly, he worked at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in a variety of technical leadership roles.
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An Indispensable Pillar of Resilience - The Human
The human operator is the ultimate pillar of resilience. Learn how Fastly empowers engineers to handle novel failures, drive systemic learning, and achieve antifragility.
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Deploy for Performance: Fastly’s Principles of Infrastructure Diversity and Soft Control
Discover Fastly's core resilience principles: Infrastructure Diversity prevents outages, and Soft Influence optimizes traffic for peak performance.
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Build for Scale: Fastly’s Principles of Distributed Decision Making and Self-healing Systems
Learn how Fastly's distributed decision-making and self-healing systems build a resilient, high-performance network. Discover key benefits and examples.
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Design for Chaos: Fastly’s Principles of Fault Isolation and Graceful Degradation
Learn how Fastly builds a resilient CDN through fault isolation & graceful degradation. Discover our principles for minimizing disruption & ensuring continuous service.
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Fastly’s Pillars of Resilience: Building a More Robust Internet
Discover Fastly's Pillars of Resilience: unwavering availability, minimized latency, and disruption resistance for a robust internet experience with our global network.
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Demystifying Fastly’s Defense Against HTTP Desynchronization Attacks
Learn how Fastly's robust architecture and strict protocol parsing defend against HTTP desynchronization attacks, ensuring your web applications are secure.
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Fastly’s Edge Network: Building for Availability
Learn how Fastly's resilient edge network architecture ensures availability during major internet outages, minimizing impact on customer traffic.