Be among the first to try the greatest KV Store ever made Dennis Martensson, Bryan Hackett Discover a new level of speed with our data storage solution that outperforms traditional KV stores. Build something amazing today! 26 marzo 2024

Fastly Stores power fast decisions and edge data access MJ Jones, Bryan Hackett We are pleased to announce that two key offerings of our edge data solutions, KV Store and Config Store, are now available. 07 agosto 2023