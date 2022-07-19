Chris Buckley
Principal Sales Engineer, Fastly
Chris Buckley is a Principal Sales Engineer at Fastly, who has built and managed internet-scale systems and infrastructure for over 20 years. He brings a depth of knowledge in leading various digital and cloud transformations in the Media & Entertainment space. Before joining Fastly, Chris was the Director of DevOps at Business Insider (now Insider, Inc.), and Opti9 Technologies overseeing tier 3 systems support and NOC teams.
-
Key Trends in Edge Computing and AI Adoption: A Conversation with Google Cloud
Learn about the latest trends in edge computing, including insights from industry experts on how AI and modern CDNs are reshaping content delivery and user interaction.
-
Five ways to make your CDN work harder for you
There are many more well-documented reasons to make a CDN part of your distribution. In this blog post we examine some lesser-known rationales to help you scale and improve your business.