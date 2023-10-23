Cody Arnold
Sr. Director, Advanced Professional Services, Fastly
Cody Arnold is the Senior Director of Advanced Professional Services (Security Services, Security Support, QUAC) at Fastly. Having been in the Tech industry for more than a decade, Cody has served in various Analyst, Engineering and leadership positions. He has been in customer-facing roles for most of his career and is hyper-focused on Fastly customers having a world-class experience whether it's during an attack or a simple support request. When Cody is not supporting his Fastly employees and customers, you will find him coaching youth sports, cheering for the Atlanta Braves and working on his farm.
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Under Attack? How Fastly Can Help
Under attack? Fastly's CSOC provides human-led security with a median 1-minute response time for critical DDoS and security threats.
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Increasing the accessibility of managed security services
Make world-class protection accessible. Fastly’s new Managed Security Professional delivers 24/7 expert defense for your most critical apps and APIs.
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Creating industry-leading managed security commitments
Get proactive commitments to your security with Fastly’s industry-first Time to Notify SLA for its Managed Security Service customers.
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Thriving amidst chaos: Managed security tips for Black Friday weekend
Struggling with the chaos of the Black Friday weekend? A Managed Security Provider can alleviate a lot of the stress that comes with the busy shopping season.