Corben Henry
Director of Customer Escalations and PMO, Fastly
Corben is Head of Customer Incident Response for Fastly, where he works with engineering and customer facing teams across the world to deliver prompt customer notifications and transparent customer communications post incident by managing our Status Page tooling and owning our Fastly Service Advisories processes. Prior to joining Fastly in 2019, he was a Quality and Compliance Manager at Arrow Electronics, INC., where he worked to create and implement a globally certified Supply Chain Compliance and Quality Management program.
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Enhancing Security and Transparency: Introducing Private Notifications for Fastly Maintenance and Incidents
Improve incident response with Fastly’s private status page. Receive secure, service-specific maintenance and DDoS updates via SSO and Slack.
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Introducing the Redesigned Fastly Status Page
The Fastly status page is unveiling a new design and enhanced functionality, including information on more products, as well as improved preferences on customer view, subscriptions, and notifications.