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Daniel Cummings
VP Media & Entertainment Group, Fastly
Daniel Cummings leads Fastly’s Media & Entertainment sales organization, where he builds strategic partnerships with the world’s top content, gaming, media, and entertainment brands. He drives collaborative solutions that deliver high-performance edge infrastructure across cloud, CDN, and digital experiences.
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Navigating the Privacy-Performance Paradox
Empower publishers to thrive in a privacy-first world with Trusted Server, built on Fastly Compute. Reclaim control of ad strategy and data.