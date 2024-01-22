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Delen Trance
Product Marketing Manager, Fastly
Delen Trance is a Product Marketing Manager on the Network Services team, focusing on Observability.
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Alerts Just Got Easier to Find – Here Are 6 to Set Up First
Fastly's new notification center centralizes observability, spend, and service advisories. Learn the 6 essential alerts every engineering team needs.
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Upgrading Visibility for Compute with Domain Inspector
Fastly's Domain Inspector now supports Compute. Get robust domain-level observability, real-time traffic visibility, and faster troubleshooting at the edge.
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Fastly Packages Just Got an Upgrade
Fastly's product packages just got even better. Check out the latest features coming to our Network Services package and more!