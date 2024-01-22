Alerts Just Got Easier to Find – Here Are 6 to Set Up First Delen Trance, Dibakar Das Fastly's new notification center centralizes observability, spend, and service advisories. Learn the 6 essential alerts every engineering team needs. 26 febbraio 2026

Upgrading Visibility for Compute with Domain Inspector Namit Shivaram, Delen Trance Fastly's Domain Inspector now supports Compute. Get robust domain-level observability, real-time traffic visibility, and faster troubleshooting at the edge. 10 dicembre 2025