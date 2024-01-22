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Delen Trance
Product Marketing Manager, Fastly
Delen Trance is a Product Marketing Manager on the Network Services team, focusing on Observability.
How to Prove the Business Value of Your Edge Infrastructure
Stop the "silent performance" problem. Discover how to prove the business value of your edge infrastructure with Fastly's new ROI-focused reporting.
Alerts Just Got Easier to Find – Here Are 6 to Set Up First
Fastly's new notification center centralizes observability, spend, and service advisories. Learn the 6 essential alerts every engineering team needs.
Upgrading Visibility for Compute with Domain Inspector
Fastly's Domain Inspector now supports Compute. Get robust domain-level observability, real-time traffic visibility, and faster troubleshooting at the edge.
Fastly Packages Just Got an Upgrade
Fastly's product packages just got even better. Check out the latest features coming to our Network Services package and more!