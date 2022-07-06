James Sherry
Staff Product Manager, Fastly
Meet Image Optimizer in Compute: Flexible Image Workflows at the Edge
Fastly’s Image Optimizer is now available in Compute, letting developers build flexible, programmable image optimization workflows at the edge with full control and scale.
Trust at Scale with Fastly Image Optimizer and C2PA
Fastly Image Optimizer now supports C2PA, enabling verifiable content authenticity. Combat misinformation and build trust with secure image provenance at scale.
Free Egress and Operations with Object Storage Changes Everything for Image Optimization
Unlock cost-effective image optimization with Fastly Object Storage. Zero egress & operations fees for superior performance. Scale freely & iterate rapidly.
Brotli: Compressing Data Efficiently | Fastly
As the importance of web performance is clear, more and more are adopting standardized metrics for measuring performance like Core Web Vitals that provide standard quality signals to track.
Four reasons you should try Fastly’s Image Optimizer
Major brands with strong web presences like The Guardian and Big Cartel rely on Image Optimizer to serve pixel-perfect images on the fly. Here are four reasons why you should try it out too.