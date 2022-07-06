Meet Image Optimizer in Compute: Flexible Image Workflows at the Edge James Sherry Fastly’s Image Optimizer is now available in Compute, letting developers build flexible, programmable image optimization workflows at the edge with full control and scale. 18 novembre 2025

Trust at Scale with Fastly Image Optimizer and C2PA James Sherry Fastly Image Optimizer now supports C2PA, enabling verifiable content authenticity. Combat misinformation and build trust with secure image provenance at scale. 12 agosto 2025

Free Egress and Operations with Object Storage Changes Everything for Image Optimization James Sherry Unlock cost-effective image optimization with Fastly Object Storage. Zero egress & operations fees for superior performance. Scale freely & iterate rapidly. 07 luglio 2025

Brotli: Compressing Data Efficiently | Fastly James Sherry As the importance of web performance is clear, more and more are adopting standardized metrics for measuring performance like Core Web Vitals that provide standard quality signals to track. 07 febbraio 2023