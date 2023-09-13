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Jaskirat Singh Randhawa
Sr. Product Manager, Compute, Fastly
Jaskirat è Senior Product Manager per Compute. Si concentra nel consentire agli sviluppatore di costruire e distribuire app con le potenzialità di WebAssembly su Compute. Prima di occuparsi della gestione del prodotto, aveva una formazione in ingegneria, arte, design e sviluppo software.
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