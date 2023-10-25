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Marcus Barczak
Senior Principal Engineer, Fastly
Marcus is a Senior Principal Engineer within Fastly’s Network Systems group. He has a lifelong love of observing distributed systems in production, and uses his decades of experience to draw insight from the firehose of telemetry data that flows through the Fastly network.
How Fastly Protects its customers from Massive DDoS threats including the novel Rapid Reset attack
The Rapid Reset DDoS attack did not affect Fastly traffic because we can automatically detect and defend against attacks that others can’t.