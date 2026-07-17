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Michael Cangelose
Product Manager
Michael Cangelose is a Product Manager at Fastly, leading the strategy behind Fastly's international network expansion — new points-of-presence, embedded edge partnerships, and the stats/billing infrastructure that support them. His career spans nearly a decade of product leadership focused on AI/ML-powered automation, observability, and customer experience across the networking and cloud infrastructure industry.
Mapping the Beautiful Game: How the World Cup Reshapes U.S. Internet Traffic
What can internet traffic tell us about World Cup fans? Fastly data reveals the teams and matches that captured attention across the U.S.