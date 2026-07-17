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Rebecca McCrory
Senior Data Analyst
Rebecca is a Senior Data Analyst at Fastly, investigating trends across the entire Product portfolio. Prior to Fastly, she worked in both the media analytics and rental industries. When not data spelunking, she enjoys reading books and taking long walks with her dog.
Mapping the Beautiful Game: How the World Cup Reshapes U.S. Internet Traffic
What can internet traffic tell us about World Cup fans? Fastly data reveals the teams and matches that captured attention across the U.S.