Simran Khalsa
Ricercatore della sicurezza
Page 1 of 2
CVE-2026-82329: JFrog Artifactory Authentication Bypass Exploitation Activity
Attacks targeting JFrog Artifactory (CVE-2026-82329) exploded in 72 hours. Fastly threat intelligence breaks down the mass scanning surge—and how our virtual patch protects you today.
ToolShell Remote Code Execution in Microsoft SharePoint: CVE-2025-53770 & CVE-2025-53771
Microsoft revealed two critical vulnerabilities, CVE-2025-53771 and CVE-2025-53770, actively exploited to compromise SharePoint servers.
Smarter Security Operations: Embracing Detection-as-Code
Modernize security with Detection-as-Code. Learn how to automate threat detection & response using DevSecOps & tools like Fastly's WAF Simulator.
Security Without Speed Bumps: Why a WAF Simulator Transforms DevSecOps Workflows
Learn about Fastly's WAF Simulator and how it transforms DevSecOps workflows by enabling integrated, continuous, and automated security testing.
DDoS in December
Discover the latest trends and actionable insights on application DDoS attacks in December 2024. Strengthen your security with our expert analysis and guidance.
Detection as Code with Fastly's WAF Simulator
Being able to test and validate rule behavior is critical to a maintainable WAF. With our WAF Simulator, you can validate rules in a safe simulation environment.
Active exploitation of unauthenticated stored XSS vulnerabilities in WordPress Plugins
We have observed active exploitation attempts targeting three high-severity CVEs: CVE-2024-2194, CVE-2023-6961, and CVE-2023-40000.
Cyber 5 Threat Insights
To gain a broader understanding of the threat landscape during "Cyber 5" weekend, we analyzed attack activities with a particular focus on commerce sites.
WAF Simulator: Transforming DevSecOps Workflows
We're excited to announce Fastly's new WAF Simulator, which simplifies the testing process and provides the following key benefits.
Patch that Vuln! Identify, Triage, and Qualify CVEs
Vulnerabilities are an unfortunate inevitability. However, when using a WAF there are options for your security teams while waiting for a patch.
Network Effect Threat Report: Uncovering the power of collective threat intelligence
Announcing the Network Effect Threat Report, Fastly’s threat intelligence report with insights based on unique data from April to June of 2023
CVE-2023-34362: Progress MOVEit Transfer SQL Injection Vulnerability
What you need to know about CVE-2023-34362: Progress MOVEit Transfer SQL Injection Vulnerability
Using Client Hints to Detect Disparities
Learn how User-Agent Client Hints work, explore privacy-related features and concerns, and how the partial adoption and incompleteness of this emerging standard can be used to detect behavior disparities.
Automating and Defending Nefarious Automation
If your application is on the internet, chances are it has been subjected to nefarious automation. These events can include many different attacks – including content scraping, credential stuffing, application DDoS, web form abuse, token guessing, and more.
Spring: CVE-2022-22963 & Spring4Shell (CVE-2022-22965) | Fastly
In this post, we review details for two RCE vulnerabilities impacting Spring Cloud and Spring Framework, including how Fastly customers can protect themselves from this vulnerability.
How to Secure your GraphQL
There are many benefits to adopting GraphQL, but its security implications are less understood. In this post, we’ll explore those implications and offer guidance on which defaults and controls can support a safer GraphQL implementation.
Il framework di efficacia WAF misura l’efficacia del WAF | Fastly
Il nostro nuovo framework di efficacia WAF fornisce un modo standardizzato per misurare l’efficacia delle capacità di rilevamento di un web application firewall attraverso verifica e convalida continue. Ecco come funziona.
Log4Shell attacks (CVE-2021-44228) insights | Fastly
We’re sharing our latest data and new insights into the Log4j/Log4Shell vulnerability (CVE-2021-44228 + CVE-2021-45046) in this post in order to help the engineering community cope with the situation. We also share our guidance around testing your environment against many of the new obfuscation methods that have been seen.
Log4Shell exploit found in Log4j | Fastly
CVE-2021-44228 is a Remote Code Execution vulnerability in the Apache Log4j library being actively exploited. We provide our observations into the exploit and a summary of its impact.
Atlassian Confluence OGNL Injection Vulnerability Protection | Fastly
Our Security Research Team has built and deployed a rule to help protect customers of our next-gen WAF against the recently announced Confluence Server OGNL injection vulnerability, CVE-2021-26084.