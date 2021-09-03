Il futuro del business inizia con gli sviluppatori

Scopri di più
AziendaIl team dietro esperienze online miglioriMappa di reteUna nuova architettura per l'Internet modernoRelazioni con gli analisti del settoreScopri cosa dicono gli analisti di settore su FastlyNotizieAggiornamenti e annunci recentiPiattaformaLa piattaforma per esperienze digitali migliori, più veloci e più sicureStorie dei nostri clientiScopri come hanno avuto successo i migliori siti webEventiConnettiti con Fastly durante un eventoLavora con noiUnisciti al team che sta costruendo un internet migliore

Piattaforma edge cloud di Fastly

Vedi tutti i prodotti
Distribuzione dei contenuti (CDN)Offri esperienze rapide e personalizzate a livello mondialeStreaming liveOffri esperienze di live streaming senza interruzioniStreaming Video (VoD)Offri esperienze video on-demand eccezionaliMedia Shield Ottimizza le distribuzioni multi-CDNOn-the-Fly PackagerCrea pacchetti dinamici di contenuti video on demand in tempo realeImage OptimizerElaborazione rapida delle immagini sull'edgeBilanciatore del caricoControllo granulare sulle decisioni di routingCrittografia TLSRiduci la complessità della gestione TLSOrigin Connect Connettiti direttamente a FastlyIndirizzi IPGestisci facilmente gli indirizzi IPHTTP/3 e QUICProtocolli moderniAPI di ricerca dei dominiRicerca immediata e accurata dei nomi di dominioObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModern web app and API security, anywhereGestione dei botRilevare e mitigare gli attacchi dei botProtezione DDoSMitigazione automatizzata degli attacchi dirompenti e distribuitiSicurezza delle APIProteggi i tuoi endpoint APIProtezione lato clientDifesa dagli attacchi lato clientGestione dei bot IAImpedisci ai bot IA di estrarre i contenuti dei siti web
Edge ComputePorta le tue app a livello edge: la nostra piattaforma istantanea ti aiuta a creare esperienze straordinarie per i tuoi utentiKey Value StoreIl Key Value Store più veloce che puoi ottenere, con la stessa facilità di utilizzo degli strumenti di database che conosci beneWebSockets e Fanout Messaggistica in tempo reale distribuita su scala globale, con personalizzazione completa e configurazione semplice.Developer SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyEnterprise ServerlessLa piattaforma serverless più potente, basata su standard aperti e integrata con la suite completa di prodotti FastlyIAAccelera i tuoi carichi di lavoro di IA e migliora l'efficienza con la cache semanticaObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCache programmabileOttieni l'accesso programmabile completo alla stessa leggendaria cache che alimenta la nostra CDN.Server MCPControllo potenziato dall'IA per i tuoi servizi Fastly.
Logging in tempo realeTrasmetti e analizza i log in tempo realeEdge ObserverEsplora i dati sul traffico in tempo reale e storiciDomain InspectorValuta le informazioni a livello di dominioOrigin InspectorVisualizza informazioni complete dall'origine all'edgeAvvisiCrea notifiche per le metriche relative al servizioLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragisci con informazioni utili

Servizi straordinari per risultati eccezionali

Vedi tutti i servizi
Servizi professionaliAssistenza specializzata per migrare o ottimizzare il tuo servizio di distribuzioneServizi di intrattenimento dal vivoEsperienze di live streaming con scalabilità per il tuo pubblicoPiani di supportoAssistenza di prima classe dall'inizio alla fineManaged CDNControllo e flessibilità ottimizzatiManaged SecurityProtezione delle applicazioni web gestita con competenzaAssistenza clientiIl supporto di Fastly ti aiuta a crescere meglio, insieme

Soluzioni digitali innovative

Scopri tutte le nostre soluzioni
Streaming mediaOffri live streaming e on-demand eccezionaleMedia emergentiPrestazioni elevate per i brand multimediali emergentiEditoria digitaleGiornalismo in tempo reale con esperienze di lettura migliorateRetail ed E-commerceEsperienze rapide e personalizzate su larga scalaServizi finanziariSicurezza integrata per proteggere i dati dei clientiHigh techScala istantaneamente le tue prestazioni man mano che cresciViaggi e ospitalitàEsperienze online personalizzate per i tuoi ospiti e visitatoriIstruzione onlineOffri esperienze di apprendimento sicure su larga scalaGamingSostieni la prossima vittoria dei tuoi player con download di giochi ultra veloci e sicuriiGamingOffri un'esperienza di gioco veloce, sicura, senza interruzioni e coinvolgente a livello di edge
Risparmi sulle infrastruttureOttieni una spesa cloud inferiore e più prevedibileOttimizzazione multi-cloudRiduci la complessità e unifica le risorse cloudFiducia dei clientiScopri di più sulle iniziative di Fastly per la fiducia dei clientiAbilitazione della privacyScopri come proteggere i dati dei tuoi utentiDashboard di sostenibilitàConsulta il tuo consumo di elettricità e le emissioni di gas serra per la piattaforma Fastly

Consentiamo a ogni sviluppatore di costruire esperienze incredibili

Prova Fastly gratuitamente
SviluppatoriCostruisci qualcosa di straordinario oggiFast ForwardCreare un Internet più affidabileStrumenti di sviluppoStrumenti di sviluppo pensati per i team - con un edge in piùDeveloper SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyComunitàUnisciti agli sviluppatori di tutto il mondoRegistratiCrea un account sviluppatore gratuito

Contribuisci a creare una rete Internet veloce, sicura e coinvolgente con Fastly

Perché collaborare con FastlyAiutaci a offrire esperienze sicure, veloci e coinvolgentiCloud PartnerScopri i vantaggi di combinare Fastly con i tuoi servizi cloudChannel PartnerMigliora le tue offerte e capacità con i prodotti FastlyPartner tecnologici e di integrazioneEsplora il nostro ecosistema di partner
Accesso al portale partnerAccedi a tutte le tue risorse partner di FastlyDiventa un partnerMigliora la tua attività rivendendo o consigliando i prodotti FastlyTrova un partnerLascia che ti aiutiamo a trovare il partner giusto per le tue esigenze

Chiedi aiuto con Fastly

DocumentazioneOttieni il massimo da FastlyLibreria delle risorseEsplora schede dati, report e altro ancoraFastly AcademyApprendimento pratico con i prodotti FastlyCentro di apprendimentoScopri la tecnologia InternetBlogI nostri ultimi pensieri e ideeRicerca sulla sicurezzaMaggiore sicurezza grazie alla ricercaIl punto di vista di Fastly Esplora approfondimenti di esperti e del settore
Centro di SupportoCome possiamo aiutarti?ContattaciContattaci oggi
Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

Simran Khalsa

Ricercatore della sicurezza

Simran è Ricercatore della sicurezza di Fastly, dove si occupa di threat intelligence, ricerca sulle vulnerabilità e innovazione di prodotto. Gli piace studiare nuove tecniche di attacco e rafforzare la tecnologia per prevenire attacchi web reali. Nel corso della sua carriera ha lavorato sia sul fronte offensivo che su quello difensivo del settore, sia nel pubblico che nel privato, con particolare attenzione allo sviluppo di moderne soluzioni per la sicurezza.

Page 1 of 2

  • CVE-2026-82329: JFrog Artifactory Authentication Bypass Exploitation Activity

    Simran Khalsa, Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly

    Attacks targeting JFrog Artifactory (CVE-2026-82329) exploded in 72 hours. Fastly threat intelligence breaks down the mass scanning surge—and how our virtual patch protects you today.

  • ToolShell Remote Code Execution in Microsoft SharePoint: CVE-2025-53770 & CVE-2025-53771

    Simran Khalsa, Matthew Mathur, + 1 more

    Microsoft revealed two critical vulnerabilities, CVE-2025-53771 and CVE-2025-53770, actively exploited to compromise SharePoint servers.

    Sicurezza

  • Smarter Security Operations: Embracing Detection-as-Code

    Simran Khalsa, Gary Harrison, + 1 more

    Modernize security with Detection-as-Code. Learn how to automate threat detection & response using DevSecOps & tools like Fastly's WAF Simulator.

    DevOps
    + 2 more

  • Security Without Speed Bumps: Why a WAF Simulator Transforms DevSecOps Workflows

    Daniele Corbett, Liam Mayron, + 1 more

    Learn about Fastly's WAF Simulator and how it transforms DevSecOps workflows by enabling integrated, continuous, and automated security testing.

    DevOps
    + 2 more

  • DDoS in December

    Simran Khalsa, David King, + 1 more

    Discover the latest trends and actionable insights on application DDoS attacks in December 2024. Strengthen your security with our expert analysis and guidance.

    Sicurezza
    Approfondimenti del settore

  • Detection as Code with Fastly's WAF Simulator

    Simran Khalsa, Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly

    Being able to test and validate rule behavior is critical to a maintainable WAF. With our WAF Simulator, you can validate rules in a safe simulation environment.

    DevOps
    + 3 more

  • Active exploitation of unauthenticated stored XSS vulnerabilities in WordPress Plugins

    Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, Simran Khalsa, + 2 more

    We have observed active exploitation attempts targeting three high-severity CVEs: CVE-2024-2194, CVE-2023-6961, and CVE-2023-40000.

    Sicurezza
    Approfondimenti del settore

  • Cyber 5 Threat Insights

    Simran Khalsa, Charlie Bricknell, + 1 more

    To gain a broader understanding of the threat landscape during "Cyber 5" weekend, we analyzed attack activities with a particular focus on commerce sites.

    Approfondimenti del settore
    + 2 more

  • WAF Simulator: Transforming DevSecOps Workflows

    Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, Simran Khalsa

    We're excited to announce Fastly's new WAF Simulator, which simplifies the testing process and provides the following key benefits.

    DevOps
    + 2 more

  • Patch that Vuln! Identify, Triage, and Qualify CVEs

    Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, Simran Khalsa

    Vulnerabilities are an unfortunate inevitability. However, when using a WAF there are options for your security teams while waiting for a patch.

    Sicurezza
    + 2 more

  • Network Effect Threat Report: Uncovering the power of collective threat intelligence

    Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, Simran Khalsa, + 3 more

    Announcing the Network Effect Threat Report, Fastly’s threat intelligence report with insights based on unique data from April to June of 2023

    Sicurezza
    + 2 more

  • CVE-2023-34362: Progress MOVEit Transfer SQL Injection Vulnerability

    Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, Simran Khalsa, + 3 more

    What you need to know about CVE-2023-34362: Progress MOVEit Transfer SQL Injection Vulnerability

    Sicurezza

  • Using Client Hints to Detect Disparities

    Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, Simran Khalsa

    Learn how User-Agent Client Hints work, explore privacy-related features and concerns, and how the partial adoption and incompleteness of this emerging standard can be used to detect behavior disparities.

    DevOps
    + 2 more

  • Automating and Defending Nefarious Automation

    Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, Simran Khalsa

    If your application is on the internet, chances are it has been subjected to nefarious automation. These events can include many different attacks – including content scraping, credential stuffing, application DDoS, web form abuse, token guessing, and more.

    Sicurezza

  • Spring: CVE-2022-22963 & Spring4Shell (CVE-2022-22965) | Fastly

    Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, Xavier Stevens, + 1 more

    In this post, we review details for two RCE vulnerabilities impacting Spring Cloud and Spring Framework, including how Fastly customers can protect themselves from this vulnerability.

    Sicurezza

  • How to Secure your GraphQL

    Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, Simran Khalsa

    There are many benefits to adopting GraphQL, but its security implications are less understood. In this post, we’ll explore those implications and offer guidance on which defaults and controls can support a safer GraphQL implementation.

    Ingegneria
    Sicurezza

  • Il framework di efficacia WAF misura l’efficacia del WAF | Fastly

    Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, Simran Khalsa, + 1 more

    Il nostro nuovo framework di efficacia WAF fornisce un modo standardizzato per misurare l’efficacia delle capacità di rilevamento di un web application firewall attraverso verifica e convalida continue. Ecco come funziona.

    Ingegneria
    Sicurezza

  • Log4Shell attacks (CVE-2021-44228) insights | Fastly

    Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, Xavier Stevens, + 1 more

    We’re sharing our latest data and new insights into the Log4j/Log4Shell vulnerability (CVE-2021-44228 + CVE-2021-45046) in this post in order to help the engineering community cope with the situation. We also share our guidance around testing your environment against many of the new obfuscation methods that have been seen.

    Approfondimenti del settore
    Sicurezza

  • Log4Shell exploit found in Log4j | Fastly

    Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, Xavier Stevens, + 1 more

    CVE-2021-44228 is a Remote Code Execution vulnerability in the Apache Log4j library being actively exploited. We provide our observations into the exploit and a summary of its impact.

    Sicurezza
    Ingegneria

  • Atlassian Confluence OGNL Injection Vulnerability Protection | Fastly

    Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, Xavier Stevens, + 1 more

    Our Security Research Team has built and deployed a rule to help protect customers of our next-gen WAF against the recently announced Confluence Server OGNL injection vulnerability, CVE-2021-26084.

    Sicurezza