CVE-2026-82329: JFrog Artifactory Authentication Bypass Exploitation Activity Simran Khalsa, Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly Attacks targeting JFrog Artifactory (CVE-2026-82329) exploded in 72 hours. Fastly threat intelligence breaks down the mass scanning surge—and how our virtual patch protects you today. 03 settembre 2026

ToolShell Remote Code Execution in Microsoft SharePoint: CVE-2025-53770 & CVE-2025-53771 Simran Khalsa, Matthew Mathur, + 1 more Microsoft revealed two critical vulnerabilities, CVE-2025-53771 and CVE-2025-53770, actively exploited to compromise SharePoint servers. 23 luglio 2025

Smarter Security Operations: Embracing Detection-as-Code Simran Khalsa, Gary Harrison, + 1 more Modernize security with Detection-as-Code. Learn how to automate threat detection & response using DevSecOps & tools like Fastly's WAF Simulator. 04 giugno 2025

Security Without Speed Bumps: Why a WAF Simulator Transforms DevSecOps Workflows Daniele Corbett, Liam Mayron, + 1 more Learn about Fastly's WAF Simulator and how it transforms DevSecOps workflows by enabling integrated, continuous, and automated security testing. 05 maggio 2025

DDoS in December Simran Khalsa, David King, + 1 more Discover the latest trends and actionable insights on application DDoS attacks in December 2024. Strengthen your security with our expert analysis and guidance. 10 gennaio 2025

Detection as Code with Fastly's WAF Simulator Simran Khalsa, Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly Being able to test and validate rule behavior is critical to a maintainable WAF. With our WAF Simulator, you can validate rules in a safe simulation environment. 26 giugno 2024

Active exploitation of unauthenticated stored XSS vulnerabilities in WordPress Plugins Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, Simran Khalsa, + 2 more We have observed active exploitation attempts targeting three high-severity CVEs: CVE-2024-2194, CVE-2023-6961, and CVE-2023-40000. 29 maggio 2024

Cyber 5 Threat Insights Simran Khalsa, Charlie Bricknell, + 1 more To gain a broader understanding of the threat landscape during "Cyber 5" weekend, we analyzed attack activities with a particular focus on commerce sites. 14 dicembre 2023

WAF Simulator: Transforming DevSecOps Workflows Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, Simran Khalsa We're excited to announce Fastly's new WAF Simulator, which simplifies the testing process and provides the following key benefits. 13 dicembre 2023

Patch that Vuln! Identify, Triage, and Qualify CVEs Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, Simran Khalsa Vulnerabilities are an unfortunate inevitability. However, when using a WAF there are options for your security teams while waiting for a patch. 20 novembre 2023

Network Effect Threat Report: Uncovering the power of collective threat intelligence Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, Simran Khalsa, + 3 more Announcing the Network Effect Threat Report, Fastly’s threat intelligence report with insights based on unique data from April to June of 2023 03 agosto 2023

CVE-2023-34362: Progress MOVEit Transfer SQL Injection Vulnerability Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, Simran Khalsa, + 3 more What you need to know about CVE-2023-34362: Progress MOVEit Transfer SQL Injection Vulnerability 09 giugno 2023

Using Client Hints to Detect Disparities Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, Simran Khalsa Learn how User-Agent Client Hints work, explore privacy-related features and concerns, and how the partial adoption and incompleteness of this emerging standard can be used to detect behavior disparities. 19 ottobre 2022

Automating and Defending Nefarious Automation Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, Simran Khalsa If your application is on the internet, chances are it has been subjected to nefarious automation. These events can include many different attacks – including content scraping, credential stuffing, application DDoS, web form abuse, token guessing, and more. 29 agosto 2022

Spring: CVE-2022-22963 & Spring4Shell (CVE-2022-22965) | Fastly Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, Xavier Stevens, + 1 more In this post, we review details for two RCE vulnerabilities impacting Spring Cloud and Spring Framework, including how Fastly customers can protect themselves from this vulnerability. 31 marzo 2022

How to Secure your GraphQL Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, Simran Khalsa There are many benefits to adopting GraphQL, but its security implications are less understood. In this post, we’ll explore those implications and offer guidance on which defaults and controls can support a safer GraphQL implementation. 12 gennaio 2022

Il framework di efficacia WAF misura l’efficacia del WAF | Fastly Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, Simran Khalsa, + 1 more Il nostro nuovo framework di efficacia WAF fornisce un modo standardizzato per misurare l’efficacia delle capacità di rilevamento di un web application firewall attraverso verifica e convalida continue. Ecco come funziona. 14 dicembre 2021

Log4Shell attacks (CVE-2021-44228) insights | Fastly Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, Xavier Stevens, + 1 more We’re sharing our latest data and new insights into the Log4j/Log4Shell vulnerability (CVE-2021-44228 + CVE-2021-45046) in this post in order to help the engineering community cope with the situation. We also share our guidance around testing your environment against many of the new obfuscation methods that have been seen. 14 dicembre 2021

Log4Shell exploit found in Log4j | Fastly Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, Xavier Stevens, + 1 more CVE-2021-44228 is a Remote Code Execution vulnerability in the Apache Log4j library being actively exploited. We provide our observations into the exploit and a summary of its impact. 10 dicembre 2021