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Susan Pomeroy
Director of Technical Compliance
Susan Allspaw Pomeroy is Director of Technical Compliance at Fastly, where she leads a team in managing security controls and helping Fastly's customers understand our information security program. Prior to Fastly, Susan built information security programs in the tech and government industries. Outside of work, she is a professional poet and gardens to fight food insecurity in her community.
Introducing Compliance Audit Reports
Streamline your audits with Fastly’s new Compliance Audit Reports. Download evidence for SOC2, GDPR, HIPAA, PCI, and ISO 27001.