Active exploitation of unauthenticated stored XSS vulnerabilities in WordPress Plugins Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, Simran Khalsa, + 2 more We have observed active exploitation attempts targeting three high-severity CVEs: CVE-2024-2194, CVE-2023-6961, and CVE-2023-40000. 29 maggio 2024

Network Effect Threat Report: Uncovering the power of collective threat intelligence Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, Simran Khalsa, + 3 more Announcing the Network Effect Threat Report, Fastly’s threat intelligence report with insights based on unique data from April to June of 2023 03 agosto 2023

CVE-2023-34362: Progress MOVEit Transfer SQL Injection Vulnerability Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, Simran Khalsa, + 3 more What you need to know about CVE-2023-34362: Progress MOVEit Transfer SQL Injection Vulnerability 09 giugno 2023

What is TLS Fingerprinting? Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, Xavier Stevens TLS fingerprinting has become a prevalent tool to help security defenders identify what clients are talking to their server infrastructure. 20 luglio 2022

Threat hunting network callbacks in WAF data Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, Xavier Stevens Threat hunting is the practice of looking for active attackers who have possibly penetrated security boundaries within an organization. WAF data can be a valuable resource in threat hunting for network callbacks. Here’s how. 03 maggio 2022

Spring: CVE-2022-22963 & Spring4Shell (CVE-2022-22965) | Fastly Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, Xavier Stevens, + 1 more In this post, we review details for two RCE vulnerabilities impacting Spring Cloud and Spring Framework, including how Fastly customers can protect themselves from this vulnerability. 31 marzo 2022

Il framework di efficacia WAF misura l’efficacia del WAF | Fastly Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, Simran Khalsa, + 1 more Il nostro nuovo framework di efficacia WAF fornisce un modo standardizzato per misurare l’efficacia delle capacità di rilevamento di un web application firewall attraverso verifica e convalida continue. Ecco come funziona. 14 dicembre 2021

Log4Shell attacks (CVE-2021-44228) insights | Fastly Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, Xavier Stevens, + 1 more We’re sharing our latest data and new insights into the Log4j/Log4Shell vulnerability (CVE-2021-44228 + CVE-2021-45046) in this post in order to help the engineering community cope with the situation. We also share our guidance around testing your environment against many of the new obfuscation methods that have been seen. 14 dicembre 2021

Log4Shell exploit found in Log4j | Fastly Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, Xavier Stevens, + 1 more CVE-2021-44228 is a Remote Code Execution vulnerability in the Apache Log4j library being actively exploited. We provide our observations into the exploit and a summary of its impact. 10 dicembre 2021

Atlassian Confluence OGNL Injection Vulnerability Protection | Fastly Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, Xavier Stevens, + 1 more Our Security Research Team has built and deployed a rule to help protect customers of our next-gen WAF against the recently announced Confluence Server OGNL injection vulnerability, CVE-2021-26084. 03 settembre 2021